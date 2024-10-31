Honor Magic 7 series including the Honor Magic 7 and Honor Magic 7 Pro were launched in China on Wednesday. The lineup has now been confirmed to see a global unveiling soon, although an exact date has yet to be announced. The smartphones in the series are powered by Snapdragon 8 Elite chipsets and support 100W wired and 80W wireless fast charging. They are equipped with triple rear camera setups including telephoto shooters. The phones ship with Android 15-based MagicOS 9.0 skin on top.

Honor Magic 7 Series Global Launch

The Honor Magic 7 series will launch globally soon, the company's global PR head Bhavya Siddappa (@bhavis) confirmed in an X post. She did not reveal the exact date of the global launch. Siddappa did not mention if the Honor Magic 7 and Magic 7 Pro will arrive in India either. We can expect to learn more in the upcoming days.

Stay tuned for #HonorMagic7Series global launch ❤️

Coming soon!!!! — Bhavya Siddappa (@bhavis) October 30, 2024

Honor Magic 7 Series Features

The Honor Magic 7 has a 6.78-inch full-HD+ (1,264 x 2,800 pixels) LTPO OLED display, while the Pro variant sports a 6.8-inch full-HD+ (1,280 x 2,800 pixels) LTPO OLED screen. The display panels support up to 120Hz refresh rate, 1,600 nits of global peak brightness, and TÜV Rheinland certifications for eye protection. The phones are backed by Snapdragon 8 Elite SoCs paired with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 1TB of onboard storage. They run on Android 15-based MagicOS 9.0 skin out-of-the-box.

In the camera department, the Honor Magic 7 series phones have 50-megapixel primary sensors, 50-megapixel secondary sensors with ultra-wide lenses, and 50-megapixel selfie shooters. The base model has a 50-megapixel telephoto camera, while the Pro option is equipped with a 200-megapixel periscope telephoto shooter, both with 3x optical zoom.

Both Honor Magic 7 and Magic 7 Pro handsets support 100W wired and 80W wireless fast charging. The vanilla version packs a 5,650mAh, while the Pro option is backed by a 5,850mAh cell. The phones come with in-display ultrasonic fingerprint sensors for security as well as IP68 and IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance. They support dual 5G, dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, GPS, AGPS, GLONASS, BeiDou, Galileo, NFC and USB Type-C connectivity.