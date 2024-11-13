Oppo is said to be working on the Reno 13 series. While the brand is yet to announce the China launch date, a report has surfaced online suggesting the India launch timeline of the Oppo Reno 13 series. The new lineup is expected to come with at least two offerings, namely the Oppo Reno 13 and the Reno 13 Pro. The Pro model is speculated to run on MediaTek Dimensity 8350 SoC. Additionally, an alleged render of the Oppo Reno 13 has leaked on Weibo showcasing an iPhone-style rear design.

91Mobiles, in association with, tipster Sudhanshu Ambhore (@Sudhanshu1414), suggested that Oppo Reno 13 and Oppo Reno 13 Pro will be unveiled in January in India. The China launch of the handsets is rumoured to take place on November 25.

Oppo refreshes its Reno lineup every year, at least in its home country. The brand launched the Reno 12 phones in May this year in China. The Oppo Reno 12 and Reno 12 Pro were launched in India in July.

Separately, Chinese tipster Digital Chat Station shared an alleged image of the Oppo Reno 13 showcasing its rear design. The handset appears to have an iPhone-inspired rear camera design with a glass finish. It seems to have a triple rear camera unit.

Photo Credit: DCS/ Weibo

Oppo Reno 13 Pro Specifications (Leaked)

Leaks have suggested several details about the Reno 13 Pro model. However, no specifications about the vanilla variant have been tipped yet. The Pro model is rumoured to get a 6.83-inch quad-curved display. It could run on a MediaTek Dimensity 8350 chipset with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 1TB of storage.

The Oppo Reno 13 Pro is expected to carry a triple rear camera unit, including a 50-megapixel main sensor, a secondary 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle camera, and another 50-megapixel telephoto shooter. It is said to get a 50-megapixel front camera as well. It is likely to boast a metal middle frame and come with IP68 and IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance. The handset is tipped to support wireless charging as well.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.