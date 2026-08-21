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IO Interactive Says 007 First Light Has Sold 4 Million Copies in 3 Months

The James Bond game launched on May 27.

Written by Manas Mitul | Updated: 21 August 2026 14:31 IST
IO Interactive Says 007 First Light Has Sold 4 Million Copies in 3 Months

Photo Credit: IO Interactive

007 First Light reimagines the origin story of James Bond

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Highlights
  • 007 First Light is set to get a Nintendo Switch 2 version this year
  • IO Interactive plans to release new content for 007 First Light
  • 007 First Light sold 1.5 million copies in one day after launch
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007 First Light, the James Bond action-adventure title from IO Interactive, has reached yet another sales milestone. The game has now sold 4 million copies across all platforms in just three months, IO confirmed in a social media post on Thursday. 007 First Light launched on May 27 and went on to sell 1.5 million copies in 24 hours.

“4 million copies sold since launch! Thank you for joining us on this journey and being part James Bond's return to gaming,” IO Interactive said in its announcement.

007 First Light has reached the impressive sales milestone in just under three months of its release. The update comes after IO Interactive announced it was closing its studio in Instanbul and laying off an unspecified number of employees. The studio confirmed at the time that the cuts were a result of the end of an external finance partnership on one of its games, known as Project Fantasy.

While IO did not name the partner in its announcement, the company is believed to be Microsoft. In July, the Xbox parent announced a major round of cuts that resulted in layoffs, studio divestments, and project cancellations. Following the end of the finance partnership, IO said it had regained full ownership of the project and the Project Fantasy IP.

007 First Light released on May 27 across PC, PS5, and Xbox Series S/X. A Nintendo Switch 2 version of the game is supposed to come out later this year. The James Bond title received critical acclaim at launch, reaching a Metacritic score of 87. The game also sold 1.5 million copies in 24 hours of its launch.

The story-driven action-adventure game follows a young James Bond, freshly recruited into MI6. IO Interactive also plans to release more 007 First Light content, including a new story mission, a New Game+ mode, fresh Tac Sim challenges, and more.

007 First Light

007 First Light

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Good
  • A great James Bond story
  • Pitch-perfect performances
  • Fluid, responsive combat system
  • Seamless stealth and action gameplay
  • Cinematic visuals and set pieces
  • Bad
  • Story doesn't take time to reflect
  • Combat can get repetitive
Read detailed IO Interactive 007 First Light review
Genre Stealth
Platform Nintendo Switch 2, PlayStation 5 (PS5), Xbox Series S/X, PC: Windows
Modes Single-player
Series James Bond
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Further reading: 007 First Light, IO Interactive
Manas Mitul
Manas Mitul
In his time as a journalist, Manas Mitul has written on a wide spectrum of beats including politics, culture and sports. He enjoys reading, walking around in museums and rewatching films. Talk to Manas about football and tennis, but maybe don’t bring up his video game backlog. More
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