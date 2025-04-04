Technology News
Air India Announces AirTag Support for Locating Lost Baggage via iPhone and Other Apple Devices

Guests can file a report at Air India’s Baggage Counter if the baggage containing the AirTag does not arrive at the destination.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 4 April 2025 13:02 IST
Photo Credit: Air India

The feature can be used with the Find My app on an Apple device such as iPhone, iPad, and Mac

  • Air India flyers can locate lost baggage using an iPhone, iPad, or Mac
  • Users must share the item's location link via Apple's Find My app
  • Air India’s teams use the AirTag link to locate baggage at the airport
Air India on Thursday announced the integration of Apple AirTag into its baggage tracking system and the mobile app. Claiming to be the first airline in Asia to offer this integrated tracking service to guests, it allows customers to locate their lost baggage using an iPhone, iPad, or a Mac, expediting recovery. Air India's authorised airport teams will use the AirTag link of the lost item shared by the flyer to locate the baggage if it is within the airport premises.

Air India Integrates Apple AirTag

If the baggage containing the AirTag does not arrive at the destination, guests can report it at Air India's Baggage Counter at the airport, as per the airline. The staff will assist them in filing a Property Irregularity Report (PIR). They will then be required to generate the Share Item Location link in the Find My app on their Apple device such as an iPhone, iPad, and Mac, and share the location link with the airline along with the PIR number via Air India's mobile app or website. This can be done in two ways:

  1. Air India Mobile App - On the mobile app, guests are required to navigate to the ‘Customer Support Portal' on the app and choose ‘Baggage'. Then, select ‘Lost and Found Check-in Baggage' and provide the AirTag link there.
  2. Air India Website - Visit the ‘Lost and Found Check-in Baggage' in the Customer Support Portal page and provide the ‘Share Item Location' link for their Apple AirTag along with PIR number.

Following the submission of the required information, guests will receive an acknowledgment email from the airline with a link to check baggage status. Air India's authorised teams will use the shared AirTag link to locate the baggage if it is still within airport premises. The feature requires an Apple device running on iOS 18.2, iPadOS 18.2, or macOS 15.2 or later.

Air India says this feature builds upon other baggage tracking facilities it offers to guests. They can source real-time information available from airports. Customers can add their flight to the My Trips section on the Air India app and be automatically informed once the bags are checked in. They may also scan the barcode on their baggage receipts to initiate tracking.

Further reading: AirTag, Apple AirTag, Air India, Find My, Apple, iPhone
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
