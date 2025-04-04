Air India on Thursday announced the integration of Apple AirTag into its baggage tracking system and the mobile app. Claiming to be the first airline in Asia to offer this integrated tracking service to guests, it allows customers to locate their lost baggage using an iPhone, iPad, or a Mac, expediting recovery. Air India's authorised airport teams will use the AirTag link of the lost item shared by the flyer to locate the baggage if it is within the airport premises.

Air India Integrates Apple AirTag

If the baggage containing the AirTag does not arrive at the destination, guests can report it at Air India's Baggage Counter at the airport, as per the airline. The staff will assist them in filing a Property Irregularity Report (PIR). They will then be required to generate the Share Item Location link in the Find My app on their Apple device such as an iPhone, iPad, and Mac, and share the location link with the airline along with the PIR number via Air India's mobile app or website. This can be done in two ways:

Air India Mobile App - On the mobile app, guests are required to navigate to the ‘Customer Support Portal' on the app and choose ‘Baggage'. Then, select ‘Lost and Found Check-in Baggage' and provide the AirTag link there. Air India Website - Visit the ‘Lost and Found Check-in Baggage' in the Customer Support Portal page and provide the ‘Share Item Location' link for their Apple AirTag along with PIR number.

Following the submission of the required information, guests will receive an acknowledgment email from the airline with a link to check baggage status. Air India's authorised teams will use the shared AirTag link to locate the baggage if it is still within airport premises. The feature requires an Apple device running on iOS 18.2, iPadOS 18.2, or macOS 15.2 or later.

Air India says this feature builds upon other baggage tracking facilities it offers to guests. They can source real-time information available from airports. Customers can add their flight to the My Trips section on the Air India app and be automatically informed once the bags are checked in. They may also scan the barcode on their baggage receipts to initiate tracking.