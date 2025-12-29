It's the last week of 2025, which means all games storefronts have ongoing year-end sales. Steam and Epic Games Store have discounted thousands of games for PC players. We rounded up the best Steam Winter sale deals last week. Here, we'll take a look at the best deals now live on the PlayStation Store as part of Sony's year-end January sale.

The PlayStation Store sale brings up to 75 percent discount on PS4 and PS5 digital games. In the January sale, acclaimed arcade racing title Forza Horizon 5 gets a 40 percent discount. Game of the Year winner Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 is also available with a 20 percent discount.

Sports fans can avail big discounts on games like EA Sports FC 26, NBA 2K26, F1 25, and UFC 5. Newly released games like Dispatch, Arc Raiders, and Dying Light: The Beast get moderate discounts during the sale, too.

The January sale, which is live till January 8, 2026, brings big discounts on PS5 exclusives. Death Stranding 2: On the Beach, Gadget 360's best reviewed game of the year, gets a 25 percent discount and is selling at Rs. 3,749. Last year's Game of the Year winner Astro Bot is available with a 29 percent discount. And Marvel's Spider-Man is 50 percent off during the sale.

Here are the best deals on PlayStation Store's year-end January sale:

Best Deals on Popular Games

Best Deals on PS5 Exclusives

Games MRP Sale Price Discount Death Stranding 2: On the Beach Rs. 4,999 Rs. 3,749 25 percent Astro Bot Rs. 3,999 Rs. 2,839 29 percent Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Rs. 4,999 Rs. 2,499 50 percent The Last of Us Part 1 Rs. 4,999 Rs. 2,499 50 percent God of War Ragnarök (PS4 and PS5) Rs. 4,999 Rs. 1,849 63 percent

Best Deals on New Games

Best Deep Discounts (70 Percent or Above)

Best Deals on Shooters

Best Deals on Sports Games