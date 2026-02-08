The Oppo K14x 5G is all set be launched in India this month. It is anticipated to arrive as the successor to the Oppo K13x 5G, which was released in June last year. In the days leading up to its launch, the company has teased several details about the upcoming handset. It is confirmed to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset and run on Android 15-based ColorOS 15 out-of-the-box.

So, as we wait for the official debut, here is everything we know about the upcoming Oppo K14x 5G, including its launch date, expected price in India, features, specifications, and more.

Oppo K14x 5G India Launch Details

Oppo K14x 5G will be launched in India on February 10 at 12pm IST. So far, the company has not announced whether it will be introduced through a dedicated launch event or have a soft launch. In case of the former, you might be able to catch the Oppo K14x 5G's launch livestream on its social media handles and the official YouTube channel.

We will keep you updated with our coverage of the Oppo K14x 5G, with less than a week remaining for its debut.

Oppo K14x 5G Price in India and Availability (Expected)

Oppo has yet to reveal the pricing of the upcoming K14x 5G. According to reports, it could be priced around the Rs. 15,000 mark. For context, the Oppo K13x 5G price in India starts at Rs. 11,999 for the 4GB + 128GB RAM and storage configuration. The 6GB and 8GB RAM variants are priced at Rs. 12,999 and Rs. 14,999, respectively.

Once launched, the Oppo K14x 5G is expected to be available for purchase via the Oppo Store and Flipkart.

Oppo K14x 5G Features and Specifications (Expected)

Oppo has confirmed several key features of the Oppo K14x 5G, including the display, battery, and chipset. We can expect more details to surface closer to the launch of the upcoming handset. Here's what we know so far, based on official teasers, as well as leaks and rumours.

Design

Like the Oppo K13x 5G, the upcoming Oppo K14x 5G is teased to place a strong emphasis on durability. It is said to come with an IP64 rating for protection against dust ingress and water splashes. The Oppo handset is teased to sport a flagship-grade design that aligns with the design language of existing Oppo K series smartphones.

Based on the teaser, it appears to feature flat edges, a flat rear panel, and a vertical pill-shaped rear camera deco. The camera setup may include two sensors and an LED flash. The bottom part of the rear panel features a geometric design element. The power and volume buttons appear to be placed on the right side of the frame.

The company has teased two colour options of the Oppo K14x 5G — silver and dark purple.

Display

The Oppo K14x 5G will sport a 6.75-inch HD+ screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 1,125 nits of peak brightness. The company promises smooth scrolling, improved outdoor visibility, and an immersive viewing experience.

It is also confirmed to feature the Outdoor Mode 2.0, along with better thermal management to achieve stable visual smoothness during extended usage or in high-temperature conditions.

Performance and Software

Under the hood, the Oppo K14x 5G will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset. While the RAM and storage configurations remain under wraps, the company has promised up to three times faster read and write speeds compared to other handsets in its segment. It is claimed to offer quicker app launches, faster file access, and smoother multitasking.

The upcoming handset will run on Android 15-based ColorOS 15, featuring dual-engine OS optimisation. Oppo says this will help deliver up to 1.71 times better average app stability compared to the K13x 5G. The K14x 5G will also come with up to 48 months of Fluency Protection for long-term reliability.

Apart from this, it will have AI-driven gaming enhancements, a suite of AI features, and Oppo's AI Linkboost 3.0 technology.

Camera

The Oppo K14x 5G is confirmed to feature a 50-megapixel main camera as part of a dual rear camera unit. It will offer several AI-powered imaging features, too.

For comparison, the Oppo K13x 5G has a dual rear camera unit, comprising a 50-megapixel primary camera with an f/1.8 aperture and a 2-megapixel depth sensor with an f/2.4 aperture.

Battery

The Oppo K14x 5G will pack a 6,500mAh battery that can be charged at 45W, as per the company.

The battery is advertised to offer up 17.6 hours of YouTube video playback and 16.1 hours of Google Maps navigation. It is also said to support up to 12.1 hours of WhatsApp video calling on a single charge.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.