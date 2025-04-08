Technology News
Assassin's Creed Shadows' First Major Patch Brings Player-Requested Features, Bug Fixes, PS5 Pro Improvements

The title update will go live across PC, PS5 and Xbox Series S/X platforms on Tuesday at 2 pm UTC / 10 am EDT / 7 am PT, or 7:30 pm IST.

Written by Manas Mitul | Updated: 8 April 2025 16:05 IST
Photo Credit: Ubisoft

Assassin’s Creed Shadows launched on March 20 across PC, PS5 and Xbox Series S/X

  • Assassin's Creed Shadows' title update adds quality-of-life improvements
  • The PS5 Pro version of the game gets support for PSSR
  • The update also brings tweaks to the Mastery skill tree
Assassin's Creed Shadows has received a new title update that adds a few player-requested features, quality-of-life updates and bug fixes to the game. Title update 1.0.2, the first major patch for the action-RPG that released last month, will roll out on all supported platforms on Tuesday, April 8. The patch also brings improvements to the PS5 Pro version of Assassin's Creed Shadows, adding PSSR support.

Ubisoft detailed the upcoming patch in its release notes, promising more "new and exciting things" on the way. The title update will go live across PC, PS5 and Xbox Series S/X platforms on Tuesday at 2 pm UTC / 10 am EDT / 7 am PT, or 7:30 pm IST. On Xbox, the patch is 19.6GB in size, while the PS5 version is noticeably smaller at 11.59GB. The PC version of the patch is 16.05GB in size, while on Steam it comes in at 11 GB. The Mac version of the patch is smallest one at 9GB.

Assassin's Creed Shadows Patch 1.0.2 Details

Assassin's Creed Shadows patch 1.0.2 brings a host of quality-of-life improvements, including the much-requested ability to auto-follow the guided path to marked destination on horseback. Horse speeds in towns and cities have received a boost, as well.

The update also brings tweaks to the Mastery skill tree, adding the option to reset Mastery Nodes so players can test different playstyles and abilities for both Naoe and Yasuke.

Once the update is live, players can also sell and dismantle multiple items at traders and dismantle multiple gear items at the forge in the hideout. Another quality-of-life update brings a shortcut to open the investigation board. Pressing the option button for a few seconds will directly open the investigation board, bringing quicker access to the quest menu. A single press, on the other hand, will open the inventory menu.

Other key improvements and fixes include uncapped framerate above 30fps in the hideout in Performance mode, rebalanced boss fights, improved double assassinations and more.

There's a host of bug fixes across several quests and improvements to stealth, combat, weapons and gear items, progression and skills, hideout, world activities, graphical issues, UI, photo mode, and more. Some platform specific issues on PC, Steam Deck and macOS have also been fixed.

Finally, Assassin's Creed Shadows will get a boost to the visual quality on the PS5 Pro. The patch adds support for PlayStation Spectral Super Resolution (PSSR), which needs to be manually enabled in the menu. Balanced mode on PS5 Pro will add Raytraced Specular, bringing visual fidelity closer to PS5 Pro quality mode.

Assassin's Creed Shadows launched on March 20 across PC, PS5 and Xbox Series S/X.

Assassins Creed Shadows, Assassins Creed Shadows Patch, Ubisoft, PS5 Pro, PC, PS5, Xbox Series
Manas Mitul
Manas Mitul
In his time as a journalist, Manas Mitul has written on a wide spectrum of beats including politics, culture and sports. He enjoys reading, walking around in museums and rewatching films. Talk to Manas about football and tennis, but maybe don’t bring up his video game backlog. More
