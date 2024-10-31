Technology News
English Edition
  Apple Intelligence Writing Tools Support for Windows Apps Arrives on Parallels Desktop

Apple Intelligence Writing Tools Support for Windows Apps Arrives on Parallels Desktop

Users with a Windows virtual machine running on a Mac computer with an Apple Silicon chip in the US can access Apple Intelligence on Windows apps.

Written by David Delima | Updated: 31 October 2024 19:40 IST
Photo Credit: Apple

The first Apple Intelligence features rolled out on October 28 include Apple Writing Tools (pictured)

Highlights
  • Apple Intelligence features rolled out on October 28 to users in the US
  • They can also be used on virtualised Windows apps running on macOS
  • Parallels Desktop requires an update before users can access the features
Apple Intelligence began rolling out to users in the US earlier this week, as part of the company's iOS 18.1 and macOS 15.1 software update. The most notable AI feature that is available on compatible iPhone and Mac computers is called Apple Writing Tools, and it allows users to proofread or summarise text on their device, make changes to tone and length, or simply rewrite it altogether. While the feature works with most apps designed for macOS, users can also access it on Windows apps running in a virtual machine on macOS.

Apple Intelligence Writing Tools Support for Windows Apps Introduced

Users with a Mac computer running on macOS Sequoia can use the new Apple Writing Tools feature that is part of the first Apple Intelligence feature rollout, while accessing Windows applications running inside a virtual machine, according to a support document shared by virtualisation software maker Parallels.

After updating to macOS 15.1, users who have a Parallels Desktop virtual machine on their Mac computer can begin using the new Apple Writing Tools feature while running Windows applications like Microsoft Word or PowerPoint. It's worth noting that Apple Intelligence will need to be activated on the computer before support for Windows applications can be enabled via an update.

According to the virtualisation software firm, users will need to open the Parallels Desktop Control Center, start up their Windows virtual machine, then click on the following options in the menu bar at the top of the screen: Actions > Update Parallels Tools.

apple writing tools parallels apple writing tools

Apple Writing Tools running on the web version of Microsoft Word on Microsoft Edge
Photo Credit: Parallels

 

Once this process is complete, users can select a block of text inside an app like Microsoft Word running on their virtual machine on Parallels Desktop, then press the Shift + Command + W keyboard shortcut to access the Apple Writing Tools menu.     

Apple Intelligence is available to users in the US, on Mac computers that have an Apple Silicon chip. This means that if a user is running a MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, Mac mini, iMac, or Mac Pro with an M1, M2, M3, or M4 series chip, they will be able to access Apple Intelligence, as long as their system language is set to English (US). 

David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, on Twitter at @DxDavey, and Mastodon at mstdn.social/@delima. More
