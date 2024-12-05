Backbone One gaming controller has been launched in India, nearly nine months after the debut of the second-generation model in the global markets. It supports Android and iOS devices with a range of flexible connectivity options — from standard USB Type-C to Apple's proprietary lightning technology. The gaming controller comes equipped with analogue triggers, precision thumbsticks, and an instant gameplay capture button. Users can play their favourite PlayStation, Xbox, or PC games on their smartphone, courtesy of support for PlayStation Remote Play, Xbox Remote Play, and Steam Link mobile apps.

Backbone One Gaming Controller Price in India

Backbone One gaming controller price in India starts at Rs. 7,769 for the lightning model. It also comes with USB Type-C connectivity which is priced at Rs. 12,499. The gaming controller is offered in two colourways — Black and a PlayStation Edition, with the latter designed in collaboration with the PlayStation team.

It is available for purchase exclusively on Amazon India.

Backbone One Gaming Controller Specifications

Backbone says its gaming controller supports both Android and iOS devices. Users with legacy iPhone models can opt for the lightning port model, while Android and those with the latest iPhone 16 models have the option of USB Type-C connectivity. Both models feature a 3.5mm headphone jack. The Backbone One gaming controller features responsive analogue triggers, precision thumbsticks, and a tactile D-pad. It has a magnetic adapter system which makes it compatible with most phone cases.

Catering to mobile gamers, the controller has low-latency connection capabilities and allows users to charge and play games at the same time. They can capture gameplay instantly, courtesy of a dedicated Instant gameplay capture button.

It supports popular games on the App Store and the Google Play Store, including Call of Duty: Mobile, Genshin Impact, Minecraft, Diablo Immortal, and Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas. Further, gamers can also stream games from their PlayStation, Xbox, or PC on their smartphones as it comes with support for PlayStation Remote Play, Xbox Remote Play, and, Steam Link mobile apps.

