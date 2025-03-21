Technology News
  Assassin's Creed Shadows Crosses 1 Million Players on Launch Day, Ubisoft Confirms

Assassin's Creed Shadows Crosses 1 Million Players on Launch Day, Ubisoft Confirms

Assassin’s Creed Shadows launched across PC, PS5 and Xbox Series S/X on March 20.

Written by Manas Mitul | Updated: 21 March 2025 20:28 IST
Assassin's Creed Shadows Crosses 1 Million Players on Launch Day, Ubisoft Confirms

Photo Credit: Ubisoft

Assassin's Creed Shadows is set in 16th century Japan

Highlights
  • Assassin's Creed Shadows features dual protagonists
  • Ubisoft's stock price fell 40 percent in 2024
  • Assassin's Creed Shadows was delayed twice
Assassin's Creed Shadows has crossed over one million players across all platforms, Ubisoft confirmed Friday. The company did not disclose initial sales figures for the open-world action-RPG, but said the game had reached the impressive milestone on the day of release. Assassin's Creed Shadows launched across PC, PS5 and Xbox Series S/X on March 20.

Assassin's Creed Shadows Reaches 1 Million Players

Ubisoft thanked players in a post on X (formerly Twitter) and said the game had reached one million players on launch day.

“It's not even 4PM here in Canada and Assassin's Creed Shadows has already passed 1 million players! Thank YOU from the bottom of our hearts for joining this adventure in Feudal Japan. We are beyond excited to start this journey with you,” the company said in the post.

While Ubisoft did not clarify launch day sales figures, one million players would be spread across PC (on Steam, Ubisoft Connect and other support PC games storefronts), PS5 and Xbox Series S/X. Assassin's Creed Shadows is also available with the Ubisoft+ subscription.

Looking at Steam's Top Sellers chart, which lists the current top 100 selling games on the platform by revenue, provides some indication of the game's sales performance. Assassin's Creed Shadows sits top of the chart, indicated strong sales.

On SteamDB, Assassin's Creed Shadows has reached a peak of 46,531 concurrent players within one day of launch at the time of writing. While that number is promising, it is dwarfed by Capcom's Monster Hunter Wilds reaching one million concurrent players on launch day. The sales performance of Ubisoft's latest action-RPG should become clearer in the coming weeks.

Assassin's Creed Shadows launched on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series S/X on March 20 after being delayed twice. After two of its AAA releases, Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora and Star Wars Outlaws, sold below expectations back-to-back, Ubisoft said it was delaying the new Assassin's Creed game from its original November 2024 launch to further polish the game.

The success of Assassin's Creed Shadows is seen as vital for Ubisoft, that has been facing financial troubles over the past year. The company's stock price fell over 40 percent last year, leading to its founding Guillemot family to explore talks with Tencent and other investors on a buyout deal.

Comments

Further reading: Assassins Creed Shadows, Assassins Creed, Ubisoft
Manas Mitul
Manas Mitul


