GST: Ghosts in Trouble is a Kannada Comedy-Drama film that has finally landed on the digital screens. The plot of the film revolves around a young man who believes himself to be bad luck after his father obliges the same. Disrupted by the recurring failed instances in his life, he decides to attempt suicide. However, his fate had other plans. While attempting to end his life, he is confronted by five ghosts, who keep him alive, only to fulfill their unfulfilled desires on Earth. The film then takes on drama.

When and Where to Watch GST: Ghosts in Trouble

This film is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video, in multiple languages including Kannada, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. The viewers must have an active subscription to watch it online.

Official Trailer and Plot of GST: Ghosts in Trouble

The film revolves around Lucky (Played by Srujan Lokesh), who is a troubled man, after being considered unlucky by his father. In rage, he then attempts to end his life at the burial ground. However, things take a wild turn when he learns five ghosts are protecting his life. Only then is he confronted by the ghosts, revealing their desire to fulfil their awaited wishes on Earth, and in return, they guarantee to help Lucky win his love. That's when this epic journey of transformation begins. The film is highly entertaining and comes with a perfect blend of drama and comedy.

Cast and Crew of GST: Ghosts in Trouble

Written, directed, and acted by Srujan Lokesh, this film features prominent actors like Rajani Bharadwaj, Vinod Gobbagaragal, Niveditha Gowda, Girija Lokesh, Tabla Nani, and more. The film's music composition has been delivered by Chandan Shetty, while Ganesh Mallaiah is the editor.

Reception of GST: Ghosts in Trouble

The film was theatrically released on November 28th, 2025, where it received a decent response at the box office. The IMDb rating of the film is 7.4/10.