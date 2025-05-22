Devika & Danny OTT Release Date Revealed: When and Where to Watch It Online?

Devika & Danny is one of the most highly anticipated web series of the Telugu industry. Since its trailer launch, the audience has been waiting for its digital screening. Finally, the wait is over - Devika & Danny is set to land on your screens on next month. The plot of this series revolves around Devika, a modest woman, who is engrossed in her wedding preparations until Danny enters. That's when her perception changes, romance ignites, and her existence is challenged.

When and Where to Watch Devika & Danny

Devika & Danny is ready to hit your digital screens from June 6, 2025, only on JioHotstar. Viewers will need a subscription to watch this movie.

Official Trailer and Plot of Devika & Danny

According to the trailer, the plot starts with Devika, portrayed by Ritu Varma, who is engaged with her wedding preparations, is challenged by a priest who predicts the entry of a man who will question her existence. That's where Danny enters to change her perception of life. This tale of an unusual love story will spark emotions, uncover the truths, and deepen the bonds. The trailer has it all to let the audience wait for this light-hearted romance series.

Cast and Crew of Devika & Danny

This Telugu romance series features Ritu Varma and Surya Vashishta in the lead roles. Other prominent star cast includes Mounika Reddy, Subbaraju, Shiva Kandukuri, Kovai Sarala, Harsha Chemudu, and more. The series has been directed by B.Kishore, whereas the writer is Deepak Raj. The music composition has been done by Jay Krish. The producers of Devika & Danny are Maganti Sudhakar and Suresh Yerra.

Reception of Devika & Danny

This is a highly awaited Telugu Web series that will land on the screens on June 6th, 2025. The series, due to its popularity before its release, is expected to do decent business.