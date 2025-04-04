Technology News
English Edition

A $2,300 Apple iPhone? Trump Tariffs Could Make that Happen

Apple shares closed down 9.3 percent on Thursday, hitting their worst day since March 2020.

By Reuters | Updated: 4 April 2025 16:42 IST
A $2,300 Apple iPhone? Trump Tariffs Could Make that Happen

Photo Credit: Bloomberg

Apple would need to raise its prices by at least 30 percent on average to offset import duties

Highlights
  • Most iPhones are still made in China, which was hit with a 54% tariff.
  • Apple may absorb the extra expense or pass it on to customers.
  • Apple sells more than 220 million iPhones a year
Advertisement

US President Donald Trump imposed a series of sweeping tariffs on countries around the world that could drastically alter the landscape of global trade, and consumer goods like iPhones could be among the hardest hit, analysts said on Thursday, with increases of 30 percent to 40 percent if the company were to pass on the cost to consumers. 

Most iPhones are still made in China, which was hit with a 54 percent tariff. If those levies persist, Apple has a tough choice: absorb the extra expense or pass it on to customers.

Shares of the company closed down 9.3 percent on Thursday, hitting their worst day since March 2020.

Apple sells more than 220 million iPhones a year; its biggest markets include the United States, China and Europe. 

The cheapest iPhone 16 model was launched in the US with a sticker price of $799 (roughly Rs. 68,084), but could cost as much as $1,142 (roughly Rs. 97,312), per calculations based on projections from analysts at Rosenblatt Securities, who say the cost could rise by 43 percent- if Apple is able to pass that on to consumers.

A more expensive iPhone 16 Pro Max, with a 6.9-inch display and one terabyte of storage, which currently retails at $1,599 (roughly Rs. 1,36,254), could cost nearly $2,300 (roughly Rs. 1,95,988) if a 43 percent increase were to pass to consumers.

Trump imposed tariffs on a wide range of Chinese imports in his first term as president to pressure US companies to bring manufacturing either back to the United States or to nearby countries such as Mexico, but Apple secured exemptions or waivers for several products. This time, he has not yet granted any exemptions.

"This whole China tariff thing is playing out right now completely contrary to our expectation that American icon Apple would be kid-gloved, like last time," Barton Crockett, analyst at Rosenblatt Securities, said in a note.

The iPhone 16e, launched in February as a cheaper entry point for Apple's suite of artificial-intelligence features, costs $599 (roughly Rs. 51,042). A 43 percent price hike could push that cost to $856 (roughly Rs. 72,940). Prices of other Apple devices could jump as well. 

Apple did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Many customers pay for their phones over a period of two or three years through contracts with their cellular providers.

However, other analysts noted that iPhone sales have been floundering in the company's major markets, as Apple Intelligence, a suite of features that helps summarise notifications, rewrite emails and give users access to ChatGPT, has failed to enthuse buyers. 

Expert reviews have suggested that the features, while innovative, do not provide enough of a compelling reason to justify upgrading to newer models. 

The stagnation in demand could put additional pressure on Apple's bottom line, especially if costs rise due to tariffs.

Angelo Zino, equity analyst at CFRA Research, said the company will have a tough time passing on more than five percent to 10 percent of the cost to consumers.

"We expect Apple to hold off on any major increases on phones until this fall when its iPhone 17 is set to launch, as it is typically how it handles planned price hikes."

Even with some production moving to Vietnam and India, most iPhones are still made in China, and those countries were not spared from tariffs either, with Vietnam getting a 46 percent levy and India's coming in at 26 percent.

Apple would need to raise its prices by at least 30 percent on average to offset import duties, according to Counterpoint Research co-founder Neil Shah.

A potentially sharp price hike could dampen demand for the smartphone and give South Korea's Samsung Electronics an edge, as the Asian country faces lower tariffs than China, where all iPhones sold in the US are made.

"Our quick math on Trump's tariff Liberation Day suggests this could blow up Apple, potentially costing the company up to $40 billion (roughly Rs. 3,40,850 crore)," Rosenblatt Securities' Crockett noted, adding that negotiations between Apple, China and the White House are likely. 

"It's hard for us to imagine Trump blowing up an American icon...but this looks pretty tough."

© Thomson Reuters 2025

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Apple, iPhone, Donald Trump, Tariff trade, Trump Tariffs, US Tariffs
Intel, TSMC Tentatively Agree to Form Chipmaking Joint Venture: Report
YouTube Shorts to Get Revamped Video Editor, AI Stickers and More Creator Tools

Related Stories

A $2,300 Apple iPhone? Trump Tariffs Could Make that Happen
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iQOO Z10 Turbo Pro to Be the First Phone to Use Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 SoC
  2. iPhone 17 Pro Could Feature This Flexible 48-Megapixel Telephoto Camera
  3. Motorola Edge 60 Design Renders, Colourways, Key Features Surface Online
  4. WhatsApp May Bring Advanced Chat Privacy Feature to Limit Message Sharing
  5. Google Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro Series Camera Specifications Leaked
  6. Samsung Begins One UI 7 Beta Programme for Galaxy A55 5G in South Korea
  7. Poco C71 With 5,200mAh Battery Launched in India: See Price, Availability
#Latest Stories
  1. Xiaomi QLED TV X Pro Series India Launch Date Set for April 10
  2. Samsung Galaxy A55 5G Said to Be Receiving Android 15-Based One UI 7 Beta Update in South Korea
  3. Midjourney Releases V7 Image Generation Model in Alpha, Comes With a Faster and Cheaper Draft Mode
  4. Xiaomi Mix Flip 2 Allegedly Listed on China’s 3C; May Offer Same Charging Speed as Predecessor
  5. Realme GT 7 Confirmed to Get 7,000mAh Battery With 100W Fast Charging
  6. Oppo Find X9 Series Tipped to Feature 200-Megapixel Main or Periscope Zoom Camera
  7. Amazon Is Adding an AI-Powered ‘Recaps’ Feature to Kindle Devices
  8. Honor Play 60, Honor Play 60m With MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC, 6,000mAh Battery Launched
  9. Kazakhstan and UAE Central Banks Sign MoU to Collaborate on VDA Regulations, CBDCs
  10. WhatsApp for Android Said to Be Working on Suggested Conversation Topics for Meta AI
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »