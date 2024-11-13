Samsung Galaxy Ring's availability has been expanded to several Gulf countries and eastern European markets, the company announced on Tuesday. The smart wearable is available in a total of nine sizes, three finishes, and boasts features such as AI-powered health tracking and sleep monitoring courtesy of various sensors. It is claimed to deliver up to seven days of battery life on a single charge and runs on the Samsung Health platform.

Samsung Galaxy Ring Availability and Price

Samsung Galaxy Ring is now available in Bahrain, Bulgaria, Kuwait, Oman, Romania, Qatar, and the UAE. Its price in UAE starts at AED 1,499 (roughly Rs. 34,000). Meanwhile, it costs BGN 879 (roughly Rs. 40,000) in Bulgaria and RON 2,225 (roughly Rs. 40,000) in Romania.

The Galaxy Ring is available in nine sizes; from five to 13. Furthermore, it can be purchased in Titanium Black, Titanium Gold, and Titanium Silver finishes.

Samsung Galaxy Ring Features

Samsung Galaxy Ring comes equipped with a PPG (Photoplethysmography) sensor that enables the detection of irregular rhythms of the wearer's heartbeat. It is part of a three-sensor system which also includes a temperature sensor and accelerometer. The wearable comes with Samsung's proprietary Health AI features to track various health metrics.

Users can get their Sleep Score and snoring analysis, sleep metrics such as movement during sleep, sleep latency, and heart and respiratory rate. It also leverages Galaxy AI — the company's suite of artificial intelligence (AI) features. With this, it provides a detailed health report including health metrics like Energy Score.

The base size five version weighs 2.3 grams and is 7.0mm wide, whereas size 13 weighs 3 grams. It is claimed to deliver up to seven days of battery life and comes with a clamshell design charging case with an LED indicator for viewing the battery status. The Samsung Galaxy Ring is rated IP68 against water and dust ingress and is advertised to withstand depths of up to 100 metres with its 10ATM rating.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.