007 First Light, the James Bond action-adventure title from IO Interactive, has reached yet another sales milestone. The game has now sold 4 million copies across all platforms in just three months, IO confirmed in a social media post on Thursday. 007 First Light launched on May 27 and went on to sell 1.5 million copies in 24 hours.

“4 million copies sold since launch! Thank you for joining us on this journey and being part James Bond's return to gaming,” IO Interactive said in its announcement.

4 million copies sold since launch!



Thank you for joining us on this journey and being part James Bond's return to gaming.#007FirstLight #EarnTheNumber pic.twitter.com/3yFFCCy4v6 — IO Interactive (@IOInteractive) August 20, 2026

007 First Light has reached the impressive sales milestone in just under three months of its release. The update comes after IO Interactive announced it was closing its studio in Instanbul and laying off an unspecified number of employees. The studio confirmed at the time that the cuts were a result of the end of an external finance partnership on one of its games, known as Project Fantasy.

While IO did not name the partner in its announcement, the company is believed to be Microsoft. In July, the Xbox parent announced a major round of cuts that resulted in layoffs, studio divestments, and project cancellations. Following the end of the finance partnership, IO said it had regained full ownership of the project and the Project Fantasy IP.

007 First Light released on May 27 across PC, PS5, and Xbox Series S/X. A Nintendo Switch 2 version of the game is supposed to come out later this year. The James Bond title received critical acclaim at launch, reaching a Metacritic score of 87. The game also sold 1.5 million copies in 24 hours of its launch.

The story-driven action-adventure game follows a young James Bond, freshly recruited into MI6. IO Interactive also plans to release more 007 First Light content, including a new story mission, a New Game+ mode, fresh Tac Sim challenges, and more.