Technology News
English Edition

Roblox Blox Fruits Codes (December 2024): Full List of Active Codes, Rewards, and More

Discover December 2024's active Blox Fruits codes, learn how to redeem them, and explore alternatives for new adventures.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 11 December 2024 12:34 IST
Roblox Blox Fruits Codes (December 2024): Full List of Active Codes, Rewards, and More

Photo Credit: Roblox

Unlock epic rewards and boost your Blox Fruits journey – Roblox players can redeem exclusive codes today

Highlights
  • Active Blox Fruits codes for December 2024 with rewards and XP boosts
  • Step-by-step guide to redeem Blox Fruits codes in Roblox
  • Explore the best Blox Fruits alternatives for an exciting gaming
Advertisement

Players of the popular Roblox game Blox Fruits can benefit from redeemable codes that provide rewards such as stat resets, double XP boosts and other in-game perks. A major benefit for the players is that these codes help them make their gaming experience better by levelling up their characters and modifying their builds as needed. Developed by Gamer Robot Inc., Blox Fruits, is inspired by the anime One Piece. The game encourages players to explore and build power through quests and battles, and by consuming mystical fruits. This guide covers everything you need to know about Blox Fruits codes, how to redeem them, and more.

All Blox Fruits Codes

These active codes can help you level up, gain rewards and enjoy unique advantages:

  1. KITT_RESET: Resets your stats for free.
  2. SUB2OFFICIALNOOBIE: Grants 2x XP for 20 minutes.
  3. CHANDLER: A joke code that gives 0 Beli ($0).
  4. FUDD10: Provides 1 Beli ($1).
  5. FUDD10_V2: Gives 2 Beli ($2).
  6. BLUXXY: Offers 2x XP for 20 minutes.
  7. KITTGAMING: Grants 2x XP for 20 minutes.
  8. SUB2CAPTAINMAUI: Provides 2x XP for 20 minutes.
  9. ENYU_IS_PRO: Grants 2x XP for 20 minutes.
  10. SUB2FER999: Offers 2x XP for 20 minutes.
  11. JCWK: Provides 2x XP for 20 minutes.
  12. SUB2GAMERROBOT_EXP1: Grants 2x XP for 30 minutes.
  13. STARCODEHEO: Offers 2x XP for 20 minutes.
  14. SUB2GAMERROBOT_RESET1: Resets your stats.
  15. SUB2UNCLEKIZARU: Resets your stats.
  16. SUB2DAIGROCK: Grants 2x XP for 20 minutes.
  17. BIGNEWS: Awards the in-game title "BIGNEWS."
  18. THEGREATACE: Provides 2x XP for 20 minutes.
  19. TANTAIGAMING: Grants 2x XP for 20 minutes.
  20. STRAWHATMAINE: Offers 2x XP for 20 minutes.

Using these codes at the right moment can give you a significant advantage, especially when tackling tough missions or levelling up rapidly.

Expired Roblox Blox Fruits Codes

Expired codes may not work anymore. Here is the expired code list:
● EARN_FRUITS
● FIGHT4FRUIT
● NOEXPLOITER
● ADMINHACKED
● NOOB2ADMIN
● CODESLIDE
● ADMINDARES
● fruitconcepts
● krazydares
● TRIPLEABUSE
● SEATROLLING
● 24NOADMIN
● REWARDFUN
● NEWTROLL
● SECRET_ADMIN
● ADMIN_TROLL
● youtuber_shipbattle
● STAFFBATTLE
● ADMIN_STRENGTH
● JULYUPDATE_RESET
● DRAGONABUSE
● NOOB2PRO
● CINCODEMAYO_BOOST
● Noob_Refund
● CODE_SERVICIO
● DEVSCOOKING
● TY_FOR_WATCHING
● GAMERROBOT_YT
● GAMER_ROBOT_1M
● EXP_5B
● RESET_5B
● 1MLIKES_RESET
● THIRDSEA
● 1BILLION
● 2BILLION
● 3BVISITS
● Update10
● Update11
● UPD14
● UPD15
● UPD16
● ShutDownFix2
● XmasExp
● XmasReset
● PointsReset
● Control

Always redeem new codes quickly, as developers often release them during limited-time events or updates.

How to Redeem Codes for Blox Fruits

Redeeming codes is very easy! Follow these steps to claim your rewards:

  1. Start Roblox and select Blox Fruits from your game library.
  2. On the game's interface, find the gift-wrapped icon on the left-hand side of the screen.
  3. Click the icon, type the active code into the text box, and ensure there are no typos.
  4. Click the redeem button to unlock the reward.

If a code doesn't work, double-check its spelling or ensure it hasn't expired. Some codes are case-sensitive, so accuracy is essential.

How to Play Blox Fruits

If you are new to the game, here is a step-by-step guide to get your skin in the game.

Choose Your Side: When you start, you must decide whether to play as a Pirate or a Marine. Pirates focus on conquering lands and seeking treasure, while Marines enforce order and challenge pirates. Each side offers unique objectives.

Complete Quests: Quests are the backbone of Blox Fruits. They help you earn experience points, money and items. Start with beginner-friendly quests and gradually tackle more challenging ones.

Hunt for Blox Fruits: Blox Fruits are scattered throughout the map, each granting special powers. For instance, some fruits enhance combat skills, while others improve mobility or defence. The rarer the fruit, the stronger its abilities.

Upgrade Your Character: Spend XP to upgrade skills such as swordsmanship, or Devil Fruit powers. Focus on a balanced approach to ensure your character can handle diverse challenges.

Explore the game: The game's expansive world encourages exploration. Discover hidden locations, treasures and powerful enemies. Engaging in player-versus-player combat can also yield rewards and elevate your skills.

Join a Crew: Alliances with other players can provide strength in numbers. Whether tackling tough bosses or defending territory, a crew can make a significant difference.

Best Roblox Blox Fruits Alternatives

If you're looking for a fresh gaming experience, these alternatives offer similar thrills:

King Legacy

Inspired by the anime One Piece, King Legacy offers dynamic combat and an engaging storyline. Players can explore vast seas, hunt for Devil Fruits, and battle foes.

Shindo Life

Fans of Naruto will love Shindo Life. This game lets you customise abilities, master ninjutsu, and participate in battles with a unique blend of RPG and combat elements.

Anime Fighting Simulator

This game combines characters and powers from multiple anime worlds. Train your avatar, unlock abilities, and fight powerful bosses in an ever-evolving environment.

Grand Piece Online

Also inspired by One Piece, this game focuses on naval exploration and treasure hunting. It features a rich combat system and a vibrant open world.

All Star Tower Defense

For a change of pace, try this tower defence game featuring anime characters. Build defences, upgrade units, and fend off waves of enemies.

Each alternative offers unique gameplay mechanics while retaining the action-packed excitement of Blox Fruits.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

What are 2x XP codes for Blox Fruits?

These codes grant double experience points for a limited duration, making it easier to level up quickly. Players often use them during high-stakes quests or intense grinding sessions.

Do Blox Fruits codes expire?

Yes, most codes have an expiration date or are tied to specific events. Redeem them as soon as they're released to avoid missing out.

Where else can I find active Blox Fruits codes?

Apart from this guide, follow the game's official Twitter account, join their Discord server or check Roblox forums. Developers often share new codes during updates, events or community milestones.

How often are new codes released for Blox Fruits?

New codes are typically released during major updates, seasonal events or when the game reaches a milestone such as a specific number of players or likes. Staying active in the community can help you snag codes early.

 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Blox Fruits, Roblox codes, XP boost, Blox Fruits alternatives, Roblox gaming
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Microsoft Unveils Zero-Water Data Centers to Reduce AI Climate Impact
SpaceX Completes Super Heavy Booster Test for Seventh Starship Flight
Roblox Blox Fruits Codes (December 2024): Full List of Active Codes, Rewards, and More
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iQOO 13 Goes on Sale in India for the First Time Today: See Offers
  2. Solo Leveling ReAwakening OTT Release Date Reportedly Confirmed
  3. Vivo X200 Series Roundup: Launch Date, Price in India, Features, and More
  4. Realme 14x 5G to Launch in India Soon; Rear Design Teased
  5. Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, Galaxy S24 Enterprise Edition Launched in India
  6. This Is What You Need to Know About the Google Willow Quantum Chipset
  7. World's First iPhone App With Apple Pay-Like Tap-to-Pay Support Launched
  8. Redmi Note 14 Pro+ Review: The New Benchmark for Note Series
  9. Instagram Rolls Out Trial Reels, Helping Creators Experiment With Content
  10. YouTube Expands Auto Dubbing to Knowledge and Information Channels
#Latest Stories
  1. Realme 14x 5G India Launch Set for December 18; Price Range, New Details Revealed
  2. OnePlus 11 Receiving Android 15-Based OxygenOS 15 Update in India: What’s New
  3. Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin Price Hovers Over $97,000 Amid Volatile Altcoin Market
  4. Nadikar OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?
  5. Microsoft Windows 11 and Windows 10 Updated With Fix for Actively Exploited Zero-Day Vulnerability
  6. Jamie Foxx’s What Had Happened Was... Now Streaming on Netflix
  7. When The Stars Gossip OTT Release Date: Lee Min-Ho, Gong Hyo-Jin Starrer Netflix Sci-Fi Drama to Stream Soon
  8. Mechanic Rocky OTT Release Date: Vishwak Sen Starrer Movie Reported to Release on Prime Video
  9. Vikram's Gritty Historical Drama Thangalaan Now Streaming on Netflix
  10. Google Willow: All You Need to Know About the Quantum Processor That Outperforms World's Best Supercomputer
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »