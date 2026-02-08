Technology News
English Edition

Oppo K14x 5G Roundup: Launch Date, Expected Price in India, Specifications, Features and More

From expected price in India to features and specifications, here's everything we know about the Oppo K14x 5G.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 8 February 2026 10:00 IST
Oppo K14x 5G Roundup: Launch Date, Expected Price in India, Specifications, Features and More

Photo Credit: Oppo

Oppo has teased the K14x 5G in two colourways

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Oppo K14x 5G will be launched in India on February 10
  • The upcoming handset is expected to be priced around Rs. 15,000 in India
  • The Oppo K14x 5G is teased with IP64 durability and flat-edge design
Advertisement

The Oppo K14x 5G is all set be launched in India this month. It is anticipated to arrive as the successor to the Oppo K13x 5G, which was released in June last year. In the days leading up to its launch, the company has teased several details about the upcoming handset. It is confirmed to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset and run on Android 15-based ColorOS 15 out-of-the-box.

So, as we wait for the official debut, here is everything we know about the upcoming Oppo K14x 5G, including its launch date, expected price in India, features, specifications, and more.

Oppo K14x 5G India Launch Details

Oppo K14x 5G will be launched in India on February 10 at 12pm IST. So far, the company has not announced whether it will be introduced through a dedicated launch event or have a soft launch. In case of the former, you might be able to catch the Oppo K14x 5G's launch livestream on its social media handles and the official YouTube channel.

We will keep you updated with our coverage of the Oppo K14x 5G, with less than a week remaining for its debut.

Oppo K14x 5G Price in India and Availability (Expected)

Oppo has yet to reveal the pricing of the upcoming K14x 5G. According to reports, it could be priced around the Rs. 15,000 mark. For context, the Oppo K13x 5G price in India starts at Rs. 11,999 for the 4GB + 128GB RAM and storage configuration. The 6GB and 8GB RAM variants are priced at Rs. 12,999 and Rs. 14,999, respectively.

Once launched, the Oppo K14x 5G is expected to be available for purchase via the Oppo Store and Flipkart.

Oppo K14x 5G Features and Specifications (Expected)

Oppo has confirmed several key features of the Oppo K14x 5G, including the display, battery, and chipset. We can expect more details to surface closer to the launch of the upcoming handset. Here's what we know so far, based on official teasers, as well as leaks and rumours.

Design

Like the Oppo K13x 5G, the upcoming Oppo K14x 5G is teased to place a strong emphasis on durability. It is said to come with an IP64 rating for protection against dust ingress and water splashes. The Oppo handset is teased to sport a flagship-grade design that aligns with the design language of existing Oppo K series smartphones.

Based on the teaser, it appears to feature flat edges, a flat rear panel, and a vertical pill-shaped rear camera deco. The camera setup may include two sensors and an LED flash. The bottom part of the rear panel features a geometric design element. The power and volume buttons appear to be placed on the right side of the frame.

The company has teased two colour options of the Oppo K14x 5G — silver and dark purple.

Display

The Oppo K14x 5G will sport a 6.75-inch HD+ screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 1,125 nits of peak brightness. The company promises smooth scrolling, improved outdoor visibility, and an immersive viewing experience.

It is also confirmed to feature the Outdoor Mode 2.0, along with better thermal management to achieve stable visual smoothness during extended usage or in high-temperature conditions.

Performance and Software

Under the hood, the Oppo K14x 5G will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset. While the RAM and storage configurations remain under wraps, the company has promised up to three times faster read and write speeds compared to other handsets in its segment. It is claimed to offer quicker app launches, faster file access, and smoother multitasking.

The upcoming handset will run on Android 15-based ColorOS 15, featuring dual-engine OS optimisation. Oppo says this will help deliver up to 1.71 times better average app stability compared to the K13x 5G. The K14x 5G will also come with up to 48 months of Fluency Protection for long-term reliability.

Apart from this, it will have AI-driven gaming enhancements, a suite of AI features, and Oppo's AI Linkboost 3.0 technology.

Camera

The Oppo K14x 5G is confirmed to feature a 50-megapixel main camera as part of a dual rear camera unit. It will offer several AI-powered imaging features, too.

For comparison, the Oppo K13x 5G has a dual rear camera unit, comprising a 50-megapixel primary camera with an f/1.8 aperture and a 2-megapixel depth sensor with an f/2.4 aperture.

Battery

The Oppo K14x 5G will pack a 6,500mAh battery that can be charged at 45W, as per the company.

The battery is advertised to offer up 17.6 hours of YouTube video playback and 16.1 hours of Google Maps navigation. It is also said to support up to 12.1 hours of WhatsApp video calling on a single charge.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
OPPO K13x 5G

OPPO K13x 5G

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Fluid adaptive 120Hz display
  • Extremely durable build
  • Plenty of AI features
  • Great battery life
  • Bad
  • Bloatware-ridden operating system
  • Average cameras
Read detailed OPPO K13x 5G review
Display 6.67-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 6300
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 4GB, 6GB, 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 6000mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 720x1604 pixels
Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: OPPO K14x 5G, OPPO K14x 5G features, Oppo K14x 5G Specifications, Oppo K14x 5G Price in India, Oppo K14x 5G Launch, Oppo K13x 5G
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
Google's February 2026 Discover Core Update to Focus on Local Content, Reduce Clickbait
Oppo K14x 5G Roundup: Launch Date, Expected Price in India, Specifications, Features and More
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Gravity May Behave Differently Across the Universe, Study Suggests
  2. Here Are the Best Smartphones With MediaTek Dimensity 9500 SoC
  3. NASA's GNEISS Mission Will Map Electric Currents Behind the Aurora
#Latest Stories
  1. Subedar OTT Release Update: Anil Kapoor’s Action Drama Coming Soon on Prime Video
  2. Gravity May Behave Differently Across the Universe, Study Suggests
  3. NASA’s GNEISS Mission Will Map Electric Currents Behind the Aurora
  4. Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Guru OTT Release Date Announced: When and Where to Watch Chiranjeevi Starrer Online?
  5. iQOO 15 Ultra Might Not Launch in India: What You Need to Know
  6. Nellikkampoyil Night Riders Now Available For Streaming on ZEE5: What You Need to Know About This Malayalam Horror-Comedy
  7. OpenAI’s First Hardware Product Might Be Named Dime, Key Details Leaked
  8. Naveen Polishetty’s Anaganaga Oka Raju OTT Release Date Revealed: When and Where to Watch it Online?
  9. Sabar Bonda Now Streaming on Netflix: Know Everything About Plot, Cast, and More
  10. Curiosity Rover Reconnects After Solar Conjunction, Begins Critical Organic Search on Mars
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »