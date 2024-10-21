Sharvari and John Abraham starrer Vedaa, is now available on the popular OTT platform. The movie, directed by Nikkhil Advani, is a captivating mix of intense drama, action, and important social issues. The film was released in theatres and has an IMBD rating of 6.2/10. This film stands out from the usual action-packed flicks by weaving a strong narrative around caste-based discrimination in rural India.

When and Where to Watch Vedaa

You can stream Vedaa exclusively on ZEE5. The film is now available on the platform, giving viewers the chance to experience its mix of high-energy action scenes and socially relevant themes. If you're in search of a movie that offers more than just thrills, Vedaa promises an emotionally charged experience from the comfort of your home. With its compelling storyline and deep performances, Vedaa on ZEE5 is a must-add to your watchlist.

The story centres around Vedaa, a young woman standing up against the harsh realities of a caste-based system. While the film delivers adrenaline-pumping action sequences, the core of the narrative is rooted in Vedaa's fight for justice and dignity. Nikkhil Advani's direction ensures a perfect balance between the thrilling action and the emotional weight of the story, making it a unique offering on ZEE5.

Cast and Crew of Vedaa

Sharvari leads the cast with a gripping performance, portraying a strong and determined woman fighting against oppression. John Abraham shines as Major Abhimanyu Kanwar, adding depth to his character with his intense portrayal. Abhishek Banerjee plays Jitendar Pratap Singh, bringing a fresh and menacing approach to his villainous role. Ashish Vidyarthi and Kumud Mishra also deliver commendable performances, enriching the film with their presence.

Reception

Vedaa has garnered a mixed reception from both critics and audiences. It currently holds an IMDb rating of 6.2/10, reflecting a range of opinions on its execution and themes. At the Box Office Vedaa has grossed an estimated Rs 25.93 crore worldwide since its release on 15th August 2024. The film has attracted a significant audience eager for a blend of action and social commentary.