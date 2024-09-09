Apple Arcade will add five games in September and October, including smash hit indie title Balatro and popular basketball sim NBA 2K25 Arcade Edition. Aside from the two headlining titles, Apple will also add Food Truck Pup+, Furistas Cat Cafe+ and Smash Hit+. The new additions follow NFL Retro Bowl '25, Monster Train+ and Apple Vision Pro title Puzzle Sculpt; all three games joined the game subscription service on September 5.

In addition to the games, the iPhone maker announced updates to existing Arcade titles like Wylde Flowers, Sonic Dream Team, Outlanders 2: Second Nature, Hello Kitty Island Adventure and more.

Balatro+

Balatro launched on PC and consoles earlier this year and became a breakout hit. The poker-themed roguelike deckbuilder, which was made by one person, is now coming to iOS and Android on September 26. The Apple Arcade version of the title, Balatro+, will come without ads, microtransactions and upfront pricing on the same day.

In Balatro, players make combinations of poker hands with Joker cards that come with their own abilities. Players then have to beat increasingly difficult Antes, each of which contains a Small Blind, a Big Blind and a Boss Blind, that bring unique challenges to the table like debuffs to certain cards. To beat the Boss Blinds and clear the final Ante, players need skill, quick-thinking and a bit of luck! Balatro+ arrives on Apple Arcade on September 26 and will be playable across iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple TV and Apple Vision Pro.

Balatro was developed by one person

Photo Credit: Apple

NBA 2K25 Arcade Edition

The latest popular basketball sim from 2K arrives on Apple Arcade on October 3. For the first time, players on mobile can experience The Neighborhood mode. NBA 2K25 Arcade Edition also comes with a revamped Greatest Mode, where players can relive career-defining moments of NBA icons. Players can also embark on a journey in the MyCareer mode or challenge other players online. NBA 2K25 Arcade Edition will be available across Apple devices starting next month.

NBA 2K25 Arcade Edition comes with The Neighborhood mode

Photo Credit: Apple

Food Truck Pup+

In October, Apple Arcade subscribers can also enjoy Food Truck Pup+, a food truck management game. In the ad-free version of the title, players will have to set up a crêpe empire from the scratch. They'll also get to design food outlets, outfits and hire cute dogs to help their business. Food Truck Pup+ is also rendered in throwback colourful pixel-art style.

Furistas Cat Cafe+

Another cozy game joins Apple Arcade next month. In Furistas Cat Cafe+, players unite cute cats with their caregivers and grow their feline collection. Developed by Runaway Play, the game lets players craft their own unique and fully customisable cat cafe. A must play for cat lovers, Furistas Cat Cafe+ arrives on October 3.

Smash Hit+

In this rail shooter from indie developer Mediocre, players shoot metal balls at varied destructible environments. Players move through levels in sync with the music, shooting down glass obstacles. The game comes with 50 unique rooms and 11 graphic styles, presenting unique challenges to players. Smash Hit+ also arrives on Apple Arcade on October 3.

All games joining Apple Arcade will be available to subscribers at no additional cost. Apple's game subscription service now boasts over 200 titles, with new games joining every month. In India, Apple Arcade costs Rs. 99 a month. The service is also bundled with Apple One subscription.