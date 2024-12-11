Players of the popular Roblox game Blox Fruits can benefit from redeemable codes that provide rewards such as stat resets, double XP boosts and other in-game perks. A major benefit for the players is that these codes help them make their gaming experience better by levelling up their characters and modifying their builds as needed. Developed by Gamer Robot Inc., Blox Fruits, is inspired by the anime One Piece. The game encourages players to explore and build power through quests and battles, and by consuming mystical fruits. This guide covers everything you need to know about Blox Fruits codes, how to redeem them, and more.

All Blox Fruits Codes

These active codes can help you level up, gain rewards and enjoy unique advantages:

KITT_RESET: Resets your stats for free. SUB2OFFICIALNOOBIE: Grants 2x XP for 20 minutes. CHANDLER: A joke code that gives 0 Beli ($0). FUDD10: Provides 1 Beli ($1). FUDD10_V2: Gives 2 Beli ($2). BLUXXY: Offers 2x XP for 20 minutes. KITTGAMING: Grants 2x XP for 20 minutes. SUB2CAPTAINMAUI: Provides 2x XP for 20 minutes. ENYU_IS_PRO: Grants 2x XP for 20 minutes. SUB2FER999: Offers 2x XP for 20 minutes. JCWK: Provides 2x XP for 20 minutes. SUB2GAMERROBOT_EXP1: Grants 2x XP for 30 minutes. STARCODEHEO: Offers 2x XP for 20 minutes. SUB2GAMERROBOT_RESET1: Resets your stats. SUB2UNCLEKIZARU: Resets your stats. SUB2DAIGROCK: Grants 2x XP for 20 minutes. BIGNEWS: Awards the in-game title "BIGNEWS." THEGREATACE: Provides 2x XP for 20 minutes. TANTAIGAMING: Grants 2x XP for 20 minutes. STRAWHATMAINE: Offers 2x XP for 20 minutes.

Using these codes at the right moment can give you a significant advantage, especially when tackling tough missions or levelling up rapidly.

Expired Roblox Blox Fruits Codes

Expired codes may not work anymore. Here is the expired code list:

● EARN_FRUITS

● FIGHT4FRUIT

● NOEXPLOITER

● ADMINHACKED

● NOOB2ADMIN

● CODESLIDE

● ADMINDARES

● fruitconcepts

● krazydares

● TRIPLEABUSE

● SEATROLLING

● 24NOADMIN

● REWARDFUN

● NEWTROLL

● SECRET_ADMIN

● ADMIN_TROLL

● youtuber_shipbattle

● STAFFBATTLE

● ADMIN_STRENGTH

● JULYUPDATE_RESET

● DRAGONABUSE

● NOOB2PRO

● CINCODEMAYO_BOOST

● Noob_Refund

● CODE_SERVICIO

● DEVSCOOKING

● TY_FOR_WATCHING

● GAMERROBOT_YT

● GAMER_ROBOT_1M

● EXP_5B

● RESET_5B

● 1MLIKES_RESET

● THIRDSEA

● 1BILLION

● 2BILLION

● 3BVISITS

● Update10

● Update11

● UPD14

● UPD15

● UPD16

● ShutDownFix2

● XmasExp

● XmasReset

● PointsReset

● Control

Always redeem new codes quickly, as developers often release them during limited-time events or updates.

How to Redeem Codes for Blox Fruits

Redeeming codes is very easy! Follow these steps to claim your rewards:

Start Roblox and select Blox Fruits from your game library. On the game's interface, find the gift-wrapped icon on the left-hand side of the screen. Click the icon, type the active code into the text box, and ensure there are no typos. Click the redeem button to unlock the reward.

If a code doesn't work, double-check its spelling or ensure it hasn't expired. Some codes are case-sensitive, so accuracy is essential.

How to Play Blox Fruits

If you are new to the game, here is a step-by-step guide to get your skin in the game.

Choose Your Side: When you start, you must decide whether to play as a Pirate or a Marine. Pirates focus on conquering lands and seeking treasure, while Marines enforce order and challenge pirates. Each side offers unique objectives.

Complete Quests: Quests are the backbone of Blox Fruits. They help you earn experience points, money and items. Start with beginner-friendly quests and gradually tackle more challenging ones.

Hunt for Blox Fruits: Blox Fruits are scattered throughout the map, each granting special powers. For instance, some fruits enhance combat skills, while others improve mobility or defence. The rarer the fruit, the stronger its abilities.

Upgrade Your Character: Spend XP to upgrade skills such as swordsmanship, or Devil Fruit powers. Focus on a balanced approach to ensure your character can handle diverse challenges.

Explore the game: The game's expansive world encourages exploration. Discover hidden locations, treasures and powerful enemies. Engaging in player-versus-player combat can also yield rewards and elevate your skills.

Join a Crew: Alliances with other players can provide strength in numbers. Whether tackling tough bosses or defending territory, a crew can make a significant difference.

Best Roblox Blox Fruits Alternatives

If you're looking for a fresh gaming experience, these alternatives offer similar thrills:

King Legacy

Inspired by the anime One Piece, King Legacy offers dynamic combat and an engaging storyline. Players can explore vast seas, hunt for Devil Fruits, and battle foes.

Shindo Life

Fans of Naruto will love Shindo Life. This game lets you customise abilities, master ninjutsu, and participate in battles with a unique blend of RPG and combat elements.

Anime Fighting Simulator

This game combines characters and powers from multiple anime worlds. Train your avatar, unlock abilities, and fight powerful bosses in an ever-evolving environment.

Grand Piece Online

Also inspired by One Piece, this game focuses on naval exploration and treasure hunting. It features a rich combat system and a vibrant open world.

All Star Tower Defense

For a change of pace, try this tower defence game featuring anime characters. Build defences, upgrade units, and fend off waves of enemies.

Each alternative offers unique gameplay mechanics while retaining the action-packed excitement of Blox Fruits.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

What are 2x XP codes for Blox Fruits?

These codes grant double experience points for a limited duration, making it easier to level up quickly. Players often use them during high-stakes quests or intense grinding sessions.

Do Blox Fruits codes expire?

Yes, most codes have an expiration date or are tied to specific events. Redeem them as soon as they're released to avoid missing out.

Where else can I find active Blox Fruits codes?

Apart from this guide, follow the game's official Twitter account, join their Discord server or check Roblox forums. Developers often share new codes during updates, events or community milestones.

How often are new codes released for Blox Fruits?

New codes are typically released during major updates, seasonal events or when the game reaches a milestone such as a specific number of players or likes. Staying active in the community can help you snag codes early.