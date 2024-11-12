Technology News
Amaran’s OTT Release Delayed on Netflix: Here's Everything You Need to Know

The OTT release of Amaran, starring Sivakarthikeyan, has been delayed after a remarkable box office performance.

Updated: 12 November 2024 22:01 IST
Photo Credit: YouTube/ TwoWay Productions Official

Amaran will now reportedly debut on the streaming platform on December 11.

Highlights
  • Amaran OTT release pushed due to theatrical success
  • Sivakarthikeyan-starrer to release on Netflix mid-December
  • Film has grossed over ₹200 crore, surpassing initial expectations
The anticipated OTT release of Amaran, starring Sivakarthikeyan and Sai Pallavi, has been postponed following its successful theatrical debut on October 31. Directed by Rajkumar Periasamy and produced by Kamal Haasan under Raaj Kamal Films International, the biopic showcases the life of Major Mukund Varadarajan, an officer in the Indian Army who died during a 2014 counter-terrorism operation. With positive reviews and an impressive audience turnout, the film has grossed over Rs. 200 crore within its first two weeks in theatres.

Delay in Streaming Release on Netflix

Originally scheduled for an OTT premiere on Netflix after a 28-day window, Amaran will now reportedly debut on the streaming platform on December 11. As per a report by OTTPlay, industry sources suggest that the unexpected box office success led to a strategic decision to extend the film's theatrical presence by an additional week, aiming to capture more earnings from cinema ticket sales. It is the first time a Tamil film's digital release has been delayed for this reason, highlighting Amaran's unique appeal among recent regional films.

Amaran's Performance Beyond Tamil Nadu

Beyond Tamil Nadu, Amaran has drawn large audiences in other South Indian states, including Kerala, Karnataka, and Andhra Pradesh. As of its second week, the film's total earnings have surpassed ₹200 crore, with expectations to reach the Rs. 300 crore mark before concluding its theatrical run. The film's strong showing has even influenced the screen availability for other major releases in Tamil Nadu, notably affecting Kanguva, Suriya's much-anticipated release, which now faces a reduced screen count.

Critical Acclaim for Amaran's Storyline and Cast

Critics have praised the film for its balanced storytelling, which blends emotional depth with a light, engaging pace. The performances of Sivakarthikeyan and Sai Pallavi have received particular acclaim, with many commending the film's ability to sensitively depict Varadarajan's life and legacy. The decision to delay the digital release shows the film's popularity, as producers seek to maximise its box office run while it continues to attract viewers across theatres.

 

Amaran

Amaran

  • Release Date 31 October 2024
  • Language Tamil
  • Genre Action, Biography, Drama, War
  • Cast
    Sai Pallavi, Bhuvan Arora, Rahul Bose, Lallu, Shreekumar, Ajaey Naga, Mir Salmaan, Gaurav Venkatesh, Sivakarthikeyan
  • Director
    Rajkumar Periyasamy
  • Producer
    Kamal Haasan, R. Mahendran
