OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G powered by Snapdragon 695 SoC was launched in India on Tuesday (April 4). The New Nord series smartphone succeeds the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G from last year. It comes in two colour options with a glossy finish and features a 6.72-inch LCD display with 120Hz refresh rate. The OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G flaunts a triple rear camera unit headlined by a 108-megapixel main sensor and packs a 5,000mAh battery with support for 67W SuperVOOC fast charging. The smartphone comes preloaded with the new OxygenOS 13.1 custom skin.

OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G price in India, availability

The price of the OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G in India starts at Rs. 19,999 for the base 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The top-end variant with 8GB RAM + 256GB storage carries a price tag of Rs. 21,999. It is offered in Pastel Lime and Chromatic Gray colour options. The phone will be available for purchase via OnePlus online store, Amazon India, and other retail stores starting April 11.

Launch offers on the OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G include a flat Rs. 1,000 instant discount on purchases made using ICICI cards and EMI transactions. Furthermore, the phone will be available with no-cost EMI options.

To recall, OnePlus unveiled the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G in India in April last year with an initial price tag of Rs. 19,999 for the base 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant.

OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G runs on Android 13 with OxygenOS 13.1 on top. It is confirmed to receive two OxygenOS updates and three years of security updates. It features a 6.72-inch full-HD+ ( 1,080x2,400 pixels) LCD display with a 20:9 aspect ratio, 91.4 percent screen-to-body ratio, 391ppi pixel density, and a dynamic refresh rate of 120Hz. The hole punch display is said to deliver a 240Hz touch sample rate and 680 nits of peak brightness. The screen gets Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection as well. OnePlus's new smartphone is powered by the octa-core Snapdragon 695 SoC, paired with Adreno 619 GPU and 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM. The inbuilt memory can be expanded virtually by 8GB.

For photos and videos, the OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G carries a triple rear camera setup that houses a 108-megapixel Samsung HM6 sensor with an f/1.75 aperture and EIS support. The camera setup also comprises a 2-megapixel macro shooter and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. OnePlus has paired the triple camera setup with a LED flash. For selfies and video chats, there is a 16-megapixel sensor at the front. The rear camera supports different photography modes including AI scene enhancement, slow-motion video, dual view video, HDR, nightscape, portrait mode, and panorama among others. It is also capable of shooting 1080p video at 30 frames per second (fps) and 720p video at 30 fps. The handset offers up to 256GB UFS 2.2 storage that can be expanded up to 1TB using a microSD card.

Connectivity options on the OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, a 3.5mm audio jack, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS/ A-GPS, and a USB Type-C port. Sensors onboard include an accelerometer, e-compass, ambient light, gyroscope, and proximity sensor. It also features a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for authentication.

For game enthusiasts, the OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G offers a Game Focus Mode that blocks unwanted notifications and helps prevent ghost touches. Also, OnePlus has equipped the handset with dual stereo speakers with noise cancellation support.

The OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G packs a 5,000mAh battery that supports 67W SuperVOOC wired charging. The charging technology is claimed to charge the battery from zero to 80 percent in just 30 minutes. Also, the battery is claimed to deliver all-day usage on a single charge. Besides, the OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G measures 165.5x76x8.3mm and weighs 195 grams.

Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts,

The OnePlus 11 5G was launched at the company's Cloud 11 launch event which also saw the debut of several other devices. We discuss this new handset and all of OnePlus' new hardware on Orbital , the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.