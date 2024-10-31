Technology News
Pancreatic Cancer Awareness Low Among Under-50 Adults, Despite Rising Cases

Many also unaware of how lifestyle changes may help reduce likelihood of the disease.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 31 October 2024 19:26 IST
Pancreatic Cancer Awareness Low Among Under-50 Adults, Despite Rising Cases

Photo Credit: Unsplash/ National Cancer Institute

Healthy weight may reduce pancreatic cancer risk, says Cruz-Monserrate

Highlights
  • Survey finds limited awareness of pancreatic cancer in adults under 50.
  • Experts concerned about rising pancreatic cancer cases in younger people.
  • Lifestyle changes can reduce pancreatic cancer risk, study shows.
The Ohio State University Comprehensive Cancer Center—Arthur G. James Cancer Hospital and Richard J. Solove Research Institute (OSUCCC—James) recently conducted a survey revealing a worrying knowledge gap about pancreatic cancer in adults under 50. Although pancreatic cancer is increasingly diagnosed in younger people, the survey found that over half of respondents did not recognise its early symptoms, and around a third mistakenly believed that only older individuals are at risk. Many were also unaware of how lifestyle changes could help reduce the likelihood of this disease.

Rising Diagnoses in People Under 50 Spark Concerns

Dr Zobeida Cruz-Monserrate, co-leader of the Molecular Carcinogenesis and Chemoprevention Programme at OSUCCC—James, highlighted that pancreatic cancer rates in younger age groups have been growing by roughly 1% each year. Dr Cruz-Monserrate pointed to this shift as both unusual and concerning. As pancreatic cancer often goes undetected until advanced stages, reducing the effectiveness of available treatments.

Factors Influencing Pancreatic Cancer Risk

While genetics account for about 10 percent of pancreatic cancer cases, lifestyle factors play a significant role in determining an individual's risk. Data from the American Cancer Society indicate that obesity, for instance, increases one's lifetime risk of pancreatic cancer by as much as 20 percent. Dr Cruz-Monserrate emphasised that a healthy weight, regular physical activity, and limited alcohol intake can positively influence not only pancreatic cancer risk but overall health as well.

Exploring Preventive Measures and Early Detection

At OSUCCC—James, research is underway to develop early detection methods for pancreatic cancer, such as minimally invasive tests for pancreatic cysts. Additionally, researchers are examining the potential connections between chronic pancreatitis, diabetes, and pancreatic cancer. Until more targeted screening is available, Dr Cruz-Monserrate advises focusing on lifestyle adjustments that can help minimise risks.

Ongoing Efforts in Detection and Prevention

With pancreatic cancer remaining one of the most challenging cancers to treat, increased public awareness and preventative lifestyle choices are critical.

 

Further reading: Pancreatic Cancer, Health Awareness, Cancer Research, Ohio State University, Risk Factors, Early Detection
