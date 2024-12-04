Technology News
English Edition
ViewSonic Gaming Monitor With 4K OLED Display, 520Hz Refresh Rate to Launch in India Soon

With its upcoming monitor, ViewSonic is targeting content creators and gamers alike.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 4 December 2024 16:31 IST
Photo Credit: Unsplash/Alienware

The upcoming gaming monitor is claimed to have 4K resolution (representative image)

Highlights
  • ViewSonic says it will launch a gaming monitor in India
  • It is confirmed to be equipped with a refresh rate of 520Hz
  • The gaming monitor will support AMD FreeSync Premium technology
ViewSonic is set to launch a gaming monitor in India. The upcoming gaming monitor will boast capabilities such as a 4K OLED display and a refresh rate of 520Hz, the company announced on Tuesday. It will target creators and gamers, courtesy of improved responsiveness, a faster response time, and minimal motion blur and screen tearing. Notably, the company introduced the LX700-4K Ceiling-Mounted RGB Laser Projector last month with a 0.65-inch Digital Micromirror Device (DMD) chip, 4K output capabilities, and support for HDR and HLG.

ViewSonic Gaming Monitor Features

As per the company, the gaming monitor will feature a 520Hz refresh rate for smooth responsiveness. Further, it is claimed to come with features such as a 1ms moving picture response time (MPRT) response time and AMD FreeSync Premium technology — both of which contribute to reducing motion blur and screen tearing during intense gameplay scenes.

It will come with a 4K OLED display which can deliver deep blacks, improved contrast, and vibrant colours. The company says its upcoming gaming monitor will be equipped with Dual Mode technology which enables the user to switch between 4K visuals and high-refresh rates.

With its monitor, the company is targeting content creators and gamers. The exact specifications, price, and availability of the monitor is yet to be revealed.

Other Recent Launches

ViewSonic recently debuted the LX700-4K Ceiling-Mounted RGB Laser Projector. It is fitted with a 5,200 lumens RGB lamp for adequate projection irrespective of the lighting conditions. It has a lifespan of up to 30,000 hours, as per the company. The projector can project visuals at up to 4K Ultra HD resolution with a 120Hz refresh rate and supports HDR, HLG and 3D content.

It is powered by a 0.65-inch DMD chip which is claimed to deliver a higher native contrast ratio compared to the conventional 0.47-inch chip. The ViewSonic LX700-4K comes with a 1.6x optical zoom lens and a V Lens Shift feature for vertical image adjustment straight from the projector, in addition to horizontal and vertical keystone correction and 4-corner adjustment.

Comments

Further reading: Viewsonic, Gaming Monitor
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
Indiana Jones and the Great Circle PC System Requirements, Global Launch Timings Revealed

