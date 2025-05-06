Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Moto G56 5G Full Specifications Leaked Online; Tipped to Get MediaTek Dimensity 7060 SoC, 5,200mAh Battery, More

Moto G56 5G Full Specifications Leaked Online; Tipped to Get MediaTek Dimensity 7060 SoC, 5,200mAh Battery, More

Moto G56 5G is tipped to feature a 50-megapixel main rear camera with Sony's Lytia LYT-600 sensor.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 6 May 2025 13:33 IST
Moto G56 5G Full Specifications Leaked Online; Tipped to Get MediaTek Dimensity 7060 SoC, 5,200mAh Battery, More

Photo Credit: X/ @evleaks

Moto G56 5G is listed with up to 8GB of RAM and a maximum 256GB of storage

Highlights
  • Moto G56 5G could features a 6.72-inch full-HD+ LCD display
  • It could pack a 32-megapixel selfie shooter
  • Moto G55 houses a 5,000mAh battery
Advertisement

Motorola seems to be gearing up to unveil the Moto G56 5G. Although the Lenovo-owned brand has not made an official announcement about the G series handset, it has been spotted in a new leak that signals its release is on the cards. The leak suggests the complete specifications and design of the Moto G56 5G. It is tipped to come with a 6.72-inch display, a MediaTek Dimensity 7060 SoC chipset, and a 5,200mAh battery. The new phone will debut as a successor to last year's Moto G55.

Tipster Evan Blass (@evleaks) leaked the specifications of the Moto G56 5G on X on Monday. The alleged specification sheet shared by the tipster includes an official-looking render of the phone with a hole-punch display design. It is seen flaunting a dual camera setup at the back. The is tipped to be available in pantone black oyster, pantone gray mist, pantone dazzling blue, and pantone dill colour options.

Moto G56 5G Specifications (Leaked)

As per the leak, the Moto G56 5G runs on Android 15 and features a 6.72-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400) LCD screen with 120Hz refresh rate, 1,000-nit peak brightness, and 391ppi pixel density. The display is said to have Gorilla Glass 7i coating. The leak suggests the phone runs on a MediaTek Dimensity 7060 SoC. This would be an upgrade over the MediaTek Dimensity 7025 processor available in the Moto G55.

The Moto G56 5G is listed with up to 8GB of RAM and a maximum 256GB of storage. Users could expand the storage up to 2TB using a microSD card. The 4GB RAM variant of Moto G56 5G could get one major Android update and three years of security updates. The 8GB RAM variant is said to receive two major Android updates and four years of security updates.

For optics, the Moto G56 5G is listed to feature a dual rear camera unit comprising a 50-megapixel main camera with Sony's Lytia LYT-600 sensor and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide sensor. It could pack a 32-megapixel selfie shooter.

Connectivity options on the Moto G56 5G are said to include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.3, NFC, and a USB Type-C port. The phone is listed with stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos support, dual microphones and IP68 and IP69 certifications for dust and water resistance. The leak suggests the Motorola phone will come with MIL-STD-810h-rated durability.

Additionally, the Moto G56 is said to pack a 5,200mAh battery with support for 33W wired charging. For comparison, last year's Moto G55 houses a 5,000mAh battery with the same charging support. The upcoming phone could measure 165.75x76.26x8.35mm in size and weigh 200 grams.

The pricing of the Moto G56 was leaked back in March. It is expected to cost EUR 250 (roughly Rs. 23,700) for the 8GB + 256GB variant.

 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Moto G56 5G, Moto G56 5G Specifications, Moto G55, Motorola
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
OpenAI Drops For-Profit Plans, Will Transition to Non-Profit-Governed Public Benefit Corporation
YouTube Testing Two-Person Premium Subscription Plans in India
Moto G56 5G Full Specifications Leaked Online; Tipped to Get MediaTek Dimensity 7060 SoC, 5,200mAh Battery, More
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus 13s' New Teaser Showcases Design, Colour Options
  2. iQOO Neo 10 Pro+ Tipped to Launch in May; Key Features Leaked
  3. Motorola Razr 60 Ultra Will Launch in India Soon With These Features
  4. Realme GT 7 Series Teased to Launch in India Soon; Two Models May Debut
  5. OnePlus Nord 5 With 6,650mAh Battery Surfaces on Certification Site
  6. Panchayat Season 4 OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?
  7. Honor 400 Appears on Geekbench With Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 SoC
  8. Oppo Reno 14 Series Launch Date Surfaces Online
  9. Apple Might Follow Bi-Annual Release Schedule for iPhone Models
  10. iQOO Neo 10 India Launch Teased, Will Go on Sale via Amazon
#Latest Stories
  1. Google Might Be Working On Connecting Apps With Gemini Live: Report
  2. Kaalamega Karigindhi OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Telugu Romantic Movie Online?
  3. Wolf Man OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?
  4. Squid Game Season 3 OTT Release Date Revealed, New Teaser Out Now
  5. Conan O’Brien's Kennedy Center Mark Twain Prize for American Humor 2025 Now Streaming on Netflix
  6. Jack OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Siddu Jonnalagadda's Film Online?
  7. Apple Said to Be Testing Under-Display Face ID on iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max Models
  8. Google Accidentally Leaks Material 3 ‘Expressive’ Design for Android Ahead of I/O 2025
  9. Oppo Reno 14 Series Launch Date Surfaces Online; Lineup May Include Base and Pro Variants
  10. Google Is Reportedly Working On AI Mode With Gemini Live-Like Features for Google Lens
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »