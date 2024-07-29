Astro Bot Gameplay Footage Surfaces Online Ahead of September 6 Launch

Astro Bot, the upcoming sequel to Astro's Playroom, was announced at Sony's State of Play showcase in May. Now, gameplay from the PlayStation exclusive has seemingly leaked. Over eight minutes of gameplay footage from the 3D platformer has surfaced, showing multiple levels, enemy encounters and traversal mechanics. The gameplay footage is reportedly the same as the demo showcase presented at Summer Game Fest in June. Astro Bot is set to release September 6 exclusively on PS5.

Astro Bot gameplay

As spotted by VGC, the off-screen footage of Astro Bot gameplay was captured by A9VG at the ongoing ChinaJoy digital entertainment expo in Shanghai.

The footage, recorded off-screen, shows over eight minutes of gameplay from Astro Bot, detailing platforming mechanics and Astro's abilities in the game. The footage also shows the titular bot taking on a giant octopus boss, in an encounter reminiscent of boss fights from Super Mario Odyssey, and Astro travelling to different levels in a galaxy on an aircraft.

Astro Bot is a sequel to Astro's Playroom, the free-to-play platformer that comes pre-installed in every PS5 and serves as a handy demo for the haptic feedback and adaptive trigger features of the DualSense controller.

Ther sequel, developed by Team Asobi, will be a space adventure platformer, much more expansive in scope than Astro's Playroom. Astro Bot will let players explore six galaxies and over 80 levels and hunt down Astro's crew.

The game will feature diverse environments and all new powers for Astro to help him take down a new roster of enemies and giant bosses. Astro Bot will also come with DualSense controller features for a more immersive experience.

A PS5-exclusive, Astro Bot is set to launch September 6, with pre-orders for the game now live. The Astro's Playroom sequel will not be free-to-play, and the Standard Edition of the title will cost Rs. 3,999.