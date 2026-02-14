Technology News
Secret Stories: Roslin Streams on JioHotstar Soon: What You Need to Know About Jeethu Joseph's Malayalam Thriller Series

Secret Stories: Roslin revolves around a 17-year-old girl who is troubled by recurring dreams of a green-eyed stalker.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 14 February 2026 14:14 IST
Secret Stories: Roslin Streams on JioHotstar Soon: What You Need to Know About Jeethu Joseph’s Malayalam Thriller Series

Photo Credit: JioHotstar

Malayalam thriller Secret Stories: Roslin follows a teen confronting their nightmares

Highlights
  • Secret Stories: Roslin upcoming Malayalam psychological thriller series
  • It explores themes of fear, dark secrets, and a charming stalker
  • Streaming begins on Feb 27th, 2026, on JioHotstar
Directed by Sumesh Nandakumar, Secret Stories: Roslin is a Malayalam thriller TV series set to debut on digital screens. The show centers on a teenage girl haunted by recurring dreams in which a green-eyed stalker becomes her nightmare. Her life turns upside down when this mysterious man suddenly appears in reality as a houseguest. Now, she must navigate her trauma and see past his charm to expose his true nature. The show's sequences promise to be packed with suspense, mystery, and unexpected plot twists.

When and Where to Watch Secret Stories: Roslin

This is the first Malayalam series to land on JioHotstar, premiering on February 27, 2026. It will be available in Hindi, Malayalam, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Bengali, and Marathi. Viewers will require an active subscription to stream it online.

Official Trailer and Plot of Secret Stories: Roslin

This Malayalam psychological thriller revolves around a 17-year-old girl who is troubled by recurring dreams of a green-eyed stalker, turning her sleep into a nightmare. Her life takes a dark turn when the same stalker appears in reality as a houseguest.

Charmed by his presence, her parents are won over, further complicating her life. She eventually decides to expose the truth behind his charm and uncover dark secrets. The sequences are truly engaging and promise to keep viewers glued with suspense.

Cast and Crew of Secret Stories: Roslin

The psychological thriller series Secret Stories: Roslin is written by Vinayak Sasikumar and marks the digital debut of filmmaker Jeethu Joseph as the showrunner. Directed by Sumesh Nandakumar and produced by Mathew George under the Central Advertising banner, the series features Sanjana Dipu in the titular role.

She is supported by a prominent cast including Meena, Vineeth, Anishma Anilkumar, and Hakkim Shah. The technical crew is rounded out by composer Vishnu Shyam, who delivered the music, and PM Unnikrishnan as the cinematographer.

Reception of Secret Stories: Roslin

As the series is yet to be released, the IMDb rating is currently unavailable.

 

Further reading: JioHotstar, OTT
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
