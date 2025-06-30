Technology News
  Assassin's Creed IV: Black Flag Voice Actor Hints a Remake Is in Development

Assassin's Creed IV: Black Flag Voice Actor Hints a Remake Is in Development

Assassin's Creed IV: Black Flag released on October 29, 2013.

Written by Manas Mitul | Updated: 30 June 2025 19:16 IST
Assassin's Creed IV: Black Flag Voice Actor Hints a Remake Is in Development

Photo Credit: Ubisoft

Assassin's Creed IV: Black Flag featured Edward Kenway as the protagonist

Highlights
  • Ubisoft is working on multiple remakes of older Assassin's Creed games
  • Assassin's Creed IV: Black Flag was set in the Caribbean
  • Ubisoft is also working on multiple new Assassin's Creed games
Ubisoft is working on remakes of several older Assassin's Creed games, one of which is rumoured to be a remake of Assassin's Creed IV: Black Flag. The pirate adventure game launched in 2013 and remains one of the most popular entries in the series. A voice actor from the original game has now hinted that a Black Flag remake is in the works.

Assassin's Creed IV: Black Flag Remake Hinted

Matt Ryan, the actor who voiced Assassin's Creed IV: Black Flag protagonist Edward Kenway, teased a remake of the game while interacting with a fan at a recent convention. In a video of the interaction uploaded to X by user @SuperDropKick17 (as spotted by VGC), Ryan can be seen saying that the fan might have to beat Black Flag again, before adding that he “can't say anything”.

The actor asked the fan if he had beaten Assassin's Creed IV: Black Flag, to which the fan replied that he had a while ago. “Well, you might have to beat it again,” Ryan responded.

The fan then said he might replay all Assassin's Creed games. “But especially this one,” Ryan replied. “There's a reason I say that, but I can't say anything.”

The actor's comment suggests Ubisoft is working on a Black Flag remake. Last year, an Insider Gaming report claimed that the project was "well into development" and could launch in late 2025.

In July last year, Ubisoft CEO Yves Guillemot said the company was working on multiple remakes of older Assassin's Creed games. He did not, however, mention the AC titles that were being remade.

In March, Ubisoft launched the newest Assassin's Creed game, Assassin's Creed Shadows. The action-adventure title is set in feudal Japan and features dual protagonists.

Following the release of Shadows, Ubisoft said it was delaying some of its “biggest productions” to allow for additional development time and create “best conditions for success”. While the company did not specify the games being delayed, the announcement suggested the company's biggest franchises, which include Assassin's Creed, Far Cry and Rainbow Six, could be delayed.

Ubisoft is also working on several new Assassin's Creed games. These include Ubisoft Montreal's Assassin's Creed: Codename Hexe, which is said to be set during the witch trials in the Holy Roman Empire. The company is also developing Assassin's Creed Jade, a mobile only title, and a standalone multiplayer AC game.

Assassin's Creed IV: Black Flag

Assassin's Creed IV: Black Flag

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Genre Action-Adventure
Platform Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Wii U, PlayStation 3 (PS3), PlayStation 4 (PS4), Stadia, Xbox 360, Xbox One, PC: Windows
Modes Single-player, Multiplayer
Series Assassin's Creed
PEGI Rating 18+
Further reading: Assassins Creed IV Black Flag, Assassins Creed 4 Remake, Black Flag Remake, Ubisoft
Manas Mitul
Manas Mitul
In his time as a journalist, Manas Mitul has written on a wide spectrum of beats including politics, culture and sports. He enjoys reading, walking around in museums and rewatching films. Talk to Manas about football and tennis, but maybe don’t bring up his video game backlog. More
Qwen VLo Image Generation AI Model Released, Offers Image Generation and Editing for Free

