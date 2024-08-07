Apple Arcade, the game subscription service from Apple, is adding three new games to its catalogue next month. The new additions to the service include sports title NFL Retro Bowl '25, deckbuilder Monster Train+, and a new Apple Vision Pro spatial title, Puzzle Sculpt. All three games will join Apple Arcade on September 5, Apple announced Tuesday in a newsroom post.

The iPhone maker also announced content updates for some existing Apple Arcade titles like Disney Dreamlight Valley Arcade Edition, stitch. and more. Here's a look at all three games coming to Apple Arcade in September:

NFL Retro Bowl '25

New Star Games' NFL Retro Bowl '25 is a relaunch of App Store title Retro Bowl, with NFL and NFLPA licenses. Apple Arcade players can choose to play their favourite NFL teams and manage real-life rosters, all presented in a pixel-art style.

All NFL players come with tuned attributes, career stats, and realistic contracts. NFL Retro Bowl '25 is available exclusively on Apple Arcade.

Photo Credit: Apple

Monster Train+

Monster Train is a roguelite deckbuilder that allows players to engage in intense and strategic card battles, with over 250 unique cards to unlock and six distinct monster clans to discover. The game arrives without ads and in-app purchases to Apple Arcade.

Monster Train+ also comes with custom and daily challenges and includes The Last Divinity DLC, an expansion that adds more challenges and the Wurmkin clan. The game will be available on Apple Arcade from September 5.

Photo Credit: Apple

Puzzle Sculpt

Apple is adding yet another spatial title to Apple Arcade. Meant to be played on the Apple Vision Pro, Puzzle Sculpt lets players solve challenging puzzles in their living rooms. Players can use hand gestures to remove blocks from the puzzle.

Each puzzle hides a collectable, called a Deco Object, within. These cute pixel-art style collectibles can then be arranged anywhere in the real-world space as decorative items. The game promises plenty of cozy puzzles and collectibles to uncover, all from the comfort of your living room.

All three games will be available to Apple Arcade subscribers at no additional cost. Additionally, Apple Arcade players will also get new content updates for stitch., Crayola Create & Play+ and Disney Dreamlight Valley Arcade Edition in September.

Apple Arcade, which now boasts of over 200 titles, costs Rs. 99 a month. The service is also bundled with Apple One subscription.