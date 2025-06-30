Ubisoft is working on remakes of several older Assassin's Creed games, one of which is rumoured to be a remake of Assassin's Creed IV: Black Flag. The pirate adventure game launched in 2013 and remains one of the most popular entries in the series. A voice actor from the original game has now hinted that a Black Flag remake is in the works.

Assassin's Creed IV: Black Flag Remake Hinted

Matt Ryan, the actor who voiced Assassin's Creed IV: Black Flag protagonist Edward Kenway, teased a remake of the game while interacting with a fan at a recent convention. In a video of the interaction uploaded to X by user @SuperDropKick17 (as spotted by VGC), Ryan can be seen saying that the fan might have to beat Black Flag again, before adding that he “can't say anything”.

“Have you beat the game?… well you may have to beat it again 😉”

The actor asked the fan if he had beaten Assassin's Creed IV: Black Flag, to which the fan replied that he had a while ago. “Well, you might have to beat it again,” Ryan responded.

The fan then said he might replay all Assassin's Creed games. “But especially this one,” Ryan replied. “There's a reason I say that, but I can't say anything.”

The actor's comment suggests Ubisoft is working on a Black Flag remake. Last year, an Insider Gaming report claimed that the project was "well into development" and could launch in late 2025.

In July last year, Ubisoft CEO Yves Guillemot said the company was working on multiple remakes of older Assassin's Creed games. He did not, however, mention the AC titles that were being remade.

In March, Ubisoft launched the newest Assassin's Creed game, Assassin's Creed Shadows. The action-adventure title is set in feudal Japan and features dual protagonists.

Following the release of Shadows, Ubisoft said it was delaying some of its “biggest productions” to allow for additional development time and create “best conditions for success”. While the company did not specify the games being delayed, the announcement suggested the company's biggest franchises, which include Assassin's Creed, Far Cry and Rainbow Six, could be delayed.

Ubisoft is also working on several new Assassin's Creed games. These include Ubisoft Montreal's Assassin's Creed: Codename Hexe, which is said to be set during the witch trials in the Holy Roman Empire. The company is also developing Assassin's Creed Jade, a mobile only title, and a standalone multiplayer AC game.