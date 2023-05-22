Technology News
  • Home
  • Games
  • Games News
  • Internal PC Version of Bloodborne, The Old Hunters DLC Exists, Dataminer Says

Internal PC Version of Bloodborne, The Old Hunters DLC Exists, Dataminer Says

A Dark Souls dataminer has spotted curiously-named Bloodborne screenshots that point toward a full retail PC version of the game.

Written by Rahul Chettiyar, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 22 May 2023 15:07 IST
Internal PC Version of Bloodborne, The Old Hunters DLC Exists, Dataminer Says

Photo Credit: PlayStation

Rumours of a Bloodborne remake/ remaster have floated around for years

Highlights
  • The screenshots’ file naming convention has ‘SPRJ-win64’ mentioned
  • The location appears to be the Fishing Hamlet from The Old Hunters DLC
  • Bloodborne was released in March 2015, exclusively on the PS4

As rumours of a Bloodborne PC port or remaster continue circling years after its release on the PS4, there is now evidence confirming the existence of one. In a tweet, renowned Dark Souls modder and dataminer Lance McDonald claims to have spotted curiously-named screenshots that point toward a full retail PC version of the game. The images in question were uploaded to the Bloodborne Fandom wiki by Marcos Domencech, a senior environment artist, who has worked with developer FromSoftware on several games. The screenshots are named ‘SPRJ-win64' which according to McDonald is the game's file name convention when taking screenshots from the debug menu.

You can test it for yourself: head over to the ‘Oil Pitcher' Fandom page and look for screenshots of the Oil Urns in the gallery section. The title notes ‘win64' alongside Domencech's name, which suggests that he took a screenshot and posted the raw image file — without changes — onto the wiki website. Alternatively, you can check out his ArtStation portfolio which contains even more samples of his work on Bloodborne, all of which follow the same naming convention when trying to save it locally on a PC. What's more intriguing is that the images are from the Fishing Hamlet, the final area in The Old Hunters DLC, that has you fight the erratic Orphan of Kos boss to seal the deal. This implies that the PC version in question includes the full game + DLC — which sadly, might never see the light of day.

McDonald, who rose to prominence by creating the 60fps patch for Bloodborne, claims that the screenshots have been taken from the “actual full retail version” of the game that's running on Windows. “--not an early ‘project beast' era build (you can tell by the loading icon in the corner),” he said in the tweet. McDonald, on several occasions, claimed that he had seen Bloodborne running on PC and that the developers were using it — the aforementioned image is just more proof that confirms its existence. “I've mentioned that I've seen Bloodborne running on Windows 7 before in a private setting, and that was a super early build from around May 2014,” he added. “This is the first time we've seen the full game + DLC.”

Among fans, there's the lingering hope of a Bloodborne remaster/ remake for PC and PS5 getting announced at the PlayStation Showcase event later this week, albeit there hasn't been any word on it from the publisher. The reason why players have latched onto and have been pestering PlayStation for the port is that, unlike other FromSoftware titles, Sony Interactive Entertainment (SIE) holds the IP rights to Bloodborne. Whether or not there are further entries in the series or any major decisions for the game would not be decided by FromSoftware. We saw a similar instance with the Demon's Souls remake — a modernised remake of the 2009 game by Bluepoint Games, assigned by Sony after FromSoftware's approval. The latter was presumably also busy working on Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice and Elden Ring, at the time.

The only other way to play Bloodborne on PC is to get a PS Now cloud-based gaming subscription (now included with PS Plus), though it isn't available in India and several other countries around the world. Then there's the fan-made Bloodborne PSX demake, which is available to download for free and features the opening section in Yharnam, with bosses Cleric Beast and Father Gascoigne.

From Elden Ring to BGMI's ban, 2022 gave us a lot in the gaming space. We discuss it all on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Bloodborne

Bloodborne

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Good
  • Unsettling atmosphere
  • Visceral combat
  • Enjoyable weapons
  • Immense sense of achievement
  • Fun stealth and non-violent options
  • Bad
  • Annoying design inconsistencies
  • Long loading times
  • Slight slow down
  • Environment lay out could be better in some places
Read detailed Sony Bloodborne review
Genre RPG
Platform PlayStation 4 (PS4)
Modes Single-player, Multiplayer
PEGI Rating 16+
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: bloodborne, bloodborne pc, bloodborne pc port, bloodborne internal pc version, bloodborne the old hunters dlc, bloodborne pc datamining, lance mcdonald, marcos domencech, fromsoftware, ps4, playstation
Rahul Chettiyar
Rahul Chettiyar
Rahul Chettiyar is a Sub-Editor at Gadgets 360 and writes about entertainment and video games. In his free time, he enjoys watching movies, Sekiro and Elden Ring speed runs, and David Fincher video essays. Before joining here, he solely handled the gaming section at Indian Express Online. You can write to him at rahulr@ndtv.com or find him on Twitter and Letterboxd @Ch1ckenDumpl1ng More
PhonePe Raises Additional $100 Million Investment From General Atlantic During Ongoing Funding Round

Related Stories

Internal PC Version of Bloodborne, The Old Hunters DLC Exists, Dataminer Says
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. BGMI Available to Download on Google Play Store Through URL: Report
  2. Guerrilla Malware Found Preinstalled on Many Android Phones: How it Works
  3. Realme 11 Pro 5G Series Flipkart Page Goes Live Ahead of India Launch
  4. Vivo V29 Pro India Launch Timeline, Vivo V29 Lite Design Leaked: See Here
  5. Samsung Galaxy A14 With 50-Megapixel Camera Debuts in India at This Price
  6. Google Pixel 7a Review: A Wolf in Sheep’s Clothing?
  7. Realme Narzo N53 Review: Sleek and Shiny, but Does It Stand Out?
  8. Apple to Unveil xrOS Along With Mixed Reality Headset at WWDC: Gurman
  9. iQoo Z7s 5G With 64-Megapixel Camera Launched in India at This Price
  10. Oppo Reno 10 Pro+ Camera Specifications Confirmed: All Details
#Latest Stories
  1. Meta Faces Record EUR 1.2 Billion Fine in EU Over User Data Transfer to US
  2. Internal PC Version of Bloodborne, The Old Hunters DLC Exists, Dataminer Says
  3. PhonePe Raises Additional $100 Million Investment From General Atlantic During Ongoing Funding Round
  4. Apple to Unveil xrOS Along With First Headset; Several Senior Executives Involved in Development: Mark Gurman
  5. Motorola Razr 40 Ultra Likely to Launch as Motorola Razr+ in the US: Report
  6. Regulators Employ Old Rules, Creative Thinking to Tackle ChatGPT-Like AI Technology
  7. BGMI Reportedly Available to Download on Google Play Store Through URL
  8. Xiaomi Civi 3 Launch Set for May 25; Teased to Get Four Colour Options, 50-Megapixel Rear Camera
  9. Samsung Galaxy A14 With 5,000mAh Battery, 50-Megapixel Camera Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  10. TCS Bags Rs. 15,000-Crore Purchase Order From BSNL to Deploy 4G Network Across India
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.