Technology News
English Edition

Samsung Galaxy Ring Now Available in Qatar, Romania, UAE and More Markets

Samsung Galaxy Ring is available in nine sizes and three finishes.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 13 November 2024 10:25 IST
Samsung Galaxy Ring Now Available in Qatar, Romania, UAE and More Markets

Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy Ring runs on Samsung Health app

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy Ring ships with a sizing kit
  • It is now available in more Gulf and eastern European countries
  • The smart wearable features a three-sensor system
Advertisement

Samsung Galaxy Ring's availability has been expanded to several Gulf countries and eastern European markets, the company announced on Tuesday. The smart wearable is available in a total of nine sizes, three finishes, and boasts features such as AI-powered health tracking and sleep monitoring courtesy of various sensors. It is claimed to deliver up to seven days of battery life on a single charge and runs on the Samsung Health platform.

Samsung Galaxy Ring Availability and Price

Samsung Galaxy Ring is now available in Bahrain, Bulgaria, Kuwait, Oman, Romania, Qatar, and the UAE. Its price in UAE starts at AED 1,499 (roughly Rs. 34,000). Meanwhile, it costs BGN 879 (roughly Rs. 40,000) in Bulgaria and RON 2,225 (roughly Rs. 40,000) in Romania.

The Galaxy Ring is available in nine sizes; from five to 13. Furthermore, it can be purchased in Titanium Black, Titanium Gold, and Titanium Silver finishes.

Samsung Galaxy Ring Features

Samsung Galaxy Ring comes equipped with a PPG (Photoplethysmography) sensor that enables the detection of irregular rhythms of the wearer's heartbeat. It is part of a three-sensor system which also includes a temperature sensor and accelerometer. The wearable comes with Samsung's proprietary Health AI features to track various health metrics.

Users can get their Sleep Score and snoring analysis, sleep metrics such as movement during sleep, sleep latency, and heart and respiratory rate. It also leverages Galaxy AI — the company's suite of artificial intelligence (AI) features. With this, it provides a detailed health report including health metrics like Energy Score.

The base size five version weighs 2.3 grams and is 7.0mm wide, whereas size 13 weighs 3 grams. It is claimed to deliver up to seven days of battery life and comes with a clamshell design charging case with an LED indicator for viewing the battery status. The Samsung Galaxy Ring is rated IP68 against water and dust ingress and is advertised to withstand depths of up to 100 metres with its 10ATM rating.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy Ring, Samsung Galaxy Ring Price, Samsung Galaxy Ring features, Samsung Galaxy Ring specifications
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
BSNL Launches Fibre-Based Intranet TV Service With Over 500 Live Channels in India

Related Stories

Samsung Galaxy Ring Now Available in Qatar, Romania, UAE and More Markets
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Jio Star Website Goes Live Ahead of Reliance Jio, Disney+ Hotstar Merger
  2. iQOO 13 Will Be Available in These Two Colourways in India
  3. BSNL Launches Live TV Service With Over 500 TV Channels in India
  4. Gigabyte Debuts 27-Inch Gaming Monitor With 180Hz Refresh Rate: See Price
  5. Samsung Galaxy S23 5G vs Samsung Galaxy S24 5G: Which is Better?
  6. Poco X7 Pro Could Be the First to Launch With HyperOS 2 in India
  7. This Vivo X200 Series Phone Will Reportedly Skip the Indian Market
  8. Vivo Y300 5G Confirmed to Launch in India; Rear Design Teased
  9. Jio's 5G Network Can Extend Battery Life by 40 Percent, Claims Official
  10. Samsung Expands Galaxy Ring Availablity to UAE and These Other Markets
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy Ring Now Available in Qatar, Romania, UAE and More Markets
  2. BSNL Launches Fibre-Based Intranet TV Service With Over 500 Live Channels in India
  3. Voyager 2's Historic Flyby of Uranus Exposes Rare Magnetic Distortion
  4. Ancient Tajikistan Rock Shelter Sheds Light on 130,000-Year-Old Human Migration
  5. NASA’s Juno Probe Captures Stunning Views of Jupiter’s Storms and Moon Amalthea
  6. The Watchers OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Dakota Fanning’s Horror Fantasy Film in India
  7. Cross Season 1 OTT Release Date: Aldis Hodge Starrer Thriller Series to Premiere on Prime Video on This Date
  8. Amaran’s OTT Release Delayed on Netflix: Here's Everything You Need to Know
  9. Scientists Achieve Time-Reversal Symmetry With Kagome Superconductor
  10. Telugu Comedy-Drama Film Gorre Puranam Now Streaming on Prime Video
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »