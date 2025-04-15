Assassin's Creed Shadows is a bona fide success for Ubisoft. The action-adventure title has been the best-selling game in the US throughout the three weeks since its launch, as per the latest data from market research firm Circana. While Ubisoft has not shared unit sales figure for Assassin's Creed Shadows, the company has confirmed the game is the series' second biggest launch.

Assassin's Creed Shadows US Sales

According to Circana's latest sales data through April 5, Assassin's Creed Shadows has been the top selling game in the US for each of its first 3 weeks in market. Circana's Mat Piscatella, who shared the update in a post on Bluesky on Monday, also confirmed that Assassin's Creed Shadows was the second best-selling game of 2025 in the US so far, trailing only Capcom's Monster Hunter Wilds in the sales chart.

Here's a fun one... Assassin's Creed: Shadows has been the best-selling video game in the US for each of its first 3 weeks in market, according to Circana's Retail Tracking Service (dollar sales, latest data through April 5th). Currently ranks #2 year-to-date trailing only Monster Hunter: Wilds. — Mat Piscatella (@matpiscatella.bsky.social) April 14, 2025 at 8:51 PM

While Ubisoft has not shared sales figures, Circana's data suggests the game has been a hit for the French company. Assassin's Creed Shadows has been played by over three million people, as per Ubisoft. The action-adventure title also recorded the second highest day one sales revenue in Assassin's Creed franchise history, making it the second biggest launch in series history behind Assassin's Creed Valhalla, which launched in 2020. Ubisoft also confirmed last month that Shadows was the best day-one launch on the PlayStation Store for the company.

🔥 OVER 3 MILLION PLAYERS FOR AC SHADOWS! 🔥



✅2nd highest Day 1 sales revenue in Assassin's Creed franchise history

✅Biggest Ubisoft Day 1 ever on PlayStation Digital Store

✅Best community ever, with over 40 Million hours already played



Justice is forged in the Shadows. 🦅 pic.twitter.com/ua3xbBYah9 — Assassin's Creed (@assassinscreed) March 27, 2025

According to SteamDB charts, the Japan-set action-RPG has seen an all-time peak concurrent player count of 64,825 on Steam. Shadows launched on Steam in addition to Ubisoft Connect on PC, alongside PS5 and Xbox Series S/X.

Ubisoft had been banking on the game's success after a series of misfiring AAA releases that resulted in the company's stock price falling 40 percent in 2024. Last month, the company announced a new dedicated subsidiary for its core IPs of Assassin's Creed, Far Cry and Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six. The subsidiary is backed by a €1.16 billion (roughly Rs. 10,694 crore) investment from Chinese conglomerate Tencent, which holds a minority stake in the new entity.

Assassin's Creed Shadows launched on March 20 across PC, PS5 and Xbox Series S/X. The game is set in 16th century Japan and follows the stories of its dual protagonists — Naoe, a shinobi, and Yasuke, a samurai.