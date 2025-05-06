Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7 are rumoured to be in development as the next-generation foldables from the company. Ahead of their debut sometime later this year, battery capacities of both the purported book-style and clamshell-style foldable phones have been revealed via a certification site. While the Galaxy Z Flip 7 is said to get a bigger battery, its Z series kin may retain the battery from the Galaxy Z Fold 6.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7, Galaxy Z Flip 7 UL Demko Listing

Two Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 batteries with the model numbers EB-BF966ABE and EB-BF967ABE appeared on the UL Demko database with the certification numbers DK-163799-UL and DK-163657-UL, respectively. The listing suggests that the phone will pack a dual-cell Lithium-ion battery with 2126mAh and 2146mAh capacities, providing a total capacity of 4,272mAh. However, this is likely to be the rated capacity while it may actually be marketed with a 4,400mAh typical capacity.

If this turns out to be accurate, it would mean that the purported foldable phone could debut with the same battery capacity as its predecessor, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6.

Meanwhile, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7's EB-BF766ABE and EB-BF767ABE batteries are said to have 1,189mAh and 2,985mAh rated capacities, bringing the total rated capacity to 4,172mAh. It is likely to be marketed as 4,300mAh (typical) upon launch. The clamshell-style foldable's batteries are listed with the certification numbers DK-163399-UL and DK-163928-UL on the site.

This listing indicates an increase in battery capacity of approximately 300mAh over the Galaxy Z Flip 6, which is equipped with a 4,000mAh battery (typical).

While any information about the South Korean technology conglomerate's next-generation foldables is yet to be made official, the phones are tipped to have already entered the production stage. The Samsung Galaxy Z fold 7 and the Galaxy Z Flip 7 are expected to be unveiled in select global markets in early July this year, and the handsets could go on sale a few weeks later.