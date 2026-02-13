Technology News
English Edition

I Am God OTT Release: Where to Watch the Kannada Romantic Thriller Online

I Am God is a Kannada romantic thriller featuring a masked killer and an emotional love story, now streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 13 February 2026 16:54 IST
I Am God OTT Release: Where to Watch the Kannada Romantic Thriller Online

Photo Credit: Amazon Prime Video

I Am God (2025) Streaming on Amazon Prime Video

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • I Am God blends romance and serial killer suspense
  • Directed by and starring Ravi Gowda
  • Streaming now on Amazon Prime Video
Advertisement

If you like romantic thrillers that offer a mix of love, danger, and sinister turns in the mind, I Am God may make for a perfect weekend watch. This Kannada film involves a high-octane love story and the spooky presence of a masked serial killer, who refers to himself as “GOD.” It's intense, emotional, and suspenseful, and there isn't a moment that isn't filled with suspense. Deva and Bindhu's love story is set in a city where the people are frightened due to a mysterious murderer. Hate spreads, and love and madness become indistinguishable monsters.

When and Where to Watch I am God

I Am God (2025) Streaming on Amazon Prime Video. It can be seen in several languages—Kannada, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam—which makes the film transcontinental.

Trailer and Plot of I am God

The trailer starts on an ominous note, and it keeps the tone dark and enigmatic from there. A masked man's ‘GOD' starts attacking the city, leaving the people agape while they witness both terror and mercy at once. Deva and Bindhu's love is central to the mix, adding emotion as the search for motives takes on a darker hue of love, danger, secrets, and suspense.

Cast and Crew of I am God

I am God is an Indian Kannada-language film, written and directed by Ravi Gowda. The movie also has a pivotal role for Avinash and Aruna Balaraj. The story's edge is granted by Ravi Gowda, while Aruna Balaraj gives emotional shade to the romantic track. The direction is rife with mood, suspense, and dramatised storytelling.

Reception of I am God

Early audiences have responded to the film enthusiastically. It already claims an excellent rating of 9.0/10 on IMDb.

 

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: I Am God, Amazon Prime video, IMDb, romantic thriller
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Kombuseevi Now Streaming on Tentkotta: Know Everything About This Tamil Film Online
iPhone 18 Pro Tipped to Support 5G Satellite Connectivity With Apple's C2 Modem
I Am God OTT Release: Where to Watch the Kannada Romantic Thriller Online
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Tecno Pova Curve 2 5G Launches in India With Massive 8,000mAh Battery
  2. Here's How Much the Samsung Galaxy S26 Series Might Cost in South Korea
  3. Nothing Phone 4a Pro Spotted on Geekbench With This Snapdragon Chipset
  4. iPhone 17e Design, Colourways Seen in Concept Video With These Features
  5. Apple Borivali to Open on This Date as Sixth Apple Store in India
  6. Google's Most Intelligent AI Model Just Got Smarter
  7. Pixel 10a Battery Details Leaked via EU Energy Label; Design Surfaces Again
  8. These Premium Claude Features Are Now Available to All Users
  9. ViewSonic M1 Max Projector Review
  10. Sony WH-1000XM6 Now Available in Sand Pink Colour in India: See Price
#Latest Stories
  1. Google Adds Gemini-Powered Audio Summaries to Google Docs
  2. John Wick, God of War, Ghost of Yotei Legends: Everything Announced at State of Play
  3. Sony WH-1000XM6 Now Available in Sand Pink Colour Variant in India: Price, Availability, Features
  4. GST (Ghosts in Trouble) Out on Prime Video: Know Everything About This Kannada Comedy Drama Film
  5. I Am God OTT Release: Where to Watch the Kannada Romantic Thriller Online
  6. Kombuseevi Now Streaming on Tentkotta: Know Everything About This Tamil Film Online
  7. Spider-Noir OTT Release Date Confirmed: When and Where to Watch it Online?
  8. iPhone 17e Design, Colour Options Seen in Concept Video With Dynamic Island, MagSafe
  9. Google’s Updated Gemini 3 Deep Think Outperforms GPT-5.2 and Claude Opus 4.6
  10. Xiaomi Watch 5 European Price Details Leaked Ahead of Anticipated Global Debut
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »