I Am God OTT Release: Where to Watch the Kannada Romantic Thriller Online

If you like romantic thrillers that offer a mix of love, danger, and sinister turns in the mind, I Am God may make for a perfect weekend watch. This Kannada film involves a high-octane love story and the spooky presence of a masked serial killer, who refers to himself as “GOD.” It's intense, emotional, and suspenseful, and there isn't a moment that isn't filled with suspense. Deva and Bindhu's love story is set in a city where the people are frightened due to a mysterious murderer. Hate spreads, and love and madness become indistinguishable monsters.

When and Where to Watch I am God

I Am God (2025) Streaming on Amazon Prime Video. It can be seen in several languages—Kannada, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam—which makes the film transcontinental.

Trailer and Plot of I am God

The trailer starts on an ominous note, and it keeps the tone dark and enigmatic from there. A masked man's ‘GOD' starts attacking the city, leaving the people agape while they witness both terror and mercy at once. Deva and Bindhu's love is central to the mix, adding emotion as the search for motives takes on a darker hue of love, danger, secrets, and suspense.

Cast and Crew of I am God

I am God is an Indian Kannada-language film, written and directed by Ravi Gowda. The movie also has a pivotal role for Avinash and Aruna Balaraj. The story's edge is granted by Ravi Gowda, while Aruna Balaraj gives emotional shade to the romantic track. The direction is rife with mood, suspense, and dramatised storytelling.

Reception of I am God

Early audiences have responded to the film enthusiastically. It already claims an excellent rating of 9.0/10 on IMDb.