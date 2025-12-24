Technology News
English Edition

Red Magic 11 Air Launch Confirmed; Tipster Hints at Presence of Snapdragon 8 Elite Chip

Red Magic 11 Air will be available for pre-order in China soon, according to a tipster.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 24 December 2025 19:10 IST
Red Magic 11 Air Launch Confirmed; Tipster Hints at Presence of Snapdragon 8 Elite Chip

Photo Credit: Red Magic

Red Magic 11 Air will succeed this year's Red Magic 10 Air (pictured)

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Red Magic 11 Air could launch in China in January 2026
  • Red Magic 11 Air might pack a 7,000mAh battery
  • The company has yet to reveal the exact launch date
Advertisement

Red Magic 11 Air will be launched soon in China, a company executive confirmed on Wednesday via a social media post. While the key specifications of the upcoming phone remain under wraps, a tipster has shared details about its chipset and performance. It is said to be powered by a Snapdragon 8 series chipset from Qualcomm. It could feature an active cooling fan, too. The handset will succeed the Red Magic 10 Air, which was launched in China in April, with a 6.8-inch Full-HD+ AMOLED display, delivering up to 120Hz refresh rate.

Red Magic 11 Air Will be Launched Soon in China

Red Magic General Manager Jiang Chao confirmed in a Weibo post that the tech firm will soon launch the Red Magic 11 Air in China. Unfortunately, the company executive did not reveal the key specifications or features of the upcoming phone, or its launch timeline. Chao said that the Red Magic 11 Air is “indeed very powerful” (translated from Chinese), and additional information about the phone is likely to be revealed in the coming weeks.

Separately, tipster Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese) has shared various features of the Red Magic 11 Air. The smartphone is said to be powered by Qualcomm's octa core Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, which was introduced in 2024. The leaker claims that the company will equip the handset with its “signature” active cooling fan to control the temperature.

The Red Magic 11 Air was recently spotted on the TENAA certification website with the model number NX799J. It is said to be equipped with a 6.85-inch OLED display, featuring a 1,216×2,688 pixel resolution. It will reportedly sport a 16-megapixel front-facing camera for selfies and video calls. The selfie camera is tipped to be placed under the display. It might feature up to 24GB of RAM and up to 1TB of internal storage.

On the other hand, the base variant of the Red Magic 11 Air will reportedly offer 12GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage. The phone is said to run on Android 16-based Red Magic OS 11. For optics, it might carry a 50-megapixel primary rear camera, paired with an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera. Further, the phone could be backed by a 6,780mAh battery, which will reportedly be marketed as a 7,000mAh cell. In terms of dimensions, it might measure 163.82x76.54x7.85mm, while weighing about 207g.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Red Magic 11 Air, Red Magic 11 Air Launch, Red Magic 11 Air Specifications, Red Magic
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
Samsung Reportedly Plans to Expand India Manufacturing With Focus on Phone Displays, May Source Chips From India
Red Magic 11 Air Launch Confirmed; Tipster Hints at Presence of Snapdragon 8 Elite Chip
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Realme 16 Pro+ 5G Retail Box Reveals Price in India Weeks Before Launch
  2. iPhone Fold Seen in Leaked Renders With Pixel-Fold Like Design
  3. De De Pyaar De 2 OTT Release: Know Everything About This Ajay Devgan Starrer Romance Comed
  4. Realme Pad 3 5G to Launch Alongside the Realme 16 Pro Series
  5. OnePlus Nord 6 Visits Certification Website, Could Launch Soon
  6. Is Microsoft Really Planning to Rewrite Windows in Rust Using AI?
  7. Xiaomi 17 Ultra Leica Edition Will Launch in China With These Features
  8. Samsung Drops Galaxy S26 Edge As Company Rethinks Ultra-Thin Phones: Report
  9. Baahubali: The Epic Now Available for Streaming Online: Everything You Need to Know
  10. SPHEREx completes first cosmic sky map, offering unprecedented astronomical data
#Latest Stories
  1. Interstellar Comet 3I/ATLAS Shows Wobbling Jets in Rare Sun-Facing Tail, Surprising Astronomers
  2. Magnetic Control of Lithium Enables Safer, High-Capacity “Dream Battery” Without Explosion Risk
  3. Vritta OTT Release Date Revealed: Know When and Where to Watch it Online
  4. Rajini Gaang OTT Release Date: Know When and Where to Watch it Online
  5. De De Pyaar De 2 OTT Release Update: Know Everything About Streaming, Plot, Cast, and More
  6. Baahubali: The Epic Now Available for Streaming Online: Everything You Need to Know
  7. Global Warming May Overshoot and Trigger the Next Ice Age, Say Scientists
  8. Weapons OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?
  9. Paradise (2024) Now Streaming Online: What You Need to Know
  10. Red Magic 11 Air Launch Confirmed; Tipster Hints at Presence of Snapdragon 8 Elite Chip
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »