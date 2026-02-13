I Am God OTT Release: Where to Watch the Kannada Romantic Thriller Online

I Am God is a Kannada romantic thriller featuring a masked killer and an emotional love story, now streaming on Amazon Prime Video.
Photo Credit: Amazon Prime Video
If you like romantic thrillers that offer a mix of love, danger, and sinister turns in the mind, I Am God may make for a perfect weekend watch. This Kannada film involves a high-octane love story and the spooky presence of a masked serial killer, who refers to himself as “GOD.” It's intense, emotional, and suspenseful, and there isn't a moment that isn't filled with suspense. Deva and Bindhu's love story is set in a city where the people are frightened due to a mysterious murderer. Hate spreads, and love and madness become indistinguishable monsters.
I Am God (2025) Streaming on Amazon Prime Video. It can be seen in several languages—Kannada, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam—which makes the film transcontinental.
The trailer starts on an ominous note, and it keeps the tone dark and enigmatic from there. A masked man's ‘GOD' starts attacking the city, leaving the people agape while they witness both terror and mercy at once. Deva and Bindhu's love is central to the mix, adding emotion as the search for motives takes on a darker hue of love, danger, secrets, and suspense.
I am God is an Indian Kannada-language film, written and directed by Ravi Gowda. The movie also has a pivotal role for Avinash and Aruna Balaraj. The story's edge is granted by Ravi Gowda, while Aruna Balaraj gives emotional shade to the romantic track. The direction is rife with mood, suspense, and dramatised storytelling.
Early audiences have responded to the film enthusiastically. It already claims an excellent rating of 9.0/10 on IMDb.
Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.
Advertisement
Advertisement