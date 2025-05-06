Technology News
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7, Galaxy Z Flip 7 Battery Capacities Tipped via Certification Site

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 could come with a bigger battery than its predecessor.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 6 May 2025 12:36 IST
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7, Galaxy Z Flip 7 Battery Capacities Tipped via Certification Site

Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung launched the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and the Galaxy Z Flip 6 in July 2024

Highlights
  • Samsung Z Fold 7 may have a 4,400mAh typical battery capacity
  • Samsung is said to equip the Z Flip 7 with a 4,300mAh battery
  • Both phones are speculated to be launched globally in early July
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7 are rumoured to be in development as the next-generation foldables from the company. Ahead of their debut sometime later this year, battery capacities of both the purported book-style and clamshell-style foldable phones have been revealed via a certification site. While the Galaxy Z Flip 7 is said to get a bigger battery, its Z series kin may retain the battery from the Galaxy Z Fold 6.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7, Galaxy Z Flip 7 UL Demko Listing

Two Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 batteries with the model numbers EB-BF966ABE and EB-BF967ABE appeared on the UL Demko database with the certification numbers DK-163799-UL and DK-163657-UL, respectively. The listing suggests that the phone will pack a dual-cell Lithium-ion battery with 2126mAh and 2146mAh capacities, providing a total capacity of 4,272mAh. However, this is likely to be the rated capacity while it may actually be marketed with a 4,400mAh typical capacity.

If this turns out to be accurate, it would mean that the purported foldable phone could debut with the same battery capacity as its predecessor, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6.

Meanwhile, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7's EB-BF766ABE and EB-BF767ABE batteries are said to have 1,189mAh and 2,985mAh rated capacities, bringing the total rated capacity to 4,172mAh. It is likely to be marketed as 4,300mAh (typical) upon launch. The clamshell-style foldable's batteries are listed with the certification numbers DK-163399-UL and DK-163928-UL on the site.

This listing indicates an increase in battery capacity of approximately 300mAh over the Galaxy Z Flip 6, which is equipped with a 4,000mAh battery (typical).

While any information about the South Korean technology conglomerate's next-generation foldables is yet to be made official, the phones are tipped to have already entered the production stage. The Samsung Galaxy Z fold 7 and the Galaxy Z Flip 7 are expected to be unveiled in select global markets in early July this year, and the handsets could go on sale a few weeks later.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold6

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold6

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Overall refinements
  • Offers a bunch of useful AI features
  • Excellent displays (main and cover)
  • IP48 protection
  • 7 years of Android software updates
  • Bad
  • Very expensive
  • Cameras could have been better
  • Still stuck at 25W charging
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy Z Fold6 review
Display (Primary) 7.60-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 3
Front Camera 10-megapixel + 4-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB, 1TB
Battery Capacity 4400mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 1856x2160 pixels
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip6

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip6

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Base 12GB RAM
  • Improved primary camera
  • Useful AI features
  • 7 years of software support
  • Bad
  • Expensive
  • Cover screen still has limited controls
  • Average battery life
  • Wired charging is still locked at 25W
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy Z Flip6 review
Display (Primary) 6.70-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 3
Front Camera 10-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 12-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 4000mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 1080x2640 pixels
Comments

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 Specifications, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 Launch, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 battery, Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 7 Specifications, Samsung
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
  1. OnePlus 13s' New Teaser Showcases Design, Colour Options
  2. Motorola Razr 60 Ultra Will Launch in India Soon With These Features
  3. Realme GT 7 Series Teased to Launch in India Soon; Two Models May Debut
  4. OnePlus Nord 5 With 6,650mAh Battery Surfaces on Certification Site
  5. Panchayat Season 4 OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?
  6. iQOO Neo 10 Pro+ Tipped to Launch in May; Key Features Leaked
  7. Best Deals on Front Loading Washing Machines During Amazon Summer Sale
  8. Realme C75 5G With 6,000mAh Battery Launched in India: See Price
