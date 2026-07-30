Assassin's Creed Hexe is the next mainline entry in Ubisoft's history-hopping action-adventure series, but the developer is yet to reveal an official title and release date for the game. But it may be a while before the follow-up to Assassin's Creed Shadows comes out. According to an industry insider, Assassin's Creed Hexe will not be released until the latter half of next year at the earliest.

The claim comes from NateTheHate, a noted tipster known for accurate leaks about the games industry. In response to a query about the timeline for an Assassin's Creed Codename Hexe announcement from a user on X this week, the insider said Ubisoft did not need to rush the game's full reveal.

“Game won't launch until second half of 2027, at earliest. They don't need to rush a reveal/announcement,” the tipster said.

Ubisoft has not yet confirmed a launch window for Assassin's Creed Hexe. The company is yet to fully reveal the game and confirm the official title.

We work in the dark...



That's all we can say for now about Assassin's Creed Codename HEXE.#AssassinsCreed pic.twitter.com/01YM9uXtr8 — Assassin's Creed (@assassinscreed) September 10, 2022

Assassin's Creed Hexe: All We Know

AC Hexe has had a bit of a rocky development cycle. Earlier this year in April, the title's game director Benoit Richer exited Ubisoft. The development came months after the project's creative director Clint Hocking also left Ubisoft following a leadership change at the Assassin's Creed franchise. Hocking was replaced as creative director on Assassin's Creed Hexe by Jean Guesdon, the head of content for the AC franchise.

Amidst the leadership shakeup and the formation of Tencent-backed Vantage Studios, which now handles Ubisoft's three biggest franchises (Assassin's Creed, Far Cry, and Rainbow Six), there has been no official word on Assassin's Creed Hexe.

Ubisoft has maintained radio silence on the project since it was announced in 2022 at an Assassin's Creed showcase, where the company also revealed Assassin's Creed: Codename Red, which went on to launch as Assassin's Creed Shadows in 2025.

Hexe is set during the 16th-century witch trials in the Roman Empire, Ubisoft has said. Details about the protagonist and gameplay are under wraps, but the company has claimed that Assassin's Creed Hexe will be very different from other AC titles. “We're going to surprise people, I think,” Ubisoft CEO Yves Guillemot said about the game in 2024.