Moto G05, Moto G15 Price, Launch Timeline Surface Online

Moto G15 is expected to run on Android 15.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 28 October 2024 19:25 IST
Photo Credit: Motorola

Moto G15 is expected to succeed the Moto G14 (pictured)

Highlights
  • Moto G15 is expected to support up to 8GB of RAM
  • The Moto G04 may support up to 256GB onboard storage
  • Both phones are tipped to launch in Europe in November
Moto G05 and Moto G15 are expected to arrive as successors to the Moto G04 and the Moto G14. A report has shared some key details about both phones, their possible launch timeline, and expected price. Recently, the Moto G15 was also reportedly spotted on Geekbench. Motorola could reveal a launch date soon. More information about the purported smartphones, including display, camera and battery specifications, is expected to surface online closer to the launch. 

Moto G05, Moto G15 Launch Timeline, Price (Expected)

The Moto G05 and the Moto G15 are said to launch in Europe in November, according to a 91Mobiles report, in collaboration with Sudhanshu Ambhore (@Sudhanshu1414). As per the report, the price for the Moto G05 will likely start at EUR 140 (roughly Rs. 12,400) for the 4GB + 128GB option, while the 4GB + 256GB variant could be priced at EUR 170 (roughly Rs. 15,500).

Meanwhile, the report suggests that the Moto G15 could be priced at EUR 200 (roughly Rs. 18,200) for the 8GB + 256GB configuration.

Notably, the Moto G05 was priced at Rs. 6,999 for the 4GB + 64GB option in India, while the Moto G14 debuted at Rs. 9,999 for the sole 4GB + 128GB version.

The Moto G15 was reportedly also spotted on Geekbench with 340 and 1,311 scores on single-core and multi-core tests. As per the report, the phone was listed with an octa-core SoC paired with Mali-G52 MC2 GPU and 4GB of RAM. The name of the chipset is not yet known. It runs on Android 15, according to the said listing. 

Notably, the Moto G14 with a Unisoc T616 SoC and 8GB of RAM reportedly scored 447 and 1,577 points on the single and multi-core tests, respectively. The phone ships with Android 13-based MyUX.  It sports a 6.5-inch full-HD+ LCD screen, a 50-megapixel dual rear camera unit, and an 8-megapixel selfie shooter. It is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 20W TurboPower charging support.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

Further reading: Moto G05, Moto G15, Moto G05 price, Moto G15 price, Moto G05 launch timeline, Moto G15 launch timeline, Moto, Motorola
Sucharita Ganguly
