Red Magic 11 Air will be launched soon in China, a company executive confirmed on Wednesday via a social media post. While the key specifications of the upcoming phone remain under wraps, a tipster has shared details about its chipset and performance. It is said to be powered by a Snapdragon 8 series chipset from Qualcomm. It could feature an active cooling fan, too. The handset will succeed the Red Magic 10 Air, which was launched in China in April, with a 6.8-inch Full-HD+ AMOLED display, delivering up to 120Hz refresh rate.

Red Magic 11 Air Will be Launched Soon in China

Red Magic General Manager Jiang Chao confirmed in a Weibo post that the tech firm will soon launch the Red Magic 11 Air in China. Unfortunately, the company executive did not reveal the key specifications or features of the upcoming phone, or its launch timeline. Chao said that the Red Magic 11 Air is “indeed very powerful” (translated from Chinese), and additional information about the phone is likely to be revealed in the coming weeks.

Separately, tipster Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese) has shared various features of the Red Magic 11 Air. The smartphone is said to be powered by Qualcomm's octa core Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, which was introduced in 2024. The leaker claims that the company will equip the handset with its “signature” active cooling fan to control the temperature.

The Red Magic 11 Air was recently spotted on the TENAA certification website with the model number NX799J. It is said to be equipped with a 6.85-inch OLED display, featuring a 1,216×2,688 pixel resolution. It will reportedly sport a 16-megapixel front-facing camera for selfies and video calls. The selfie camera is tipped to be placed under the display. It might feature up to 24GB of RAM and up to 1TB of internal storage.

On the other hand, the base variant of the Red Magic 11 Air will reportedly offer 12GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage. The phone is said to run on Android 16-based Red Magic OS 11. For optics, it might carry a 50-megapixel primary rear camera, paired with an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera. Further, the phone could be backed by a 6,780mAh battery, which will reportedly be marketed as a 7,000mAh cell. In terms of dimensions, it might measure 163.82x76.54x7.85mm, while weighing about 207g.

