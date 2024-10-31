Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • OnePlus 13 With Snapdragon 8 Elite Chip, 50 Megapixel Triple Rear Camera Setup Launched: Price, Specifications

OnePlus 13 With Snapdragon 8 Elite Chip, 50-Megapixel Triple Rear Camera Setup Launched: Price, Specifications

OnePlus 13 is equipped with an ultrasonic fingerprint scanner for biometric authentication.

Written by David Delima | Updated: 31 October 2024 16:49 IST
OnePlus 13 With Snapdragon 8 Elite Chip, 50-Megapixel Triple Rear Camera Setup Launched: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: OnePlus

OnePlus 13 has IP69 and IP68 ratings for dust and water resistance

Highlights
  • OnePlus 13 runs on ColorOS 15 in China, which is based on Android 15
  • The handset is equipped with a large 6,000mAh battery
  • The OnePlus 13 sports a 6.82-inch AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate
Advertisement

OnePlus 13 was launched in China on Thursday as the company's latest flagship smartphone. It is one of the first handsets to arrive with the new Snapdragon 8 Elite chip from Qualcomm, and it equipped with up to 24GB of RAM and up to 1TB of storage. OnePlus has equipped the new smartphone with a 6.82-inch AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate. It also features a 50-megapixel triple rear camera setup that is tuned by Hasselblad. The OnePlus 13 runs on ColorOS 15, which is based on Android 15, while the global model will arrive with OxygenOS 15.

OnePlus 13 Price, Availability

OnePlus 13 price is set at CNY 4,499 (roughly Rs. 53,100) for the base model with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, while the 12GB+512GB model costs CNY 4,899 (roughly Rs. 57,900). Meanwhile, the price of the 16GB+512GB is set at CNY 5,299 (roughly Rs. 62,600), while the top-of-the-line model with 24GB of RAM and 1TB of storage will be available for CNY 5,999 (roughly Rs. 70,900).

Customers in China can pre-order the smartphone via the company's website, and the handset will go on sale on November 1. It will be available in Blue (leather), Obsidian (glass), and White (glass) colourways. OnePlus is also expected to launch the smartphone in global markets, including India.

OnePlus 13 Specifications, Features

The dual-SIM (Nano+Nano) OnePlus 13 runs on Android 15-based ColorOS 15 and sports a 6.82-inch Quad-HD+ (1440x3168 pixels) LTPO AMOLED screen produced by BOE with a refresh rate that ranges between 1Hz-120Hz, a peak brightness level of 4,500 nits, and Dolby Vision support. The display also supports 2,160Hz pulse-width modulation when the handset is used in low light scenarios.

oneplus 13 inline Oneplus 13

OnePlus 13 is available with leather (pictured) or glass finishes
Photo Credit: OnePlus

 

OnePlus has equipped the smartphone with a Snapdragon 8 Elite chip and an Adreno 830 GPU, paired with up to 24GB of LPDDR5X RAM. You get up to 1TB of UFS 4.0 inbuilt storage on the OnePlus 13, and it can't be expanded via a storage card.

Like its predecessor, the OnePlus 13 is equipped with a triple rear camera setup that is tuned by Hasselblad. It comprises a 50-megapxiel primary camera with OIS and an f/1.6 aperture, a 50-megapixel ultrawide camera with an f/2.2 aperture, and a 50-megapixel periscope telephoto camera (3x optical, 6x in-sensor, 120x digital) with OIS and an f/2.6 aperture. On the front, there's a 32-megapixel camera with an f/2.4 aperture.

The handset is equipped with dual stereo speakers and four microphones. Connectivity options on the OnePlus 13 include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, NFC, dual band GPS, and a USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C port. It features a proximity sensor, ambient light sensor, colour temperature sensor, e-compass, accelerometer, gyroscope, hall sensor, laser focus sensor, and a spectral sensor.

There's an ultrasonic fingerprint scanner under the display of the OnePlus 13, for biometric authentication. It packs a 6,000mAh battery with 100W Flash Charge (wired) and 50W Flash Charge (wireless) support. The handset also supports reverse wired (5W) and reverse wireless (10W) charging.

The OnePlus 13 has an infrared (IR) transmitter, which can be used to control appliances. It has IP68 and IP69 certifications for dust and water resistance. The OnePlus 13 measures 162.9x76.5x8.9mm and weighs 210g (leather finish) while the glass finish has a thickness of 8.5mm and weighs 213g.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: OnePlus 13, OnePlus 13 Price, OnePlus 13 Specifications, OnePlus
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, on Twitter at @DxDavey, and Mastodon at mstdn.social/@delima. More
Meta Warns of Worsening AI Losses After Sales Narrowly Beat

Related Stories

OnePlus 13 With Snapdragon 8 Elite Chip, 50-Megapixel Triple Rear Camera Setup Launched: Price, Specifications
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6, Galaxy Z Flip 6 Price in India Discounted
  2. iQOO 13 With Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC, 120W Fast Charging Launched
  3. OnePlus 13 With Snapdragon 8 Elite, 6,000mAh Battery Launched: See Price
  4. Apple Announces RAM Upgrade for M2, M3-Powered MacBook Air
  5. Honor Magic 7, Magic 7 Pro With Snapdragon 8 Elite SoCs Launched
  6. Nokia 108 4G (2024) and Nokia 125 4G (2024) Unveiled
  7. Xiaomi TV S Pro Mini LED 2025 Series With Up to 100-Inch Screen Launched
  8. Samsung's One UI 7 Update Will Reportedly Arrive With These New Features
  9. Daredevil Born Again OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?
#Latest Stories
  1. Cyberpunk 2077: Ultimate Edition Confirmed to Be Available for Mac in Early 2025
  2. OnePlus 13 With Snapdragon 8 Elite Chip, 50-Megapixel Triple Rear Camera Setup Launched: Price, Specifications
  3. Samsung Confirms Launch Timeline of Galaxy S25 Series; First XR Headset to Be Unveiled Soon
  4. Poco F7 Pro Key Features, Poco F7 Ultra Camera Specifications Surface Online
  5. Meta Warns of Worsening AI Losses After Sales Narrowly Beat
  6. Samsung Rises After Signalling Progress With Nvidia on AI Memory
  7. Nokia 108 4G (2024), Nokia 125 4G (2024) Announced With Wireless FM Radio, Snake Game
  8. Samsung's One UI 7 Update to Introduce Smart Notification Management, Redesigned Icons and New AI Features
  9. Honor Watch 5 With 1.85-Inch AMOLED Screen, eSIM Support Launched: Price, Specifications
  10. Google Pixel 11a, Pixel Tablet 3 to Be Equipped With Less Capable Tensor G6 Chip: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »