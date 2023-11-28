Technology News
  • Home
  • Games
  • Games Features
  • Income From Serious Gaming to Roles Gamers Are Eyeing, HP's Vickram Bedi Breakdown Latest Gaming Landscape Study 2023

Income From Serious Gaming to Roles Gamers Are Eyeing, HP's Vickram Bedi Breakdown Latest Gaming Landscape Study 2023

According to HP India's latest Gaming Landscape Study, the income from gaming is rising for serious gamers.

Written by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 28 November 2023 20:10 IST
Income From Serious Gaming to Roles Gamers Are Eyeing, HP's Vickram Bedi Breakdown Latest Gaming Landscape Study 2023

Photo Credit: HP/ Facebook

HP India Gaming Landscape Study 2023

Highlights
  • HP India Gaming Landscape Study 2023 was released last week
  • For roles gamers are eyeing in future, influencer & streamer were options
  • It revealed that PCs are the most preferred device for gaming
Advertisement

Gaming, for many, relates to relaxation or entertainment, but steadily, serious gaming is also becoming an avenue for career opportunities. And, if HP's latest India Gaming Landscape Study 2023 is to be believed, then the trends are changing for good. Gadgets 360 got a chance to sit with Vickram Bedi, Senior Director (Personal Systems), HP India, to talk about the key insights from the Study.

When asked how the gaming landscape has evolved post-pandemic, Bedi explains, "India's gaming market has undergone a significant transformation, expanding from a niche professional gamers' activity to a passion followed by a wider GenZ audience. We have recognised the growing interest in PC gaming among Indian gamers and have responded by providing a comprehensive gaming solution." 

He further discussed how HP caters to this demand with its range of laptops in India. There's something for everyone, like the Omen Transcend 16, which targets users with a hybrid demand, focusing on slim form, power, and portability. The company's Omen range caters to serious gamers. Bedi also stressed how there's a notable shift from mobile gamers to PC gaming enthusiasts. 

hp gaming study 2023 HP India Gaming Landscape Study

"This trend is driven by a desire to enhance the gaming experience, and many Indian gamers are gravitating towards PCs to achieve this. According to our Study, one of the main reasons for this shift is the preference for better display and graphics and a more holistic gaming experience. Our focus has been on providing a complete gaming solution that seamlessly integrates into the gamers' entire ecosystem, covering everything from software to peripherals," he added.

HP's latest gaming study had 3,500 respondents from 15 Tier-1 and Tier-2 cities across India. The study also segregated casual and hyper-casual gamers with less than 12 hours per week of gameplay and serious and professional gamers with more than 12 hours per week of gameplay. Two interesting insights that came out of the Study were about income from serious gaming and women's participation in the gaming landscape. 

Bedi elaborates, "An interesting reveal from our Study is that one in three gamers are gaming for money or recognition. The surge in esports tournaments has played a pivotal role in transforming gaming into a viable profession. Beyond gaming, opportunities have grown in areas such as content creation, streaming, and esports event organisation. This multifaceted landscape provides gamers with the chance to explore diverse roles within the gaming industry."

On being asked to dive into where exactly gamers can look for income, he adds, "gamers are earning the most from sponsorships," as per the latest findings of the Study. 

"This trend highlights the growing recognition of gamers as influential figures with the ability to reach and engage with large and diverse audiences. Moreover, the rise of gaming influencers, streamers, and esports organisers is indicative of the industry's expanding prospects. Gamers can now make a career by not only excelling in gameplay but also by cultivating a personal brand and creating engaging content," he adds.

Vickram Bedi Senior DirectorHP india Vickram Bedi Senior Director (Personal Systems) HP India

Vickram Bedi, Senior Director (Personal Systems), HP India

On being asked what kind of income serious gamers have been getting as per the new Study, Bedi added, "A substantial number of gamers have transitioned to earning between 6 – 12 lakhs annually. This shift can be attributed to the increasing opportunities in sponsorships, streaming, and content creation, which have evolved into popular sources of income within the gaming landscape."

While this has come up in the past, the new HP study also corroborates the trend where more women are picking up gaming. Bedi explains, "According to our Study, 58% of women respondents engage in serious gaming in India. The increasing participation of women in serious gaming represents a positive trend for the gaming ecosystem and highlights the inclusive nature of the industry. With a broader demographic engaging in serious gaming, the gaming industry can tap into new markets and audiences. Additionally, the involvement of women in serious gaming can drive innovation in gaming technology and peripherals. A more diverse user base leads to an increased demand for products catering to a variety of preferences and ergonomic considerations." 

The report also talks about learning opportunities for gamers. We asked what some of the must-have learnings for gamers are, and of course, YouTube came out as a platform to watch and learn for gamers. 

Bedi breaks it down, "Our Study has revealed that more than half of gamers rely on YouTube and their gaming buddies to enhance their skills. We also learnt that gamers want workshops and courses in areas like gameplay training, content creation and game designing. This clearly reflects a need for learning opportunities for gamers in India."

When asked what HP has done to fill this gap, Bedi said, "Recognising this, we introduced HP Gaming Garage, a free-of-cost online professional certificate program on Esports management and Game development. This initiative provides gaming enthusiasts in India with access to curated online modules covering esports management, game design, and game programming, fostering learning and development in these areas. Hosted on edX, the program is available in 12 languages, including English, Hindi, and Telugu."

What are the most exciting titles that gamers can look forward to in 2023? We discuss some of our favourites on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: HP, Gaming
Ketan Pratap
Ketan Pratap
Ketan Pratap is the editor at Gadgets 360 - with over 12 years of experience covering the technology domain. With a breadth and depth of knowledge in the field, he's done extensive work across news, features, reviews, and opinion pieces. But what's truly inspiring about Ketan is how he spends his free time. He's often found gazing at snow-capped mountains from over 20,000 feet while sitting on the hood of his car, taking in the breathtaking beauty of nature. His passion for the great ...More
Lenovo Legion Go Handheld Gaming Console Could Launch in India Next Year

Related Stories

Income From Serious Gaming to Roles Gamers Are Eyeing, HP's Vickram Bedi Breakdown Latest Gaming Landscape Study 2023
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus 12 Will Have the Same Camera Specifications as These Smartphones
  2. Hands-on Images Give First Good Look at Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
  3. Exclusive: Redmi 13C 5G Variant Set to Launch in India on December 6
  4. Samsung Galaxy A05 With 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India: See Price
  5. Samsung Galaxy A14 5G Now Getting Android 14-Based One UI 6: Report
  6. OnePlus 12 May Launch Globally and in India on This Day
  7. Airtel, Jio Offer Prepaid Plan With Free Netflix Subscription at This Price
  8. Rockstar Removes ‘Social Club’ Branding From Site Ahead of GTA 6
  9. Redmi K70, Redmi K70 Pro Price, Camera Details Tipped Ahead of Launch
  10. iQoo 11, More iQoo Phones Get Discounts Ahead of iQoo 12 Debut: See Offers
#Latest Stories
  1. Lenovo Legion Go Handheld Gaming Console Could Launch in India Next Year
  2. Google App for Android Starts Testing Bottom-Aligned Search Bar for Improved Reachability
  3. Sony Inzone H5 Wireless Gaming Headphones With Up to 28-Hour Battery Life Launched in India
  4. New Binance CEO Richard Teng Ensures Users on Asset Safety Post Zhao’s Exit
  5. Infinix Smart 8 HD Teased to Get Apple's Dynamic Island-Like Feature Called Magic Ring
  6. Tecno Spark Go 2024 With Dynamic Port India Launch Teased; Amazon Microsite Goes Live
  7. Exclusive: Redmi 13C 5G Variant Set to Launch in India on December 6
  8. OnePlus 12 Camera Specifications Including Sony LYT-808 Sensor Revealed by Executive
  9. Noise ColorFit Pro 5 Max, ColorFit Pro 5 With SOS Support Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  10. Google Messages Get Support for Ultra HDR Images in RCS Chats: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »