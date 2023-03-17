Steam Spring Sale 2023 is now live, bringing new and returning discounts on PC games. This year's edition of the newly inducted annual Steam Spring Sale is scheduled to run until March 23, 11:30pm IST. The promotion offers discounts of up to 85 percent on select titles. The much-revered Red Dead Redemption 2 has gotten a 67 percent discount, slashing the price down to Rs. 1,056. Meanwhile, Cyberpunk 2077, which has been enjoying a resurgence in play base in recent times, retains its baseline 50 percent discount and costs Rs. 1,499. PlayStation to PC ports such as God of War (2018) and Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection also see reduced prices — Rs. 1,979 and Rs. 2,309, respectively.

Oddly enough, the newly released PC port of Returnal, which has reportedly failed to sell enough copies, is not being offered on sale. Unlike most other AAA releases, The Last of Us Part I hasn't gotten a 10 percent introductory/ pre-purchase offer either. The critically acclaimed NieR: Automata, which sees alien-created machines and human-crafted androids engaging in a proxy war, has finally gone on sale since March 2022 (exactly a year). It is available at 50 percent off for Rs. 665.

If old-school horror is your thing, there are two great remake options on sale this time. First, step into the shoes of rookie cop Leon S. Kennedy, as he makes his way into the infected Raccoon City, ravaged by flesh-eating zombies in Resident Evil 2. Or experience similar fears in outer space, as you trudge along the spooky hallways of the USG Ishimura in Dead Space remake. They are listed at Rs. 499 and Rs. 2,549, respectively.

Dead Space Review: A Bloodcurdling Return to the Ishimura

And we're live with the Steam Spring Sale 🌷! Until March 23rd @ 10am Pacific, add more to your backlog, pick up that game you've been thinking about for the last two weeks, and maybe grab a Steam Deck at 10% off?https://t.co/4TuWeBEkZO #SteamDeals https://t.co/6QbKo33OrG — Steam (@Steam) March 16, 2023

Publisher Bandai Namco continues to not offer any discounts on the Dark Souls trilogy. Even 2022's Game of the Year winner at The Game Awards Elden Ring hasn't been discounted this time, which is odd, considering the game has been discounted once before. The feudal Japan-set Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice, however, is being offered on sale at 50 percent off — Rs. 1,999. The Batman: Arkham Collection offers a cheap and great way for players to experience Rocksteady Studios' excellent take on the mythos of the Dark Knight before they opted for a live-service implementation in the upcoming Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League game. All three games — Batman: Arkham Asylum, Arkham: City, and Arkham: Knight (including Season Pass) are available at just Rs. 202.

On the shooter side, the latest Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II has received a 35 percent discount, now costing Rs. 3,249 for the base edition. Earlier this month, publisher Activision brought over three recent Call of Duty games, previously exclusive to Battle.net on PC, over to Steam. They are Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (2019), Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, and Call of Duty: Vanguard. All three have received a 50 percent discount, taking the price down to Rs. 1,999 each.

With that, here's a list of the top deals on PC games you shouldn't miss out on during Steam's Spring Sales 2023.

Steam Spring Sale 2023 best PC game deals

God of War at Rs. 1,979 — 40 percent discount (PREVIOUS BEST)

Resident Evil 2 at Rs. 499 — 75 percent discount (PREVIOUS BEST)

Resident Evil 2 Review

Resident Evil Village at Rs. 1,199 — 50 percent discount (PREVIOUS BEST)

Assassin's Creed Valhalla at Rs. 989 — 67 percent discount (PREVIOUS BEST)

Monster Hunter Rise at Rs. 1,199 — 50 percent discount (PREVIOUS BEST)

Yakuza: Like a Dragon at Rs. 1,049 — 70 percent discount (LOWER DISCOUNT THAN BEFORE)

Dead Space (2023) at Rs. 2,549 — 15 percent discount (FIRST DISCOUNT)

Red Dead Redemption 2 at Rs. 1,056 — 67 percent discount (PREVIOUS BEST)

Forspoken at Rs. 3,215 — 33 percent discount (FIRST DISCOUNT)

Forspoken Review: Missing the Magic

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice at Rs. 1,999 — 50 percent discount (PREVIOUS BEST)

NieR: Automata at Rs. 665 — 50 percent discount (PREVIOUS BEST)

Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Edition at Rs. 952 — 64 percent discount (PREVIOUS BEST)

Hades at Rs. 550 — 50 percent discount (LOWER DISCOUNT THAN BEFORE; because publisher raised the base price)

Disco Elysium – The Final Cut at Rs. 224 — 75 percent discount (PREVIOUS BEST)

Hitman: World of Assassination at Rs. 1,540 — 45 percent discount (FIRST DISCOUNT)

Spider-Man Remastered PC Review: A Tad Overpriced, but Worth the Wait

Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered at Rs. 2,679 — 33 percent discount (PREVIOUS BEST)

Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales at Rs. 2,210 — 33 percent discount (PREVIOUS BEST)

Batman: Arkham Collection at Rs. 202 — 85 percent discount (PREVIOUS BEST)

Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy at Rs. 1,499 — 50 percent discount (LOWER DISCOUNT THAN BEFORE)

Yakuza 0 at Rs. 299 — 75 percent discount (LOWER DISCOUNT THAN BEFORE)

Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection at Rs. 2,309 — 30 percent discount (PREVIOUS BEST)

Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection PC Review

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II at Rs. 3,249 — 35 percent discount (PREVIOUS BEST)

Cyberpunk 2077 at Rs. 1,499 — 50 percent discount (PREVIOUS BEST)

FIFA 23 at Rs. 1,749 — 50 percent discount (LOWER DISCOUNT THAN BEFORE; additional 10 percent off for EA Play members)

FIFA 23 Review: Barely Even Trying

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Complete Edition at Rs. 299 — 70 percent discount (LOWER DISCOUNT THAN BEFORE)

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.