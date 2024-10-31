Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Science
  • Science News
  • New Study Unveils Deadly Power and Precision of Indigenous Australian Weapons Kodj and Leangle

New Study Unveils Deadly Power and Precision of Indigenous Australian Weapons Kodj and Leangle

Testing revealed distinct qualities between the weapons.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 31 October 2024 19:21 IST
New Study Unveils Deadly Power and Precision of Indigenous Australian Weapons Kodj and Leangle

Photo Credit: B.Cornish and M. Langley

The kodj offered agility, while the leangle was particularly devastating in force

Highlights
  • Biomechanics study reveals lethal force of kodj and leangle
  • Kodj, leangle exhibit unique strength and impact in strikes
  • Research reveals precision of Aboriginal weapons in action
Advertisement

In a study on Aboriginal weapons, biomechanics experts have explored the formidable strength and design of two traditional First Nations tools. These weapons, the leangle and kodj, have long been known for their impact, yet this research, as shared in Scientific Reports, sheds new light on the precise dynamics that make them so effective. The kodj, believed to date back tens of thousands of years, displays remarkable versatility with its double-edge structure.

Analysing the Lethality of Iconic Weapons

The research, initiated by the creators of the ABC TV series First Weapons, focuses on the kodj, a hybrid of a hammer and axe from the Nyoongar people of southwest Australia, and the leangle with its matching parrying shield, common in southeastern Australian traditions. With biomechanics tools, researchers analysed the energy and velocity produced in strikes with these weapons. Phil Breslin, series host and combat tester, demonstrated both tools in action to simulate real-life applications.

The Kodj and Leangle: Precision Design

The kodj, believed to date back tens of thousands of years, displays remarkable versatility with its double-edge structure, fashioned from a wattle wood handle and a stone blade, constructed by Larry Blight of the Menang Noongar community. The leangle, paired with a hardwood shield, was crafted by Brendan Kennedy and Trevor Kirby of the Wadi Wadi Country, provides effective defences in close-quarters encounters.

Biomechanics Findings

Testing revealed distinct qualities between the weapons. The kodj offered agility, allowing for dynamic movement and effective blows, while the leangle was particularly devastating in force. This knowledge deepens our understanding of how such weapons supported Indigenous communities, whether in hunting, conflict, or ritualised trials of strength and endurance.

Ancient Aboriginal weaponry continues to be studied for insights into how Indigenous cultures harnessed environmental resources for sophisticated, efficient tool-making. While the human force wielding each weapon was integral, this study demonstrates the impressive technical thought embedded within these ancient designs.

 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Aboriginal weapons, Indigenous Australian culture, biomechanics, kodj, leangle, traditional tools, Scientific Reports
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Spellbound: Animated Fantasy on Netflix with Rachel Zegler: Release Date, Trailer, Cast
Record-Breaking Marine Predation Event Provides Insights into Ocean Ecosystems
New Study Unveils Deadly Power and Precision of Indigenous Australian Weapons Kodj and Leangle
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus 13 With Snapdragon 8 Elite, 6,000mAh Battery Launched: See Price
  2. Honor Magic 7, Magic 7 Pro With Snapdragon 8 Elite SoCs Launched
  3. Gopichand's Viswam is Coming to Amazon Prime for Diwali
  4. Samsung's One UI 7 Update Will Reportedly Arrive With These New Features
  5. Poco F7 Pro, F7 Ultra Key Specifications Surface Online
  6. Daredevil Born Again OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?
  7. Samsung Galaxy S25 Series Launch Timeline Officially Confirmed
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy S25 Slim to Debut in 2025, Could Rival Purported iPhone 17 Air: Report
  2. Honor Magic 7, Magic 7 Pro Confirmed to Launch Globally Soon
  3. Apple Intelligence Writing Tools Support for Windows Apps Arrives on Parallels Desktop
  4. Nayanthara: Beyond the Fairytale; A Documentary on Her Life and Stardom Premiers Soon on Netflix
  5. Senna Netflix Series: Release Date, Trailer, Cast, and Plot of F1 Legend’s Story
  6. Pancreatic Cancer Awareness Low Among Under-50 Adults, Despite Rising Cases
  7. First Dinosaur Fossils Unearthed in Hong Kong’s Port Island, Revealing Ancient History
  8. Washington Reports Four New Bird Flu Cases in Farmworkers, US Tally Reaches 31
  9. New Study Unveils Deadly Power and Precision of Indigenous Australian Weapons Kodj and Leangle
  10. Gopichand’s Viswam: OTT Release Date on Amazon Prime Video This Diwali
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »