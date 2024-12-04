ViewSonic is set to launch a gaming monitor in India. The upcoming gaming monitor will boast capabilities such as a 4K OLED display and a refresh rate of 520Hz, the company announced on Tuesday. It will target creators and gamers, courtesy of improved responsiveness, a faster response time, and minimal motion blur and screen tearing. Notably, the company introduced the LX700-4K Ceiling-Mounted RGB Laser Projector last month with a 0.65-inch Digital Micromirror Device (DMD) chip, 4K output capabilities, and support for HDR and HLG.

ViewSonic Gaming Monitor Features

As per the company, the gaming monitor will feature a 520Hz refresh rate for smooth responsiveness. Further, it is claimed to come with features such as a 1ms moving picture response time (MPRT) response time and AMD FreeSync Premium technology — both of which contribute to reducing motion blur and screen tearing during intense gameplay scenes.

It will come with a 4K OLED display which can deliver deep blacks, improved contrast, and vibrant colours. The company says its upcoming gaming monitor will be equipped with Dual Mode technology which enables the user to switch between 4K visuals and high-refresh rates.

With its monitor, the company is targeting content creators and gamers. The exact specifications, price, and availability of the monitor is yet to be revealed.

Other Recent Launches

ViewSonic recently debuted the LX700-4K Ceiling-Mounted RGB Laser Projector. It is fitted with a 5,200 lumens RGB lamp for adequate projection irrespective of the lighting conditions. It has a lifespan of up to 30,000 hours, as per the company. The projector can project visuals at up to 4K Ultra HD resolution with a 120Hz refresh rate and supports HDR, HLG and 3D content.

It is powered by a 0.65-inch DMD chip which is claimed to deliver a higher native contrast ratio compared to the conventional 0.47-inch chip. The ViewSonic LX700-4K comes with a 1.6x optical zoom lens and a V Lens Shift feature for vertical image adjustment straight from the projector, in addition to horizontal and vertical keystone correction and 4-corner adjustment.