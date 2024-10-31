Apple could shake up its iPhone lineup next year by introducing a new iPhone 17 Slim (or Air) model, according to recent reports. While it's currently unclear whether Apple will replace its Plus model with a new 'Slim' model, a South Korean publication reports that Samsung is also considering the launch of a 'slim' Galaxy S25 handset. This purported Galaxy S25 Slim model is likely to be released in limited numbers, according to the report. The Galaxy S series typically includes a standard and Plus model, as well as an Ultra variant.

Samsung Might Have a New Galaxy S25 Phone in the Works

An ETNews report (in Korean) citing industry sources states that Samsung is planning to unveil a slim model as a follow-up to the Galaxy S25 series, which is expected to arrive in early 2025. Like the recently launched Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition, this Galaxy S25 version will reportedly have a thin build. It could be released a few months after the Galaxy S25 series, according to the publication.

Samsung is reportedly considering a limited release for the purported Galaxy S25 Slim model, and will gauge the market's response. The report states that if the handset receives a positive response from customers, then Samsung might change the Galaxy S26 series lineup, which is not expected to debut until 2026.

If these claims are accurate, the shift to a slimmer form factor would be the most notable design change Samsung has made to its Galaxy S family in the last four years. The South Korean brand's Galaxy S series usually comprises a standard model alongside Plus and Ultra variants.

Meanwhile, Apple's thinner phone is expected to debut sometime in the second half of 2025 as the iPhone 17 Slim — or iPhone 17 Air — as per recent reports. This handset could rival Samsung's purported slim Galaxy S25 model.

Samsung has already confirmed that its Galaxy S25 series will be launched in the first half of next year, presumably in January. The trio is said to run on Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset and is likely to ship with Galaxy AI features. A recent leak suggests that the Galaxy S25 and Galaxy S25 Ultra will arrive in four colourways while the Plus variant will be sold in five shades. They will reportedly sport low-temperature polycrystalline oxide (LTPO) OLED panels built by Samsung Display using M13 organic materials.