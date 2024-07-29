Technology News
English Edition

Astro Bot Gameplay Footage Surfaces Online Ahead of September 6 Launch

Astro Bot is set to release September 6 exclusively on PS5.

Written by Manas Mitul | Updated: 29 July 2024 14:57 IST
Astro Bot Gameplay Footage Surfaces Online Ahead of September 6 Launch

Photo Credit: Sony

Astro Bot will feature over 80 levels

Highlights
  • Astro Bot is a sequel to Astro's Playroom
  • The game is a PS5 exclusive
  • Astro Bot is currently available to pre-order
Advertisement

Astro Bot, the upcoming sequel to Astro's Playroom, was announced at Sony's State of Play showcase in May. Now, gameplay from the PlayStation exclusive has seemingly leaked. Over eight minutes of gameplay footage from the 3D platformer has surfaced, showing multiple levels, enemy encounters and traversal mechanics. The gameplay footage is reportedly the same as the demo showcase presented at Summer Game Fest in June. Astro Bot is set to release September 6 exclusively on PS5.

Astro Bot gameplay

As spotted by VGC, the off-screen footage of Astro Bot gameplay was captured by A9VG at the ongoing ChinaJoy digital entertainment expo in Shanghai.

The footage, recorded off-screen, shows over eight minutes of gameplay from Astro Bot, detailing platforming mechanics and Astro's abilities in the game. The footage also shows the titular bot taking on a giant octopus boss, in an encounter reminiscent of boss fights from Super Mario Odyssey, and Astro travelling to different levels in a galaxy on an aircraft.

Astro Bot is a sequel to Astro's Playroom, the free-to-play platformer that comes pre-installed in every PS5 and serves as a handy demo for the haptic feedback and adaptive trigger features of the DualSense controller.

Ther sequel, developed by Team Asobi, will be a space adventure platformer, much more expansive in scope than Astro's Playroom. Astro Bot will let players explore six galaxies and over 80 levels and hunt down Astro's crew.

The game will feature diverse environments and all new powers for Astro to help him take down a new roster of enemies and giant bosses. Astro Bot will also come with DualSense controller features for a more immersive experience.

A PS5-exclusive, Astro Bot is set to launch September 6, with pre-orders for the game now live. The Astro's Playroom sequel will not be free-to-play, and the Standard Edition of the title will cost Rs. 3,999.

Astro Bot

upcoming
Astro Bot

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Genre Platformer
Platform PlayStation 5 (PS5)
Modes Single-player
PEGI Rating 7+
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Astro Bot, PS5, Sony, PlayStation, Team Asobi, Astros Playroom
Manas Mitul
Manas Mitul
In his time as a journalist, Manas Mitul has written on a wide spectrum of beats including politics, culture and sports. He enjoys reading, walking around in museums and rewatching films. Talk to Manas about football and tennis, but maybe don’t bring up his video game backlog. More
Google Photos for Android Testing an Easier Way to Hide Faces from Memories: Report
Astro Bot Gameplay Footage Surfaces Online Ahead of September 6 Launch
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Oppo K12x 5G With MIL-STD-810H Rating Debuts in India: See Price, Offers
  2. Redmi Pad Pro 5G, Redmi Pad SE 4G Debut in India: Price, Specifications
  3. Xiaomi Launches 14 Civi Limited Edition With Dual-Textured Panda Design
  4. Google Pixel 9 Series Might Let You Record and Transcribe Your Calls
  5. WhatsApp May Allow Users to React to Messages by Double-Tapping Them
#Latest Stories
  1. Astro Bot Gameplay Footage Surfaces Online Ahead of September 6 Launch
  2. Google Photos for Android Testing an Easier Way to Hide Faces from Memories: Report
  3. Redmi Pad Pro 5G and Redmi Pad SE 4G Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  4. Huawei Band 8 With 1.47-Inch AMOLED Screen, Up to 14 Days Battery Life Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  5. Oppo K12x 5G With 5,100mAh Battery, MIL-STD-810H Rating Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  6. Xiaomi 14 Civi Limited Edition With Dual-Tone Panda Design Launched in India: Specifications, Price
  7. WhatsApp for Android Reportedly Testing Message Reactions via Double Tap Feature
  8. Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin Surges Past $69,000 on Global Exchanges; Altcoins Exhibit Mixed Performance
  9. Google Pixel 9 Series Tipped to Arrive With an AI Call Notes Feature and Redesigned Panorama Mode
  10. Video Games Face Delay After Actors Go on Strike Over AI Use, but GTA 6 Reportedly Won't Be Impacted
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »