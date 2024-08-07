Technology News
  Apple Arcade Adds NFL Retro Bowl '25, Monster Train+ and Vision Pro Game Puzzle Sculpt in September

Apple Arcade Adds NFL Retro Bowl '25, Monster Train+ and Vision Pro Game Puzzle Sculpt in September

All three games will be available on the service from September 5.

Written by Manas Mitul | Updated: 7 August 2024 19:24 IST
Apple Arcade Adds NFL Retro Bowl '25, Monster Train+ and Vision Pro Game Puzzle Sculpt in September

Photo Credit: Apple

NFL Retro Bowl '25 comes with authentic NFL rosters

Highlights
  • Apple also announced content updates for some existing Apple Arcade games
  • Apple Arcade includes over 200 games
  • The subscription service costs Rs. 99 a month in India
Apple Arcade, the game subscription service from Apple, is adding three new games to its catalogue next month. The new additions to the service include sports title NFL Retro Bowl '25, deckbuilder Monster Train+, and a new Apple Vision Pro spatial title, Puzzle Sculpt. All three games will join Apple Arcade on September 5, Apple announced Tuesday in a newsroom post.

The iPhone maker also announced content updates for some existing Apple Arcade titles like Disney Dreamlight Valley Arcade Edition, stitch. and more. Here's a look at all three games coming to Apple Arcade in September:

NFL Retro Bowl '25

New Star Games' NFL Retro Bowl '25 is a relaunch of App Store title Retro Bowl, with NFL and NFLPA licenses. Apple Arcade players can choose to play their favourite NFL teams and manage real-life rosters, all presented in a pixel-art style.

All NFL players come with tuned attributes, career stats, and realistic contracts. NFL Retro Bowl '25 is available exclusively on Apple Arcade.

Apple Arcade NFL Retro Bowl 25 bigjpglarge 2x 1 nfl

NFL Retro Bowl '25 is ony available on Apple Arcade
Photo Credit: Apple

Monster Train+

Monster Train is a roguelite deckbuilder that allows players to engage in intense and strategic card battles, with over 250 unique cards to unlock and six distinct monster clans to discover. The game arrives without ads and in-app purchases to Apple Arcade.

Monster Train+ also comes with custom and daily challenges and includes The Last Divinity DLC, an expansion that adds more challenges and the Wurmkin clan. The game will be available on Apple Arcade from September 5.

Apple Arcade Monster Train plus bigjpglarge 2x 1 apple

Monster Train+ is a roguelite deckbuilder
Photo Credit: Apple

Puzzle Sculpt

Apple is adding yet another spatial title to Apple Arcade. Meant to be played on the Apple Vision Pro, Puzzle Sculpt lets players solve challenging puzzles in their living rooms. Players can use hand gestures to remove blocks from the puzzle.

Each puzzle hides a collectable, called a Deco Object, within. These cute pixel-art style collectibles can then be arranged anywhere in the real-world space as decorative items. The game promises plenty of cozy puzzles and collectibles to uncover, all from the comfort of your living room.

All three games will be available to Apple Arcade subscribers at no additional cost. Additionally, Apple Arcade players will also get new content updates for stitch., Crayola Create & Play+ and Disney Dreamlight Valley Arcade Edition in September.

Apple Arcade, which now boasts of over 200 titles, costs Rs. 99 a month. The service is also bundled with Apple One subscription.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Apple, Apple Arcade, iPhone, NFL Retro Bowl 25, Apple Vision Pro, Monster Train, Puzzle Sculpt

Further reading: Apple, Apple Arcade, iPhone, NFL Retro Bowl 25, Apple Vision Pro, Monster Train, Puzzle Sculpt
Manas Mitul
Manas Mitul
In his time as a journalist, Manas Mitul has written on a wide spectrum of beats including politics, culture and sports. He enjoys reading, walking around in museums and rewatching films. Talk to Manas about football and tennis, but maybe don’t bring up his video game backlog. More
