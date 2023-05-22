Technology News

Alan Wake II Will Release Sometime in October, Lead Voice Actor Reveals

Voice actor Matthew Porretta hasn’t revealed this information in an official capacity, and the release window is subject to change.

Written by Rahul Chettiyar, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 22 May 2023 18:05 IST
Alan Wake II Will Release Sometime in October, Lead Voice Actor Reveals

Photo Credit: Remedy Entertainment

Ikka Villi is is doing motion capture for Alan Wake in the sequel

Highlights
  • Matthew Porretta voiced protagonist Alan Wake in the original game too
  • Alan Wake 2 was revealed with a cinematic trailer at The Game Awards 2021
  • The sequel will be out on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series S/X

Alan Wake II, the highly anticipated sequel to the 2010 atmospheric horror game, will release in October. That's according to the eponymous protagonist's voice actor Matthew Porretta, who during the ‘Monsters, Madness and Magic' podcast claimed that the title was eyeing an October release and that developer Remedy Entertainment is hard at work on it. “In fact, I was just in Finland last week, that's where the company is from… Remedy, they're amazing people,” he said in the interview. It is worth mentioning that this information was by no accounts revealed in an official capacity. The studio could very well change it, and Porretta himself might not be aware of some internal management affairs.

Immediately after on the podcast, he starts reminiscing about he got into the video game voice acting job back in 2010's Alan Wake, noting that there was a six-month period of silence before he heard back from the studio regarding his selection to play the titular role. Oddly, soon after, Porretta refused to reveal any further details about the sequel, claiming that he's under strict NDA. The renowned voice actor has appeared in several other games from Remedy, including Control and the time-bending espionage Quantum Break. Alan Wake II was announced during The Game Awards 2021, with a wet and dark cinematic that saw our protagonist holding up a light bulb as he mused about stories. The motion capture will be performed by Ikka Villi, whom many confused with Jake Gyllenhaal, at the time.

The original Alan Wake followed an author suffering from severe writer's block, who travels to Bright Falls with his wife for a short vacation. Soon after, his wife mysteriously disappears, spurring an investigative mission to find her, albeit the events play out exactly as he had been writing in his latest novel. The game was structured like a TV series with six episodes, and has you fight murderous shadows as ‘darkness' takes over all that is living. The release window reveal for Alan Wake II is similar to how Marvel's Spider-Man 2's launch window got out. In March, the Venom voice actor Tony Todd claimed that the sequel was dropping in September, with massive publicity campaigns coming in August. It has a high chance of being shown off at the PlayStation Showcase event later this week.

Development on Alan Wake 2 went on and off for a while, with publisher Microsoft even rejecting the idea of a sequel and tasking Remedy to create Quantum Break, which was released in 2016. Around that time, writer Sam Lake stated that the sequel to Alan Wake had been delayed and that it wasn't financially successful enough to gain funding for a follow-up. Furthermore, its IP rights were held by Microsoft, preventing Remedy from shopping it to other publishers. In 2019, the studio acquired complete rights to Alan Wake in addition to collecting a one-time royalty payment for past copies sold — EUR 2.5 million (about Rs. 22 crore). The game will now be distributed by Epic Games Publishing.

If Porretta's claim is proven true, Alan Wake II will be out sometime in October, across PC, PS5, and Xbox Series S/X.

From Elden Ring to BGMI's ban, 2022 gave us a lot in the gaming space. We discuss it all on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Alan Wake II

Alan Wake II

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Genre Survival horror
Platform PlayStation 5 (PS5), Xbox Series S/X, PC: Windows
Modes Single-player
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: alan wake, alan wake 2, alan wake ii, alan wake 2 release date, alan wake 2 release window, alan wake 2 release 2023, matthew porretta, remedy entertainment, epic games publishing, pc, playstation 5, ps5, xbox series x, xbox series s, epic games
Rahul Chettiyar
Rahul Chettiyar
Rahul Chettiyar is a Sub-Editor at Gadgets 360 and writes about entertainment and video games. In his free time, he enjoys watching movies, Sekiro and Elden Ring speed runs, and David Fincher video essays. Before joining here, he solely handled the gaming section at Indian Express Online. You can write to him at rahulr@ndtv.com or find him on Twitter and Letterboxd @Ch1ckenDumpl1ng More
AI-Powered Deepfake Scam Sparks Concern Over Rise of Artificial Intelligence-Driven Fraud in China

Related Stories

Alan Wake II Will Release Sometime in October, Lead Voice Actor Reveals
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus 10R 5G Gets Up to Rs. 5,500 Discount on Amazon: Check New Price
  2. BGMI Available to Download on Google Play Store Through URL: Report
  3. Motorola Razr 40 Ultra Listed Online Ahead of Launch: See Price, Details
  4. Realme 11 Pro 5G Series Flipkart Page Goes Live Ahead of India Launch
  5. Guerrilla Malware Found Preinstalled on Many Android Phones: How it Works
  6. Motorola Edge 40 Price in India Revealed Ahead of May 23 Launch: See Here
  7. Motorola Razr 40 Ultra to Reportedly Launch as Motorola Razr+ in the US
  8. Google Pixel 7a Review: A Wolf in Sheep’s Clothing?
  9. iOS 16.5 Breaks Compatibility With Lightning to USB 3 Camera Adapter
  10. Nokia 105 (2023), Nokia 106 4G With UPI Support Debut in India: See Price
#Latest Stories
  1. Twitter to Release Video-Centric Picture-in-Picture Mode Feature, Says Elon Musk
  2. Huawei's Watch 4 Series Comes With High Blood Sugar Monitoring: All Details
  3. Motorola Razr 40 Ultra Listed on Saudi Arabia Retail Site Ahead of Launch; Key Specifications, Price Leaked
  4. iOS 16.5 Update Breaks iPhone and iPad Compatibility With Lightning to USB 3 Camera Adapter, Users Say
  5. Alan Wake II Will Release Sometime in October, Lead Voice Actor Reveals
  6. AI-Powered Deepfake Scam Sparks Concern Over Rise of Artificial Intelligence-Driven Fraud in China
  7. US President Joe Biden Calls Proposal to Reduce Crypto Tax ‘Unacceptable’ Amid Debt Pressure: Report
  8. Sony Compact Clamshell Foldable Smartphone Reportedly in Development: All Details
  9. OnePlus 10R 5G Price in India Discounted to as Low as Rs. 29,499: All Details
  10. WhatsApp Spotted Working on Sticker Maker Tool; Encrypted Chat Backup Password Reminders Rolling Out: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.