Vivo launched the X Fold 6 in China in June. It features a 6.51-inch cover display and an 8.02-inch main display and is powered by MediaTek's Dimensity 9500 Super chipset. The phone went on sale in China in three colourways with a starting price of CNY 7,999 (roughly Rs. 1,11,000) for the base variant. As the global launch draws nearer, more details about this foldable have emerged. A European retailer has now listed the device for pre-order, revealing its price, variants and colourways.

European Retailer Listing Reveals Global Vivo X Fold 6's Price, Specifications

A European retailer has now listed the global variant of the Vivo X Fold 6 on its website. First spotted by TheTechOutlook, the device is listed with its price, colourways, and specifications. The foldable will only be available in Black and Blue colourways, unlike the three colourways launched in the Chinese market.

The price tag is currently set at Euro 2,135, which is approximately Rs. 2,33,000, including VAT. The phone will reportedly cost around Euro 1,750 excluding VAT, or about Rs. 1,90,000. The retailer Epto has marked the product as “coming soon”, with a notify option available.

The Vivo X Fold 6, as per the listing, is shown in only one variant: 12GB RAM and 512GB of storage. It also shares specifications, many of which match the model launched in China. As expected, its battery capacity is lower at 6,900mAh versus the China models' 7,000mAh capacity.

A known tipster recently reported the launch date and storage options of the Indian model. The Vivo X Fold 6 may launch in India on October 6 and will be available in two variants: 12GB RAM + 256GB and 12GB RAM + 512GB storage. It is said to arrive in India in Prism Black and Nebula Teal colourways and will run Vivo's OriginOS 7 out of the box.

The Vivo X Fold 6 launched in China in multiple storage variants. There's a 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant, a 12GB RAM + 512GB storage variant, a 16GB RAM + 512GB storage variant and finally a 16GB RAM + 1TB storage variant. The company also introduced a special Black Gold Edition in China.