Ubisoft is delaying some of its “biggest productions” to allow for additional development time and create “best conditions for success”, the company announced at its FY 2025 earnings call on Wednesday. The French developer did not name the games but said they will be pushed back to fiscal years 2026-27 and 2027-28. Ubisoft also hailed the “solid performance” of Assassin's Creed Shadows, but reported its net bookings for FY 2024-25 were down over 20 percent.

Ubisoft Announces Delays

CEO Yves Guillemot said the company reviewed its release pipeline before deciding to push back some of its games in development. These games include Ubisoft's “biggest productions” from its “largest brands”, which suggests the delay will impact franchises like Assassin's Creed, Far Cry, Rainbow Six, among others.

“After a thorough review of its pipeline that took place from October to December, the Group decided to provide additional development time to some of its biggest productions in order to create the best conditions for success,” Ubisoft said in a press release following its latest financial report.

The company pointed to the positive reception of Assassin's Creed Shadows, which was twice delayed before eventually launching on March 20. While Ubisoft didn't reveal exact sales figures, it said Shadows “delivered a solid performance, clearly ahead of Assassin's Creed Odyssey.”

“This decision (to delay) has already been beneficial to the quality of Assassin's Creed Shadows. As a consequence, FY2026-27 and FY2027-28 will see significant growth vs. FY2025-26 on the back of strong content coming from the Group's largest brands,” the company said.

Ubisoft is said to be working on a follow-up to 2021's Far Cry 6, but the company has not confirmed the same. The developer, however, has announced the next mainline single-player AC title, Assassin's Creed: Codename Hexe. A multiplayer Assassin's Creed game, Assassin's Creed: Codename Invictus, has also been announced. The lineup of delayed titles could include these games.

Assassin's Creed Shadows launched on March 20

Photo Credit: Ubisoft

Games Launching in 2025-26

There is, however, a slate of Ubisoft games coming in FY 2025-26. While the company will rely on further sales of Assassin's Creed Shadows, which is set to get its first major expansion later this year, and the launch of Siege X update for Rainbow Six Siege, new titles Anno 117: Pax Romana, Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time remake, Rainbow Six Mobile and The Division Resurgence are on track to release in the current fiscal year — before April 2026. Ubisoft said other games would be announced at a later stage.

This is the first update on the Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time remake in nearly a year since Ubisoft announced the game would launch in 2026. The project completed its pre-production stage and entered full production in June 2024.

Ubisoft's FY 2025 Earnings

In its FY 2025 earnings report, Ubisoft said its net bookings for the period stood at EUR 1.85 billion (roughly Rs. 17,736 crore), down 20.5 percent from 2023-24. The company, however, testified to the strength of its biggest franchises, confirming unique active players for both Assassin's Creed and Rainbow Six games stood at around 30 million for the fourth consecutive year. The Far Cry series, meanwhile, stood at around 20 million per year over the same period.

Ubisoft also detailed the successful launch of Assassin's Creed Shadows but stopped short of providing sales figures for the title. Shadows is the franchise's second-biggest Day 1 launch behind Assassin's Creed Valhalla.

“To date, consumer spending has clearly outperformed Assassin's Creed Odyssey with the player count also outperforming. Players have logged 160 million hours in Assassin's Creed Shadows, underscoring its engaging gameplay and the enduring appeal of the franchise,” the company said.

Shadows will continue to get free updates and new content, including the Claws of Awaji expansion scheduled for later this year, Ubisoft said.