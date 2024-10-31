In an unprecedented find for Hong Kong, scientists have uncovered the city's first-ever dinosaur fossils on Port Island. Preliminary analysis suggests that the bones likely belonged to a large Cretaceous-era dinosaur, an era dating back 145 to 66 million years. Officials have stated that further studies are necessary to determine the specific species, marking an exciting step forward for Hong Kong's contribution to palaeontology.

Discovery at Port Island: Hong Kong's Geological Treasure

The fossilised remains were discovered within a UNESCO-recognised geopark on Hong Kong's Port Island. The bones appeared scattered and weathered when it is unearthed. This gave a hint at a history of exposure to environmental elements. Officials speculate that the dinosaur's remains were initially buried under sediment, later re-exposed by natural forces, and subsequently reburied. Dr Michael Pittman, Assistant Professor and dinosaur expert at the Chinese University of Hong Kong, highlights the significance of the find, acknowledging that locating dinosaur fossils is often difficult due to the specific geological requirements. According to Pittman, successful discoveries require the right type of rock formations from suitable time periods—a combination not easily found in Hong Kong.

An Important Milestone in Hong Kong's Fossil Record

Although Hong Kong has previously revealed fossil remains from prehistoric marine life, this marks the city's first confirmed dinosaur fossils. Previous fossil finds have included ostracods and ammonites from nearly 400 million years ago, yet no dinosaur remains had ever been documented until now. Officials noted that this discovery, rooted in Hong Kong's rich geological layers, highlights the area's potential for future fossil finds, particularly given similarities between the rock formations on Port Island and those in Guangdong, where extensive dinosaur remains have been recorded.

Public Exhibit to Feature Fossils and Live Research

Starting this Friday, the fossils will be on display at the Hong Kong Heritage Discovery Centre, offering the public a unique view into the city's ancient history. The exhibit will later expand with a workshop and display area, where visitors can observe researchers at work. To support ongoing research, Port Island has been temporarily closed to the public, ensuring the preservation of this valuable site.