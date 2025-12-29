Technology News
PlayStation Store January Sale Best Deals: Arc Raiders, Death Stranding 2, Spider-Man 2 and More

The PlayStation Store January sale will last till January 8, 2026.

Written by Manas Mitul | Updated: 29 December 2025 14:08 IST
PlayStation Store January Sale Best Deals: Arc Raiders, Death Stranding 2, Spider-Man 2 and More

Photo Credit: Embark Studios

Arc Raiders gets a 20 percent discount and is available for Rs. 1,729 on PS5

Highlights
  • Arc Raiders released on PC, PS5, Xbox Series S/X on October 30
  • Marvel's Spider-Man 2 gets a 50 percent discount during the January sale
  • Star Wars Outlaws is 70 percent off during the sale
It's the last week of 2025, which means all games storefronts have ongoing year-end sales. Steam and Epic Games Store have discounted thousands of games for PC players. We rounded up the best Steam Winter sale deals last week. Here, we'll take a look at the best deals now live on the PlayStation Store as part of Sony's year-end January sale.

The PlayStation Store sale brings up to 75 percent discount on PS4 and PS5 digital games. In the January sale, acclaimed arcade racing title Forza Horizon 5 gets a 40 percent discount. Game of the Year winner Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 is also available with a 20 percent discount.

Sports fans can avail big discounts on games like EA Sports FC 26, NBA 2K26, F1 25, and UFC 5. Newly released games like Dispatch, Arc Raiders, and Dying Light: The Beast get moderate discounts during the sale, too.

The January sale, which is live till January 8, 2026, brings big discounts on PS5 exclusives. Death Stranding 2: On the Beach, Gadget 360's best reviewed game of the year, gets a 25 percent discount and is selling at Rs. 3,749. Last year's Game of the Year winner Astro Bot is available with a 29 percent discount. And Marvel's Spider-Man is 50 percent off during the sale.

Here are the best deals on PlayStation Store's year-end January sale:

Games MRP Sale Price Discount
Forza Horizon 5 (PS5) Rs. 3.999 Rs. 2,399 40 percent
Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 (cross-gen bundle) Rs. 5,999 Rs. 4,199 30 percent
Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 (PS5) Rs. 2,999 Rs. 2,399 20 percent
Assassin's Creed Shadows (PS5) Rs. 5,599 Rs. 2,799 50 percent
Resident Evil 4 (PS4 and PS5) Rs. 2,499 Rs. 999 60 percent

Best Deals on PS5 Exclusives

Games MRP Sale Price Discount
Death Stranding 2: On the Beach Rs. 4,999 Rs. 3,749 25 percent
Astro Bot Rs. 3,999 Rs. 2,839 29 percent
Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Rs. 4,999 Rs. 2,499 50 percent
The Last of Us Part 1 Rs. 4,999 Rs. 2,499 50 percent
God of War Ragnarök (PS4 and PS5) Rs. 4,999 Rs. 1,849 63 percent

Best Deals on New Games

Games MRP Sale Price Discount
Arc Raiders (PS5) Rs. 2,162 Rs. 1,729 20 percent
Dying Light: The Beast (PS5) Rs. 3,999 Rs. 3,199 20 percent
Dispatch (PS5) Rs. 2,913 Rs. 2,621 10 percent
The Outer Worlds 2 (PS5) Rs. 5,499 Rs. 3,849 30 percent
Hell is Us (PS5) Rs. 3,499 Rs. 2.099 40 percent

Best Deep Discounts (70 Percent or Above)

Games MRP Sale Price Discount
Red Dead Redemption 2 (PS4) Rs. 4,599 Rs. 1,149 75 percent
It Takes Two (PS4 and PS5) Rs. 2,499 Rs. 499 80 percent
Star Wars Outlaws (PS5) Rs. 5,599 Rs. 1,679 70 percent
Assassin's Creed Mirage (PS4 and PS5) Rs. 3,499 Rs. 1,049 70 percent
Alan Wake 2 (PS5) Rs. 3,246 Rs. 973 70 percent

Best Deals on Shooters

Games MRP Sale Price Discount
Battlefield 6 (PS5) Rs. 4,999 Rs. 3,499 30 percent
Ready or Not (PS5) Rs. 2,999 Rs. 2,399 20 percent
Borderlands 4 (PS5) Rs. 4,999 Rs. 3,999 20 percent
Gears of War: Reloaded (PS5) Rs. 2,499 Rs. 1,249 50 percent
Cronos: The New Dawn (PS5) Rs. 3,499 Rs. 2,624 25 percent

Best Deals on Sports Games

Games MRP Sale Price Discount
EA Sports FC 26 (PS4 and PS5) Rs. 4,999 Rs. 1,999 60 percent
NBA 2K26 (PS4 and PS5) Rs. 4,999 Rs. 1,999 60 percent
WWE 2K25 (PS4 and PS5) Rs. 4,999 Rs. 1,649 67 percent
EA Sports Madden NFL 26 (PS5) Rs. 4,999 Rs. 1,999 60 percent
Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3 + 4 - Cross-Gen Edition (PS4 and PS5) Rs. 4,499 Rs. 2,699 40 percent
Death Stranding 2: On The Beach

Death Stranding 2: On The Beach

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Good
  • Thought-provoking, emotional story
  • Stunning visuals and setting
  • Social gameplay systems
  • Evocative music
  • Strong cast of new characters
  • Bad
  • Excess of tools and technology
  • No added depth to action
  • Server connection issues
Read detailed Sony Death Stranding 2: On The Beach review
Genre Action-Adventure
Platform PlayStation 5 (PS5)
Modes Single-player
PEGI Rating 18+
Forza Horizon 5

Forza Horizon 5

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Good
  • Mexico looks beautiful
  • Varied regions, better with weather
  • Looks and performs great on Xbox One X
  • Hundreds of cars
  • Driving mechanics are refined
  • Easy to pick up, but with depth
  • Less demanding PvP multiplayer
  • Deep co-op support
  • EventLab is promising
  • Diverse character creator
  • Bad
  • Lack of innovation
  • Iterative update
  • Horizon Arcade is hit-and-miss
  • Expedition collectibles are meh
Read detailed Xbox Forza Horizon 5 review
Genre Racing
Platform PlayStation 5 (PS5), Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, PC: Windows
Modes Single-player, Multiplayer
Series Forza
PEGI Rating 12+
Assassin's Creed Shadows

Assassin's Creed Shadows

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Good
  • Renewed focus on Stealth
  • Stunning visuals and open world
  • Polished combat
  • Lack of bugs and glitches
  • Focus on assassins? story
  • Bad
  • Repetitive gameplay loop
  • Weak story and characters
  • Shallow combat system
Read detailed Ubisoft Assassin's Creed Shadows review
Genre Action-Adventure
Platform Amazon Luna, PlayStation 5 (PS5), Xbox Series S/X, PC: Windows, PC: macOS
Modes Single-player
Series Assassin's Creed
PEGI Rating 16+
Resident Evil 4 (2023)

Resident Evil 4 (2023)

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Good
  • Looks amazing and is well-optimised
  • Massively improved controls
  • Characters are more suited to the times
  • You can parry incoming attacks now
  • Knife durability adds a sense of resourcefulness
  • Over-the-top action sequences
  • Gory combat
  • Bad
  • Ada Wong's voice acting feels off
  • Shadows can get too dark
  • Some bonus modes have been scrapped
Read detailed Capcom Resident Evil 4 (2023) review
Genre Survival horror
Platform PlayStation 4 (PS4), PlayStation 5 (PS5), Xbox Series S/X, PC: Windows
Modes Single-player
Series Resident Evil
PEGI Rating 18+
Astro Bot

Astro Bot

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Good
  • Fun, engaging gameplay
  • Vibrant visuals
  • Rewarding exploration
  • Free-flowing level design
  • Excellent soundtrack
  • Excellent DualSense feedback
  • Bad
  • Lack of a challenge
  • Gameplay lacks depth
Read detailed Sony Astro Bot review
Genre Platformer
Platform PlayStation 5 (PS5)
Modes Single-player
PEGI Rating 7+
Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Good
  • A faithful Spider-Man story
  • Excellent visuals
  • Kinetic combat
  • Engaging exploration and traversal
  • Attention to side characters, villains
  • Great music and audio design
  • Immersive New York City open world
  • Bad
  • Story pacing suffers at times
  • Risk-averse narrative decisions
  • Short campaign
  • Side activities lack inspiration
Read detailed Sony Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 review
Genre Action-Adventure
Platform PlayStation 5 (PS5)
Modes Single-player
Series Marvel’s Spider-Man
PEGI Rating 16+
Dispatch

Dispatch

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Good
  • Excellent, episodic story
  • Striking animation and visuals
  • Likeable cast of characters
  • Great voice work
  • Slick action sequences
  • Tense, fun management gameplay
  • Bad
  • Lacks gameplay depth and variety
  • Supporting cast doesn't get spotlight
  • Limited player choices
Read detailed AdHoc Studio Dispatch review
Genre Adventure
Platform PC: Windows
Modes Single-player
Star Wars Outlaws

Star Wars Outlaws

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Good
  • Excellent visuals
  • Ship exploration and combat
  • Immersive environments
  • Intriguing story
  • Nix!
  • Bad
  • Shallow combat and stealth
  • Poor facial animations
  • Repetitive missions
  • Stiff platforming
  • Dreadful enemy AI
Read detailed Ubisoft Star Wars Outlaws review
Genre Action-Adventure
Platform PlayStation 5 (PS5), Xbox Series S/X, PC: Windows
Modes Single-player
PEGI Rating 16+
Assassin's Creed Mirage

Assassin's Creed Mirage

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Good
  • Tighter scope
  • Baghdad is dense and lively
  • Stealth is back
  • Effective and clunky combat
  • No icon clutter on map
  • Bad
  • Dull story and characters
  • Stiff voice acting
  • Repetitive, non-challenging gameplay loop
  • Dumb enemy AI
  • Overpowered skill tree
  • Lack of Tool variety
  • Lack of regional diversity in map
Read detailed Ubisoft Assassin's Creed Mirage review
Genre Action-Adventure
Platform Amazon Luna, PlayStation 4 (PS4), PlayStation 5 (PS5), Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, PC: Windows
Modes Single-player
Series Assassin's Creed
PEGI Rating 18+
Battlefield 6

Battlefield 6

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Good
  • Excellent and immersive multiplayer
  • Satisfying gunplay
  • Large-scale multiplayer modes
  • Robust performance
  • State of the art visuals
  • Bad
  • Underwhelming single-player campaign
  • Sluggish multiplayer progression
  • Lack of truly massive maps
Read detailed Electronic Arts Battlefield 6 review
Genre Shooter
Platform PlayStation 5 (PS5), Xbox Series S/X, PC: Windows
Modes Single-player, Multiplayer
Series Battlefield
PEGI Rating 18+
Borderlands 4

Borderlands 4

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Good
  • Excellent, engaging gunplay
  • Variety of classes and skill trees
  • Deep customisation options
  • New traversal mechanics
  • Open world suits Borderlands
  • Bad
  • Performance issues
  • Predictable story
  • Lack of open world innovation
Read detailed 2K Games Borderlands 4 review
Genre Shooter
Platform PlayStation 5 (PS5), Xbox Series S/X, PC: Windows
Modes Single-player, Multiplayer
Series Borderlands
PEGI Rating 18+
Cronos: The New Dawn

Cronos: The New Dawn

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Genre Survival horror
Platform Nintendo Switch 2, PlayStation 5 (PS5), Xbox Series S/X, PC: Windows, PC: macOS, PC: Linux
Modes Single-player
PEGI Rating 18+
EA Sports FC 26

EA Sports FC 26

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Good
  • Two distinct ways to play
  • "Authentic" preset revitalises offline play
  • Improved Ultimate Team experience
  • Better animations
  • More responsive gameplay
  • Bad
  • Manager mode experience largely unchanged
  • "Competitive" preset strays far from authenticity
  • Improved but inconsistent AI positioning
Read detailed Electronic Arts EA Sports FC 26 review
Genre Sports
Platform Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch 2, PlayStation 4 (PS4), PlayStation 5 (PS5), Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, PC: Windows
Modes Single-player, Multiplayer
Series EA Sports FC
PEGI Rating 3+
NBA 2K26

NBA 2K26

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Genre Sports
Platform Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 (PS4), PlayStation 5 (PS5), Xbox Series S/X, PC: Windows
Modes Single-player
Series NBA 2K
PEGI Rating 3+
EA Sports Madden NFL 26

EA Sports Madden NFL 26

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Genre Sports
Platform Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5 (PS5), Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, PC: Windows
Modes Single-player, Multiplayer
Series Madden NFL
PEGI Rating 3+
Manas Mitul
Manas Mitul
In his time as a journalist, Manas Mitul has written on a wide spectrum of beats including politics, culture and sports. He enjoys reading, walking around in museums and rewatching films. Talk to Manas about football and tennis, but maybe don’t bring up his video game backlog. More
