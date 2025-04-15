Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Games
  • Games News
  • Assassin's Creed Shadows Best Selling Game in the US Since Launch: Circana

Assassin's Creed Shadows Best Selling Game in the US Since Launch: Circana

Assassin’s Creed Shadows is the second best-selling game of 2025 in the US so far, behind only Monster Hunder Wilds.

Written by Manas Mitul | Updated: 15 April 2025 16:30 IST
Assassin's Creed Shadows Best Selling Game in the US Since Launch: Circana

Photo Credit: Ubisoft

Assassin’s Creed Shadows launched on March 20 across PC, PS5 and Xbox Series S/X

Highlights
  • Assassin's Creed Shadows is set in 16th-century Japan
  • The game has been played by over three million players
  • Assassin's Creed Shadows was delayed twice
Advertisement

Assassin's Creed Shadows is a bona fide success for Ubisoft. The action-adventure title has been the best-selling game in the US throughout the three weeks since its launch, as per the latest data from market research firm Circana. While Ubisoft has not shared unit sales figure for Assassin's Creed Shadows, the company has confirmed the game is the series' second biggest launch.

Assassin's Creed Shadows US Sales

According to Circana's latest sales data through April 5, Assassin's Creed Shadows has been the top selling game in the US for each of its first 3 weeks in market. Circana's Mat Piscatella, who shared the update in a post on Bluesky on Monday, also confirmed that Assassin's Creed Shadows was the second best-selling game of 2025 in the US so far, trailing only Capcom's Monster Hunter Wilds in the sales chart.

Here's a fun one... Assassin's Creed: Shadows has been the best-selling video game in the US for each of its first 3 weeks in market, according to Circana's Retail Tracking Service (dollar sales, latest data through April 5th). Currently ranks #2 year-to-date trailing only Monster Hunter: Wilds.

— Mat Piscatella (@matpiscatella.bsky.social) April 14, 2025 at 8:51 PM

While Ubisoft has not shared sales figures, Circana's data suggests the game has been a hit for the French company. Assassin's Creed Shadows has been played by over three million people, as per Ubisoft. The action-adventure title also recorded the second highest day one sales revenue in Assassin's Creed franchise history, making it the second biggest launch in series history behind Assassin's Creed Valhalla, which launched in 2020. Ubisoft also confirmed last month that Shadows was the best day-one launch on the PlayStation Store for the company.

According to SteamDB charts, the Japan-set action-RPG has seen an all-time peak concurrent player count of 64,825 on Steam. Shadows launched on Steam in addition to Ubisoft Connect on PC, alongside PS5 and Xbox Series S/X.

Ubisoft had been banking on the game's success after a series of misfiring AAA releases that resulted in the company's stock price falling 40 percent in 2024. Last month, the company announced a new dedicated subsidiary for its core IPs of Assassin's Creed, Far Cry and Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six. The subsidiary is backed by a €1.16 billion (roughly Rs. 10,694 crore) investment from Chinese conglomerate Tencent, which holds a minority stake in the new entity.

Assassin's Creed Shadows launched on March 20 across PC, PS5 and Xbox Series S/X. The game is set in 16th century Japan and follows the stories of its dual protagonists — Naoe, a shinobi, and Yasuke, a samurai. 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Assassin's Creed Shadows, Ubisoft, Assassins Creed, Assassins Creed Shadows Sales
Manas Mitul
Manas Mitul
In his time as a journalist, Manas Mitul has written on a wide spectrum of beats including politics, culture and sports. He enjoys reading, walking around in museums and rewatching films. Talk to Manas about football and tennis, but maybe don’t bring up his video game backlog. More
Apple Is Improving Apple Intelligence Features Using Differential Privacy Techniques
Assassin's Creed Shadows Best Selling Game in the US Since Launch: Circana
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Motorola Edge 60 Stylus With Built-In Stylus Launched in India at This Price
  2. Nothing Teases CMF Buds 2 Design and Colourways Ahead of April 28 Launch
  3. OnePlus 13T Set to Launch on This Date; Colours, Display Details Revealed
  4. Google Raises Minimum RAM, Memory Specifications for Android Phones
  5. Vivo Watch 5 Key Features Revealed Ahead of April 21 Launch
  6. Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Gets Limited-Time Discount in India
  7. Redmi A5 WithÂ 5,200mAh Battery Debuts in India
  8. Realme GT 7 Design, Colour Options Revealed Ahead of April 23 Launch
  9. Motorola Razr 60 Ultra Spotted on Geekbench Ahead of Anticipated Launch
  10. OnePlus Nord CE 5 Specifications Leaked
#Latest Stories
  1. DoT Reportedly Asks Telcos to Complete Caller ID System Trials, Submit Report by April 18
  2. Assassin's Creed Shadows Best Selling Game in the US Since Launch: Circana
  3. World's First Baby Born Through Fully Automated, Remotely Operated IVF Procedure
  4. Apple Is Improving Apple Intelligence Features Using Differential Privacy Techniques
  5. Realme GT 7 Design, Colour Options Revealed Ahead of April 23 Launch
  6. Realme Narzo 80 Pro 5G, Narzo 80x 5G Now Available for Purchase in India: Price, Launch Offers
  7. Google Raises Minimum RAM and Memory Specifications for Android Smartphones
  8. OnePlus Nord CE 5 Specifications Leaked; Said to Offer MediaTek Dimensity 8350 Chipset
  9. Apple Follows Google in Blocking 14 Unregistered Crypto Exchange Apps in South Korea
  10. OnePlus 13T Confirmed to Launch on April 24; Colour Options, Display Details Revealed
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »