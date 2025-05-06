Motorola seems to be gearing up to unveil the Moto G56 5G. Although the Lenovo-owned brand has not made an official announcement about the G series handset, it has been spotted in a new leak that signals its release is on the cards. The leak suggests the complete specifications and design of the Moto G56 5G. It is tipped to come with a 6.72-inch display, a MediaTek Dimensity 7060 SoC chipset, and a 5,200mAh battery. The new phone will debut as a successor to last year's Moto G55.

Tipster Evan Blass (@evleaks) leaked the specifications of the Moto G56 5G on X on Monday. The alleged specification sheet shared by the tipster includes an official-looking render of the phone with a hole-punch display design. It is seen flaunting a dual camera setup at the back. The is tipped to be available in pantone black oyster, pantone gray mist, pantone dazzling blue, and pantone dill colour options.

Moto G56 5G Specifications (Leaked)

As per the leak, the Moto G56 5G runs on Android 15 and features a 6.72-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400) LCD screen with 120Hz refresh rate, 1,000-nit peak brightness, and 391ppi pixel density. The display is said to have Gorilla Glass 7i coating. The leak suggests the phone runs on a MediaTek Dimensity 7060 SoC. This would be an upgrade over the MediaTek Dimensity 7025 processor available in the Moto G55.

The Moto G56 5G is listed with up to 8GB of RAM and a maximum 256GB of storage. Users could expand the storage up to 2TB using a microSD card. The 4GB RAM variant of Moto G56 5G could get one major Android update and three years of security updates. The 8GB RAM variant is said to receive two major Android updates and four years of security updates.

For optics, the Moto G56 5G is listed to feature a dual rear camera unit comprising a 50-megapixel main camera with Sony's Lytia LYT-600 sensor and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide sensor. It could pack a 32-megapixel selfie shooter.

Connectivity options on the Moto G56 5G are said to include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.3, NFC, and a USB Type-C port. The phone is listed with stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos support, dual microphones and IP68 and IP69 certifications for dust and water resistance. The leak suggests the Motorola phone will come with MIL-STD-810h-rated durability.

Additionally, the Moto G56 is said to pack a 5,200mAh battery with support for 33W wired charging. For comparison, last year's Moto G55 houses a 5,000mAh battery with the same charging support. The upcoming phone could measure 165.75x76.26x8.35mm in size and weigh 200 grams.

The pricing of the Moto G56 was leaked back in March. It is expected to cost EUR 250 (roughly Rs. 23,700) for the 8GB + 256GB variant.