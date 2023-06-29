Technology News
  • Home
  • Games
  • Games News
  • Activision Blizzard to Set Up Shop in Barcelona Following EU's Approval for Microsoft Acquisition

Activision Blizzard to Set Up Shop in Barcelona Following EU's Approval for Microsoft Acquisition

The decision comes after Britain blocked the Microsoft takeover, prompting Activision, which has studios in Guildford and Warrington in England.

By Reuters | Updated: 29 June 2023 00:59 IST
Activision Blizzard to Set Up Shop in Barcelona Following EU's Approval for Microsoft Acquisition

Activision said in April that Britain was "clearly closed for business" after the deal was blocked

Highlights
  • Activision said Infinity Ward would join Digital Legends games unit
  • The decision comes after Britain blocked the Microsoft takeover
  • Microsoft and Activision Blizzard are battling antitrust regulators

Activision Blizzard said its studio that developed Call of Duty would set up shop in Barcelona, putting into action its pledge to invest in Europe after Brussels approved Microsoft's $69 billion (nearly Rs. 5,66,000 crore) acquisition of the company in May.

The US company said on Wednesday its game developer Infinity Ward, which created the blockbuster first-person shooter game, would join its Digital Legends mobile games unit in the Spanish city.

The decision comes after Britain blocked the Microsoft takeover, prompting Activision, which has studios in Guildford and Warrington in England, to say it would "reassess" its growth plans in the country.

In contrast, it said it would "meaningfully expand" its investment and workforce in the European Union after the deal received the green light there.

Microsoft and Activision Blizzard are battling antitrust regulators on both sides of the Atlantic to clinch the deal, the biggest ever in video gaming.

Activision Blizzard CEO Bobby Kotick and his Microsoft counterpart Satya Nadella are due to testify in a court in San Francisco on Wednesday to urge a judge to allow the merger.

The Federal Trade Commission, which is seeking to block the deal, wants the transaction temporarily stopped in order to allow the agency's in-house judge to decide the case.

Microsoft is appealing the British veto with the "aggressive" support of Activision.

The games company, which also owns the Candy Crush Saga and World of Warcraft franchises, said in April that Britain was "clearly closed for business" after the deal was blocked.

It said on Wednesday it was looking closely at the EU to enlarge its studio footprint.

"For good reason: Europe has played a key role in the evolution of gaming — particularly mobile gaming — across the globe and it's not unreasonable to expect developers on the continent to maintain that momentum thanks to ample skills, ambition, and government support," it said in a blog post.

© Thomson Reuters 2023

What are the most exciting titles that gamers can look forward to in 2023? We discuss some of our favourites on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Call of Duty, Microsoft, Activision Blizzard
Activison Blizzard CEO Urges Federal Judge to Allow Takeover by Microsoft
Indian Government Met Foxconn, Samsung Electronics, Others to Discuss PLI Scheme

Related Stories

Activision Blizzard to Set Up Shop in Barcelona Following EU's Approval for Microsoft Acquisition
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Motorola Razr 40 Price in India Accidentally Revealed on Amazon: See Here
  2. OnePlus Nord 3 5G Storage Capacity, ‘Flagship Grade' Chipset Confirmed
  3. Asus ROG Ally Price in India, Launch Date Leak Online: Check Here
  4. Amazon Prime Day 2023 Sale Kicks Off on July 15: Here’s What to Expect
  5. Samsung Galaxy S23 FE Leaked Images Suggest It May Look Like This Phone
  6. Insta360 Go 3 With Up to 2.7K Video Recording Launched at This Price
  7. Here's How Amazon Plans to Take on Elon Musk's Starlink in India
  8. iQoo 11S, iQoo TWS 1 Earbuds Launch Will Take Place on This Date
  9. OnePlus Nord N30 5G Specifications Tipped by via Geekbench: Check Here
  10. Oppo Reno 10 5G Series India Variant Camera Details Revealed: Check Here
#Latest Stories
  1. Warner Bros Discovery Said to Be Planning to Add CNN Live Programming to Max Later This Year
  2. Indian Government Met Foxconn, Samsung Electronics, Others to Discuss PLI Scheme
  3. Activision Blizzard to Set Up Shop in Barcelona Following EU's Approval for Microsoft Acquisition
  4. Activison Blizzard CEO Urges Federal Judge to Allow Takeover by Microsoft
  5. Nvidia, AMD, Other US Chipmakers Face Fall in Shares as US Plans Curbs on Export to China
  6. Tata Communications to Acquire Messaging Firm Kaleyra in an All-Cash Deal
  7. Micron Signs MoU With India to Build First Semiconductor Plant in Gujarat
  8. PlayStation Boss Jim Ryan Claims Video Game Publishers Believe Xbox Game Pass Is ‘Value Destructive’
  9. Fire-Boltt Grenade Smartwatch With 1.39-Inch LCD Display, Bluetooth Calling Support Launched in India: Details
  10. OnePlus V Fold Specifications Leaked, Tipped to Come With Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.