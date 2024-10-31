OnePlus 13 was launched in China on Thursday as the company's latest flagship smartphone. It is one of the first handsets to arrive with the new Snapdragon 8 Elite chip from Qualcomm, and it equipped with up to 24GB of RAM and up to 1TB of storage. OnePlus has equipped the new smartphone with a 6.82-inch AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate. It also features a 50-megapixel triple rear camera setup that is tuned by Hasselblad. The OnePlus 13 runs on ColorOS 15, which is based on Android 15, while the global model will arrive with OxygenOS 15.

OnePlus 13 Price, Availability

OnePlus 13 price is set at CNY 4,499 (roughly Rs. 53,100) for the base model with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, while the 12GB+512GB model costs CNY 4,899 (roughly Rs. 57,900). Meanwhile, the price of the 16GB+512GB is set at CNY 5,299 (roughly Rs. 62,600), while the top-of-the-line model with 24GB of RAM and 1TB of storage will be available for CNY 5,999 (roughly Rs. 70,900).

Customers in China can pre-order the smartphone via the company's website, and the handset will go on sale on November 1. It will be available in Blue (leather), Obsidian (glass), and White (glass) colourways. OnePlus is also expected to launch the smartphone in global markets, including India.

OnePlus 13 Specifications, Features

The dual-SIM (Nano+Nano) OnePlus 13 runs on Android 15-based ColorOS 15 and sports a 6.82-inch Quad-HD+ (1440x3168 pixels) LTPO AMOLED screen produced by BOE with a refresh rate that ranges between 1Hz-120Hz, a peak brightness level of 4,500 nits, and Dolby Vision support. The display also supports 2,160Hz pulse-width modulation when the handset is used in low light scenarios.

OnePlus 13 is available with leather (pictured) or glass finishes

Photo Credit: OnePlus

OnePlus has equipped the smartphone with a Snapdragon 8 Elite chip and an Adreno 830 GPU, paired with up to 24GB of LPDDR5X RAM. You get up to 1TB of UFS 4.0 inbuilt storage on the OnePlus 13, and it can't be expanded via a storage card.

Like its predecessor, the OnePlus 13 is equipped with a triple rear camera setup that is tuned by Hasselblad. It comprises a 50-megapxiel primary camera with OIS and an f/1.6 aperture, a 50-megapixel ultrawide camera with an f/2.2 aperture, and a 50-megapixel periscope telephoto camera (3x optical, 6x in-sensor, 120x digital) with OIS and an f/2.6 aperture. On the front, there's a 32-megapixel camera with an f/2.4 aperture.

The handset is equipped with dual stereo speakers and four microphones. Connectivity options on the OnePlus 13 include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, NFC, dual band GPS, and a USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C port. It features a proximity sensor, ambient light sensor, colour temperature sensor, e-compass, accelerometer, gyroscope, hall sensor, laser focus sensor, and a spectral sensor.

There's an ultrasonic fingerprint scanner under the display of the OnePlus 13, for biometric authentication. It packs a 6,000mAh battery with 100W Flash Charge (wired) and 50W Flash Charge (wireless) support. The handset also supports reverse wired (5W) and reverse wireless (10W) charging.

The OnePlus 13 has an infrared (IR) transmitter, which can be used to control appliances. It has IP68 and IP69 certifications for dust and water resistance. The OnePlus 13 measures 162.9x76.5x8.9mm and weighs 210g (leather finish) while the glass finish has a thickness of 8.5mm and weighs 213g.