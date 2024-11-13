Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Oppo Reno 13 Series India Launch Timeline Leaked; Reno 13's Alleged Render Shows iPhone Style Design

Oppo Reno 13 Series India Launch Timeline Leaked; Reno 13's Alleged Render Shows iPhone-Style Design

Oppo is expected to launch the Reno 13 series on November 25 in China.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 13 November 2024 11:31 IST
Oppo Reno 13 Series India Launch Timeline Leaked; Reno 13's Alleged Render Shows iPhone-Style Design

Photo Credit: Oppo

Oppo Reno 12 Pro 5G and Reno 12 5G were launched in India in July.

Highlights
  • Oppo launched the Reno 12 phones in May in China
  • Oppo refreshes its Reno lineup every year
  • The Pro model could run on MediaTek Dimensity 8350 chipset
Advertisement

Oppo is said to be working on the Reno 13 series. While the brand is yet to announce the China launch date, a report has surfaced online suggesting the India launch timeline of the Oppo Reno 13 series. The new lineup is expected to come with at least two offerings, namely the Oppo Reno 13 and the Reno 13 Pro. The Pro model is speculated to run on MediaTek Dimensity 8350 SoC. Additionally, an alleged render of the Oppo Reno 13 has leaked on Weibo showcasing an iPhone-style rear design.

91Mobiles, in association with, tipster Sudhanshu Ambhore (@Sudhanshu1414), suggested that Oppo Reno 13 and Oppo Reno 13 Pro will be unveiled in January in India. The China launch of the handsets is rumoured to take place on November 25.

Oppo refreshes its Reno lineup every year, at least in its home country. The brand launched the Reno 12 phones in May this year in China. The Oppo Reno 12 and Reno 12 Pro were launched in India in July.

Separately, Chinese tipster Digital Chat Station shared an alleged image of the Oppo Reno 13 showcasing its rear design. The handset appears to have an iPhone-inspired rear camera design with a glass finish. It seems to have a triple rear camera unit.

oppo reno 13 weibo dcs Oppo Reno 13

Photo Credit: DCS/ Weibo

Oppo Reno 13 Pro Specifications (Leaked)

Leaks have suggested several details about the Reno 13 Pro model. However, no specifications about the vanilla variant have been tipped yet. The Pro model is rumoured to get a 6.83-inch quad-curved display. It could run on a MediaTek Dimensity 8350 chipset with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 1TB of storage.

The Oppo Reno 13 Pro is expected to carry a triple rear camera unit, including a 50-megapixel main sensor, a secondary 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle camera, and another 50-megapixel telephoto shooter. It is said to get a 50-megapixel front camera as well. It is likely to boast a metal middle frame and come with IP68 and IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance. The handset is tipped to support wireless charging as well.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Oppo Reno 12 Pro 5G

Oppo Reno 12 Pro 5G

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Sleek and slim design
  • Vibrant 120Hz AMOLED display
  • Fast wired charging
  • Versatile camera system
  • Useful AI features
  • Bad
  • Bloatware
  • No wireless charging
  • Pricing could have been better
Read detailed Oppo Reno 12 Pro 5G review
Display 6.70-inch
Front Camera 50-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 1080x2412 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Oppo Reno 13, Oppo Reno 13 Pro, Oppo Reno 13 Pro Specifications, Oppo Reno 13 Series
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Samsung Galaxy Ring Now Available in Qatar, Romania, UAE and More Markets

Related Stories

Oppo Reno 13 Series India Launch Timeline Leaked; Reno 13's Alleged Render Shows iPhone-Style Design
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. BSNL Launches Live TV Service With Over 500 TV Channels in India
  2. Here's When Apple Might Launch the iPhone SE 4
  3. Jio Star Website Goes Live Ahead of Reliance Jio, Disney+ Hotstar Merger
  4. Samsung Galaxy S23 5G vs Samsung Galaxy S24 5G: Which is Better?
  5. iQOO 13 Will Be Available in These Two Colourways in India
  6. Samsung Expands Galaxy Ring Availablity to UAE and These Other Markets
  7. Micro Losses Strike BTC, ETH Leaving Altcoins in Market Turbulence
  8. Amaran's OTT Release Delayed on Netflix: Everything You Need to Know
  9. This Vivo X200 Series Phone Will Reportedly Skip the Indian Market
  10. Jio's 5G Network Can Extend Battery Life by 40 Percent, Claims Official
#Latest Stories
  1. Crypto Price Today: Micro Losses Strike BTC, ETH Leaving Altcoins Turbulent
  2. Xiaomi Shows Off HyperConnect Feature for Easy File Sharing With iPhone and Other Apple Devices
  3. iPhone SE 4 Camera Production to Begin Soon Ahead of Anticipated Debut in March 2025: Report
  4. Oppo Reno 13 Series India Launch Timeline Leaked; Reno 13's Alleged Render Shows iPhone-Style Design
  5. Samsung Galaxy Ring Now Available in Qatar, Romania, UAE and More Markets
  6. BSNL Launches Fibre-Based Intranet TV Service With Over 500 Live Channels in India
  7. Voyager 2's Historic Flyby of Uranus Exposes Rare Magnetic Distortion
  8. Ancient Tajikistan Rock Shelter Sheds Light on 130,000-Year-Old Human Migration
  9. NASA’s Juno Probe Captures Stunning Views of Jupiter’s Storms and Moon Amalthea
  10. The Watchers OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Dakota Fanning’s Horror Fantasy Film in India
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »