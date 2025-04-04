Technology News
English Edition

iPhone 17 Pro Tipped to Arrive With More Flexible 48-Megapixel Telephoto Camera

Apple's iPhone 17 Pro camera could offer support for optical zoom up to 3.5x with the upgraded 48-megapixel telephoto camera.

Written by David Delima | Updated: 4 April 2025 15:14 IST
iPhone 17 Pro Tipped to Arrive With More Flexible 48-Megapixel Telephoto Camera

Photo Credit: FrontPageTech/ @asherdipps

A leaked render of the purported iPhone 17 Pro, which is expected to debut later this year

Highlights
  • Apple could launch the iPhone 17 Pro with a 48-megapixel telephoto camera
  • The telephoto camera might deliver better portrait photos
  • Apple could enable support for 7x "lossless" zoom on the iPhone 17 Pro
Advertisement

Apple's iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max are reportedly expected to arrive later this year with an upgraded 48-megapixel telephoto camera, and details of the camera's capabilities have now surfaced online. While previous reports had suggested that the iPhone 17 Pro models would be the first to feature a high-resolution telephoto camera, a tipster claims that Apple is also planning to introduce a new lens that delivers additional improvements over last year's iPhone 16 Pro models.

iPhone 17 Pro Telephoto Camera Upgrades (Expected)

According to a post by tipster 'Majin Bu', the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max will be equipped with a 48-megapixel telephoto camera that has a 35-mm equivalent of a 85mm lens. Its predecessors, the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max, arrived last year with a 12-megapixel telephoto camera with a 120mm lens. The tradeoff is expected to enable support for better portrait images on the upcoming handsets.

As a result, the iPhone 17 Pro models are said to offer up to 3.5x optical zoom, which is lower than the 5x optical zoom on Apple's current flagship models. However, the 48-megapixel telephoto camera will also allow users to access up to 7x "lossless" digital zoom, using the same in-sensor crop zoom used by the primary camera on the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro.

Improved portrait images aren't the only benefit expected from the new telephoto camera on the iPhone 17 Pro models. It is expected to offer support for better low-light shots, as the camera will be able to capture more light.

Photographers should be able to crop images captured using the 48-megapixel telephoto camera without losing a lot of detail, when compared with the lower resolution 12-megapixel telephoto camera on the iPhone 16 Pro models.

It's worth taking these claims with a grain of salt as we aren't likely to hear any confirmation from Apple on upgraded camera specifications until the iPhone 17 series is launched later this year. Based on previous launch schedules, we can expect the company to unveil its iPhone 17 lineup in September.

iPhone 16 Plus

iPhone 16 Plus

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Stunning display
  • Solid build quality and lovely colour options
  • Battery life is bonkers on this one
  • Excellent for gaming and performance (in general)
  • Improved cameras
  • Bad
  • Still offers a 60Hz refresh rate and misses out on AOD (always-on display)
  • No fast charging
  • Comes with USB 2
  • No Apple Intelligence features out of the box
Read detailed Apple iPhone 16 Plus review
Display 6.70-inch
Processor Apple A18
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 12-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB
OS iOS 18
Resolution 1290x2796 pixels
iPhone 16 Pro Max

iPhone 16 Pro Max

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Massive screen size
  • Brilliant display
  • Performance beast
  • Camera Control is a boon
  • Fantastic battery life
  • Bad
  • Big phone for one-hand use
  • Expensive
  • No Apple Intelligence at launch
  • Slow-wired charging support
Read detailed Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max review
Display 6.90-inch
Processor Apple A18 Pro
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 48-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB, 1TB
OS iOS 18
Resolution 1320x2868 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max, iPhone 17 Pro Camera, iPhone 17 Pro Specifications, iPhone 17 Series, Apple
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, on Twitter at @DxDavey, and Mastodon at mstdn.social/@delima. More
GTA 5 Enhanced Edition Coming to PC Game Pass in April
Kazakhstan and UAE Central Banks Sign MoU to Collaborate on VDA Regulations, CBDCs

Related Stories

iPhone 17 Pro Tipped to Arrive With More Flexible 48-Megapixel Telephoto Camera
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iQOO Z10 Turbo Pro to Be the First Phone to Use Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 SoC
  2. Motorola Edge 60 Design Renders, Colourways, Key Features Surface Online
  3. iPhone 17 Pro Could Feature This Flexible 48-Megapixel Telephoto Camera
  4. WhatsApp May Bring Advanced Chat Privacy Feature to Limit Message Sharing
  5. Honor 400 Lite With MediaTek Dimensity 7025 Ultra SoC Launched
  6. Samsung Begins One UI 7 Beta Programme for Galaxy A55 5G in South Korea
  7. Midjourney Releases New V7 Image Generation Model in Alpha
  8. Poco C71 With 5,200mAh Battery Launched in India: See Price, Availability
#Latest Stories
  1. Xiaomi QLED TV X Pro Series India Launch Date Set for April 10
  2. Samsung Galaxy A55 5G Said to Be Receiving Android 15-Based One UI 7 Beta Update in South Korea
  3. Midjourney Releases V7 Image Generation Model in Alpha, Comes With a Faster and Cheaper Draft Mode
  4. Xiaomi Mix Flip 2 Allegedly Listed on China’s 3C; May Offer Same Charging Speed as Predecessor
  5. Realme GT 7 Confirmed to Get 7,000mAh Battery With 100W Fast Charging
  6. Oppo Find X9 Series Tipped to Feature 200-Megapixel Main or Periscope Zoom Camera
  7. Amazon Is Adding an AI-Powered ‘Recaps’ Feature to Kindle Devices
  8. Honor Play 60, Honor Play 60m With MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC, 6,000mAh Battery Launched
  9. Kazakhstan and UAE Central Banks Sign MoU to Collaborate on VDA Regulations, CBDCs
  10. WhatsApp for Android Said to Be Working on Suggested Conversation Topics for Meta AI
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »