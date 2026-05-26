007 First Light Launch: Release Timings, Price and Everything You Need to Know

After a string of leaks and a delay, 007 First Light, the James Bond action-adventure game from Hitman developer IO Interactive, is finally coming out this week. This is the first Bond game since 2012's 007 Legends, so the anticipation for the iconic spy's long-awaited return to gaming is quite high. Here's everything you need to know ahead of 007 First Light's launch.

The James Bond title is set to release on PC (via Steam and Epic Games Store), PS5, and Xbox Series S/X on Wednesday, May 27, 2026. Users who pre-ordered the title received a free Deluxe upgrade and 24-hour early access starting May 26.

007 First Light Global Launch Timings

007 First Light will launch globally on PC and consoles on May 27 at 3pm BST (7.30pm IST). Early access begins on May 26 at the same time. In the US, the game will launch at 7am PDT on the West Coast and 10am EDT on the East Coast.

In the EU, 007 First Light will launch at 4pm CEST. And in Tokyo, the game will be released at 11pm JST. You can check global launch timings shared by IO Interactive below:

007 First Light is just around the corner, and we can't wait for you to get your hands on it.



Check out the launch map to see when the game becomes playable for you during early access and release.



Are you locked in and ready for this re-imagined origin story?



Pre-order now… pic.twitter.com/ULvCKHcIpS — 007 First Light (@007GameIOI) May 20, 2026

007 First Light Editions and Pricing

007 First Light is only available in a Standard edition digitally, priced at $69.99 in the US. In India, on Steam and Epic Games Store, the game is available for Rs. 3,499. On the Xbox store, it costs Rs. 3,799. 007 First Light is priced Rs. 3,999 on PlayStation Store.

The game is also available in a physical-only Specialist edition that comes with the game disc, all benefits of the Standard edition, and an additional in-game skin. There are limited stocks of a Collector's edition and a Legacy edition, too, that come with additional in-game benefits and physical items.

007 First Light Story

007 First Light tells a new standalone origin story for James Bond (played by Patrick Gibson in the game). Bond starts out as a Royal Navy air crewman whose brash antics get him noticed by the MI6. He is then recruited by the intelligence service, trained, and sent on missions in a globe-trotting adventure you can expect from a James Bond story. Over the course of the story, you will earn Bond's “00” status.

The game will feature a mixture of gameplay styles, including spycraft, stealth, gadgets, and third-person shooting and melee combat.