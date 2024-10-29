Technology News
Vijay 69 OTT Release Date: Anupam Kher Starrer Movie to Premiere on Netflix on November 8

Vijay 69, starring Anupam Kher, explores the journey of a 69-year-old man who defies age by training for a triathlon.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 29 October 2024 12:56 IST
Photo Credit: Netflix

Vijay 69 will be streaming on Netflix next month.

Highlights
  • Vijay 69 is set to premiere on Netflix on 8 November 2024.
  • Anupam Kher stars as a 69-year-old man training for a triathlon.
  • Directed by Akshay Roy, the film blends humour and emotion.
Veteran actor Anupam Kher will soon be seen in Vijay 69, set to release on November 08, 2024, exclusively on Netflix. Directed by Akshay Roy and produced by Maneesh Sharma, this heartwarming film follows the journey of Vijay, a 69-year-old man who defies expectations by deciding to train for a triathlon. The film's message, focusing on the theme “better late than never,” is a blend of humour and heartfelt moments that celebrates the courage to pursue dreams at any age. The release of this film also marks a special milestone for Anupam Kher, who completes 40 years in the film industry, having made his debut in 1984 with Mahesh Bhatt's Saaransh.

When and Where to Watch Vijay 69

Vijay 69 will make its global premiere on Netflix on November 08, 2024. As a direct-to-streaming release, the film is accessible to viewers worldwide, bringing its uplifting narrative to a diverse audience. With its universal theme of perseverance and humour, the film is likely to appeal to people of all ages, encouraging them to chase their dreams regardless of age.

Official Trailer and Plot of Vijay 69

Directed by Akshay Roy, the film portrays a man who decides to train for a triathlon at the age of 69, capturing his struggles and triumphs. With a mix of lighthearted moments and deeper reflections, the narrative explores the bonds that support Vijay's journey and the determination that drives him to break stereotypes associated with ageing.

Cast and Crew of Vijay 69

The film sees Anupam Kher in the lead role, bringing his rich experience and natural charm to the character of Vijay. Joining him are actors Chunky Panday and Mihir Ahuja in significant roles. Akshay Roy, known for his knack for creating relatable, slice-of-life films, directs, while Maneesh Sharma takes on the role of producer, continuing his collaboration with Yash Raj Films and Netflix for this unique project.

Reception of Vijay 69

Ahead of its release, Vijay 69 has garnered interest due to its theme of defying age and Anupam Kher's involvement. As Kher celebrates four decades in cinema, the film has been highlighted during promotional events as a tribute to his enduring career. The trailer launch is highly anticipated, and with the film's release on Netflix, it is expected to reach a wide audience, sparking conversations about resilience, passion, and breaking age barriers.

 

