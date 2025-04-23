Andor, one of the highly anticipated Star Wars series, is back with Season 2. The series is currently streaming on JioHotstar in Hindi and English. Andor is a Sci-Fi American series created by Tony Gilroy. The second season of Andor will cover four years leading to Rogue One. Similar to Season 1, the episodes will be released in order of arc, where three episodes will be telecast every week. However, this time, the final season of Andor will cover four years, instead of one. Hence, the series will end with the Rogue One events.

When and Where to Watch Andor

Andor Season 2 is finally streaming on JioHotstar. The series is available in Hindi and English. Three episodes will be uploaded weekly for the viewers.

Official Trailer and Plot of Andor

Starring Diego Luna, Andor begins one year post-Season 1 and continues for four years while ending at the Ring of Kafrene, where Rogue One starts. The final season is all about revenge, betrayals, hard-honed emotions, and stakes. With the conflicts approaching, the relationships are set to intensify as Cassien will follow the rebel alliance.

The audience will get to see familiar faces from season one, and a lot of new faces will be introduced for the final season, significantly. The betrayal and rebels will amalgamate to form outstanding action-packed sequences.

Cast and Crew of Andor

Created by Tony Gilroy, Andor Season 2 stars Diego Luna, Kyle Soller, Stellan Skarsgard, supported magnificently by Denise Gough, Alan Tudyk, Faye Marsay, Adria Arjona, and more.

The writers and directors for the series differ from episode to episode. For the final season, the episodes have been directed by Ariel Klieman, Janus Metz, and Alonso Ruizpalacios. Likewise, the cinematography has been curated by Damian Garcia, Christophe Nuyens, and Mark Patten. The faces behind outstanding music composition are Nicholas Brittel and Brandon Roberts.

Reception of Andor

Andor's Final Season has been welcomed by the audience wholeheartedly. With an IMDb rating of 8.4/10, this is a very popular, award-winning series that has secured eight wins and 84 nominations in total. Previously, it has been nominated for eight primetime Emmys and bagged awards like Best Television Home Media Release, Best Edited Drama Series, Peabody Awards, etc.