Kombuseevi Now Streaming on Tentkotta: Know Everything About This Tamil Film Online

Written and directed by Ponram, Kobussevi is a Tamil rural action-drama film that has finally made its way to the digital screens. The film revolves around two men whose journeys are bound together only to save their village and protect their livelihood. However, the sequences get entertaining when they enter the game of illegal smuggling while projecting their dignity towards their village. This film explores themes of survival, emotions, and action, with a perfect blend of comedy and dramatic narration.

When and Where to Watch Kombuseevi

The film is now available to stream exclusively on Tentkotta. The viewers will require an active subscription to watch it online.

Official Trailer and Plot of Kombuseevi

Set in the backdrop of 1996, this Tamil rural drama revolves around two men named Rokkapuli (Played by Sarathkumar) and Pandi (Shanmuga Pandian), whose lives are disrupted, along with the entire village, after the hindrances caused by the construction of the Vaigai Dam. Rokkapuli is an established man whose primary aim is to protect the livelihood of the villagers, and is then joined by Pandi, who is under massive debt. The duo is then confronted by financial obstructions, and only then do they enter the illegal trade of ganja to secure enough wealth to save their village. The film is a high-voltage drama packed with action and comedy.

Cast and Crew of Kombuseevi

Produced by Mukesh T Chelliah, this film stars Sarathkumar and Shanmuga Pandian in the lead roles, followed by Anaira Gupta, George Maryan, Kalki Raja, Munishkanth, and more. The background score has been delivered by Yuvan Shankar Raja, while Dinesh Ponraj is the editor.

Reception of Kombuseevi

The film was theatrically released on December 19th, 2026, where it received an outstanding response at the box office. The IMDb rating of the film is 9.0/10.