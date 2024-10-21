Technology News
John Abraham and Sharvari Starrer Vedaa Now Streaming Online on ZEE5

Watch Vedaa on ZEE5 for an engaging blend of action, drama, and social commentary.

Updated: 21 October 2024
John Abraham and Sharvari Starrer Vedaa Now Streaming Online on ZEE5

Photo Credit: ZEE5

Vedaa now streaming on ZEE5

Highlights
  • Vedaa streaming on ZEE5, blending action with social themes.
  • Sharvari leads in Vedaa, with John Abraham and Abhishek Banerjee.
  • Watch Vedaa on ZEE5 for action-packed drama with a powerful message.
Sharvari and John Abraham starrer Vedaa, is now available on the popular OTT platform. The movie, directed by Nikkhil Advani, is a captivating mix of intense drama, action, and important social issues. The film was released in theatres and has an IMBD rating of 6.2/10. This film stands out from the usual action-packed flicks by weaving a strong narrative around caste-based discrimination in rural India.

When and Where to Watch Vedaa

You can stream Vedaa exclusively on ZEE5. The film is now available on the platform, giving viewers the chance to experience its mix of high-energy action scenes and socially relevant themes. If you're in search of a movie that offers more than just thrills, Vedaa promises an emotionally charged experience from the comfort of your home. With its compelling storyline and deep performances, Vedaa on ZEE5 is a must-add to your watchlist.

The story centres around Vedaa, a young woman standing up against the harsh realities of a caste-based system. While the film delivers adrenaline-pumping action sequences, the core of the narrative is rooted in Vedaa's fight for justice and dignity. Nikkhil Advani's direction ensures a perfect balance between the thrilling action and the emotional weight of the story, making it a unique offering on ZEE5.

Cast and Crew of Vedaa

Sharvari leads the cast with a gripping performance, portraying a strong and determined woman fighting against oppression. John Abraham shines as Major Abhimanyu Kanwar, adding depth to his character with his intense portrayal. Abhishek Banerjee plays Jitendar Pratap Singh, bringing a fresh and menacing approach to his villainous role. Ashish Vidyarthi and Kumud Mishra also deliver commendable performances, enriching the film with their presence.

Reception

Vedaa has garnered a mixed reception from both critics and audiences. It currently holds an IMDb rating of 6.2/10, reflecting a range of opinions on its execution and themes. At the Box Office Vedaa has grossed an estimated Rs 25.93 crore worldwide since its release on 15th August 2024. The film has attracted a significant audience eager for a blend of action and social commentary.

 

Vedaa

Vedaa

  • Release Date 15 August 2024
  • Language Hindi
  • Genre Action, Drama, Thriller
  • Cast
    John Abraham, Tamannaah Bhatia, Sharvari Wagh, Abhishek Banerjee, Richard Bhakti Klein, Mahadev Singh Lakhawat, Kshitij Chauhan, Sanam Zeya
  • Director
    Nikkhil Advani
  • Producer
    Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani
John Abraham and Sharvari Starrer Vedaa Now Streaming Online on ZEE5
