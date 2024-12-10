Technology News
SpaceX Completes Super Heavy Booster Test for Seventh Starship Flight

SpaceX’s Super Heavy booster test marks a key step towards Starship’s seventh mission, targeted for early 2024.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 10 December 2024 16:20 IST
Photo Credit: SpaceX

SpaceX conducted a static fire test of the Flight 7 Starship booster on December 9, 2024.

Highlights
  • SpaceX conducts a static fire for Starship’s seventh flight
  • The seventh launch is reportedly targeted for January 2024
  • Super Heavy booster tested with 33 Raptor engines at Starbase
A static-fire test of the Super Heavy booster for SpaceX's seventh Starship launch was successfully conducted on December 9 at the company's Starbase facility in South Texas. The event involved the ignition of 33 Raptor engines attached to the first-stage booster, marking a significant milestone in preparations for the upcoming mission. Reports indicate that the next Starship test flight is being targeted for January 11, as suggested in an email from NASA to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).

Static Fire Test Details

Footage and images of the static fire were shared by SpaceX on its social media platform, providing insights into the booster's performance during this critical test. Conducted on the launch pad, the test demonstrated the functionality of the Super Heavy booster, which forms the first stage of the Starship rocket system.

Overview of the Starship System

The Starship rocket system, built from stainless steel, comprises two stages. The first stage, Super Heavy, works in tandem with the upper stage, referred to as Starship or simply Ship. Together, the stacked rocket measures 400 feet tall, making it the largest and most powerful rocket ever constructed. It delivers nearly double the thrust of NASA's Space Launch System, underscoring its capability for missions to the Moon and beyond.

Track Record and Future Goals

The Starship programme has conducted six test flights since April 2023. Recent missions demonstrated notable progress, with both the booster and spacecraft reaching space and successfully returning to Earth. On its fifth flight, Super Heavy was caught by SpaceX's “chopstick” arms on the launch tower, showcasing a recovery method designed to enhance reusability. A similar attempt during the sixth flight was redirected to a splashdown due to tower communication challenges.

According to sources, the seventh flight aims to refine reusability strategies further, potentially setting a benchmark for rapid turnaround and cost efficiency in space exploration.

 

