Power Book IV: Force Season 3 OTT Release Date: Everything You Need to Know About Streaming, Plot, and More

Power Book IV: Force Season 3 follows the return of Tommy Egan, where he will put everything at stake for the last time. Streaming soon.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 24 December 2025 16:40 IST
Power Book IV: Force Season 3 OTT Release Date: Everything You Need to Know About Streaming, Plot, and More

Photo Credit: Lionsgate Play

Power Book IV: Force Season 3 will stream only on Lionsgate Play.

Highlights
  • Power Book IV: Force is a crime drama series
  • It is coming with the final season
  • Streaming begins on Dec 26th, 2025, only on Lionsgate Play
One of the most anticipated seasons of the Power Book IV: Force is coming soon for the final showdown. Created by Robert Munic, the season 3 of this crime drama series will follow Tommy Egan aiming to become the kingpin of the drug game in Chicago. However, to fulfil his ambition, he will be confronted by conflicts, enemies, alliances, and more. This season, familiar faces will return, the game will get more intense as ever. The sequences are promised to be packed with action and thrill.

When and Where to Watch Power Book IV: Force Season 3

The series will begin streaming from December 26, 2025, only on Lionsgate Play. It will drop with the first eight episodes for the viewers.

Official Trailer and Plot of Power Book IV: Force Season 3

Season 3 will mark the comeback of Tommy Egan (Played by Joseph Sikora), where he will aim to dominate the Chicago's drug scene, while using his outsider status. However, his alliance with the Coalition forces him to play it defensive. Now, he must navigate his way through to maintain his personal life and create a balance between this game. From Jenard's loyalty to his complicated relationship with Vic, this season the stakes will be higher. Furthermore, the sequences will intensify as the season will explore more power, more blood, and shocking confrontations.

Cast and Crew of Power Book IV: Force Season 3

The season returns with Joseph Sikora in the lead role, where he will be seen supported by the prominent cast members like Shane Harper, Lucien Cambric, Kris D. Lofton, Anthony Fleming III, and more. The music composition has been delivered by Mark Batson and Chris Henbutt, while the cinematographer is Mauricio Rubinstein.

Reception of Power Book IV: Force Season 3

Season 3 of this show is yet to be released. The overall IMDb rating of the show is 8.1/10.

Power Book IV Force release, Season 3, crime drama series, Lionsgate Play, IMDb
Honor Win Series Camera Specifications Tipped Days Ahead of China Launch
Power Book IV: Force Season 3 OTT Release Date: Everything You Need to Know About Streaming, Plot, and More
