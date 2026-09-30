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Vivo X Fold 6 Global Launch Nears as European Listing Reveals Price and Specifications

The Vivo X Fold 6 will reportedly be available in two colourways

Written by Sheldon Pinto, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 30 September 2026 13:12 IST
Vivo X Fold 6 Global Launch Nears as European Listing Reveals Price and Specifications

Photo Credit: Vivo

The Vivo X Fold 6 was launched at CNY 7,999 (roughly Rs. 1,11,000 in China.

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Highlights
  • Vivo’s X Fold 6 was launched in China in June
  • The phone has an 8.02-inch foldable inner main display
  • The price tag of the global model has now been revealed
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Vivo launched the X Fold 6 in China in June. It features a 6.51-inch cover display and an 8.02-inch main display and is powered by MediaTek's Dimensity 9500 Super chipset. The phone went on sale in China in three colourways with a starting price of CNY 7,999 (roughly Rs. 1,11,000) for the base variant. As the global launch draws nearer, more details about this foldable have emerged. A European retailer has now listed the device for pre-order, revealing its price, variants and colourways.

European Retailer Listing Reveals Global Vivo X Fold 6's Price, Specifications

A European retailer has now listed the global variant of the Vivo X Fold 6 on its website. First spotted by TheTechOutlook, the device is listed with its price, colourways, and specifications. The foldable will only be available in Black and Blue colourways, unlike the three colourways launched in the Chinese market.

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The price tag is currently set at Euro 2,135, which is approximately Rs. 2,33,000, including VAT. The phone will reportedly cost around Euro 1,750 excluding VAT, or about Rs. 1,90,000. The retailer Epto has marked the product as “coming soon”, with a notify option available.

The Vivo X Fold 6, as per the listing, is shown in only one variant: 12GB RAM and 512GB of storage. It also shares specifications, many of which match the model launched in China. As expected, its battery capacity is lower at 6,900mAh versus the China models' 7,000mAh capacity.

A known tipster recently reported the launch date and storage options of the Indian model. The Vivo X Fold 6 may launch in India on October 6 and will be available in two variants: 12GB RAM + 256GB and 12GB RAM + 512GB storage. It is said to arrive in India in Prism Black and Nebula Teal colourways and will run Vivo's OriginOS 7 out of the box.

The Vivo X Fold 6 launched in China in multiple storage variants. There's a 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant, a 12GB RAM + 512GB storage variant, a 16GB RAM + 512GB storage variant and finally a 16GB RAM + 1TB storage variant. The company also introduced a special Black Gold Edition in China.

Vivo X Fold 6

Vivo X Fold 6

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display (Primary) 6.51-inch
Cover Display 8.02-inch
Cover Resolution 2504x2312 pixels
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 9500 Super
Front Camera 20-megapixel + 20-megapixel
Rear Camera 200-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 7000mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1120x2528 pixels
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Further reading: Vivo, Vivo X Fold 6, Vivo X Fold 6 India Launch, Vivo X Fold 6 Price
Sheldon Pinto
Sheldon Pinto
Sheldon Pinto is based in Mumbai, and has several years of experience in reviewing smartphones and gadgets. As a Senior Reviewer at Gadgets 360, you will always find him deeply immersed in his reviews, switching from one phone to another. When the battery dies out, Sheldon is always browsing the web for a good sci-fi movie or reading up on cars and bikes. He also loves creating lists of interesting places to eat and travel. Sheldon is available on Twitter at @shellshocd, and you can mail him at ...More
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